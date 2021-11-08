Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ICF International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICFI   US44925C1036

ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ICFI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/08 03:47:53 pm
105.26 USD   -0.18%
03:08pICF Investor Presentation 3.9 MB
PU
11/03Q3 2021 ICF Earnings Transcript
PU
11/03ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICF Investor Presentation 3.9 MB

11/08/2021 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2021

ICF Investor Presentation

November 2021

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made by us in this presentation that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans, events, or performances are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us. All statements made by us in this presentation are qualified in all respects by the information disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and specifically, the risks described therein under the heading "Risk Factors". We are under no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements pursuant to actual results or events, and do not intend to do so.

2

ICF: A professional + technology services firm

_

Serve a roster of government clients with social + environmental missions, energy utilities + commercial clients

_

Leverage deep domain expertise to achieve superior results for clients

_

Deliver strong cross- cutting capabilities in technology + engagement

_

Benefit from visibility of a substantial backlog + growth profile of commercial revenues

A growth platform combining organic initiatives + acquisitions

3

Synergy in markets + capabilities

ICF's work across core service areas including climate, energy efficiency, disaster management, public health and social programs addresses environmental and social issues

Energy,

Health +

Environment +

Social

Infrastructure

Programs

41%

45%

Consumer +

Safety +

Financial

Security

7%

7%

Based on Q3 2021 TTM financials released on November 2, 2021

Advisory +

Strategy

Program Management

Technology,

Analytics +

Engagement

4

Track record of strong revenue + EPS growth

Revenue:

Non-GAAP EPS:

5-year CAGR

5-year CAGR

5.9%

9.6%

5-year CAGRS calculated over 2015-2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 20:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.
03:08pICF Investor Presentation 3.9 MB
PU
11/03Q3 2021 ICF Earnings Transcript
PU
11/03ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
11/02ICF : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/02—Announces Acquisition of ESAC, an Innovative Provider of Advanced Public Health ..
PU
11/02ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
11/02ICF International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
11/02Earnings Flash (ICFI) ICF Posts Q3 Revenue $394.1M, vs. Street Est of $388.4M
MT
11/02Earnings Flash (ICFI) ICF Reports Q3 EPS $1.32, vs. Street Est of $1.12
MT
11/02ICF Acquires ESAC
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 570 M - -
Net income 2021 80,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 1 990 M 1 990 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
ICF International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 105,45 $
Average target price 118,80 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Wasson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Garcia Welsh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John M. George Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James C. M. Morgan Chief-Business Operations
Robert F. Toth Senior Vice President-Contracts & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.41.87%1 990
CINTAS CORPORATION25.04%45 701
TELEPERFORMANCE SE27.57%23 489
BUREAU VERITAS SA34.24%15 251
EDENRED SE-0.24%13 329
LG CORP.-2.49%12 592