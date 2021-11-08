ICF Investor Presentation 3.9 MB

Certain statements made by us in this presentation that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans, events, or performances are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us. All statements made by us in this presentation are qualified in all respects by the information disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and specifically, the risks described therein under the heading "Risk Factors". We are under no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements pursuant to actual results or events, and do not intend to do so.
ICF: A professional + technology services firm
Serve a roster of government clients with social + environmental missions, energy utilities + commercial clients
Leverage deep domain expertise to achieve superior results for clients
Deliver strong cross- cutting capabilities in technology + engagement
Benefit from visibility of a substantial backlog + growth profile of commercial revenues
A growth platform combining organic initiatives + acquisitions
Synergy in markets + capabilities
ICF's work across core service areas including climate, energy efficiency, disaster management, public health and social programs addresses environmental and social issues
Energy,
Health +
Environment +
Social
Infrastructure
Programs
41%
45%
Consumer +
Safety +
Financial
Security
7%
7%
Based on Q3 2021 TTM financials released on November 2, 2021
Advisory +
Strategy
Program Management
Technology,
Analytics +
Engagement
Track record of strong revenue + EPS growth
Revenue:
Non-GAAP EPS:
5-year CAGR
5-year CAGR
5.9%
9.6%
5-year CAGRS calculated over 2015-2020
