Director Declaration

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in investing in private equity funds and directly into private companies. Its investment objective is to provide long-term growth by investing in private companies managed by private equity managers. It seeks to invest in cash-generating companies, primarily in the United States and Europe. It holds interests in closed-ended limited partnerships which invest in underlying companies for the purposes of capital appreciation. It invests in various sectors, such as technology, media and telecommunications, consumer goods and services, healthcare, business services, industrials, education, leisure and other. Its subsidiaries include ICG Enterprise Trust Limited Partnership, ICG Enterprise Trust (2) Limited Partnership and ICG Enterprise Trust Co-investment Limited Partnership. Its investment manager and alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) is ICG Alternative Investment Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts