ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
1 July 2024
Director Declaration
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, ICG Enterprise Trust plc announces that Jane Tufnell, Chair and Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director of Aberforth Geared Value and Income Trust plc, effective from 1 July 2024.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Catherine Armstrong
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850