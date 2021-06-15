Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICGT   GB0003292009

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

(ICGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hardman & Co Research : Q&A with Mark Thomas on: ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): GBP201m of resources to take strong pipeline opportunities

06/15/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on: ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): GBP201m of resources to take strong pipeline 
opportunities 
15-Jun-2021 / 16:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Video | 
Q&A with Mark Thomas on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) | 
GBP201m of resources to take strong pipeline opportunities 
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk. Mark explains why he 
called his report "FY'21 results: blew the roof off, not just the doors", how they delivered such strong results and 
provides some detail around the portfolio.Listen to the interview here: https://vimeo.com/561206977 
 
To read the transcript of this interview, click here 
Read our latest report on ICGT here 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Mark Thomas 
London                                              mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1208322 15-Jun-2021

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208322&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

All news about ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
11:16aHARDMAN & CO RESEARCH  : Q&A with Mark Thomas on: ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): G..
DJ
06/07ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Director Declaration
AQ
05/20HARDMAN & CO RESEARCH  : ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): FY'21 results: blew the ro..
DJ
05/18ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC. CORRECTION : Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/13ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Annual Report and Accounts
AQ
05/10ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging M..
AQ
05/05ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Notification of Share Transaction
AQ
04/29ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging M..
AQ
04/28ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 January 202..
AQ
03/25ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Notification of Major Holdings
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,1 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 718 M 1 013 M 1 009 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 59,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 52,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 080,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 044,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 3,45%
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoît Laurent P. Durteste Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Ian Stanlake Head-Finance & Investor Relations
Rosina Jane Tufnell Chairman
Lucinda Jane Riches Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sandra Pajarola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC8.98%1 013
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. II32.07%3 680
INDIA GRID TRUST7.74%1 052
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC119.22%333