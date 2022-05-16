ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

16 May 2022

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 13 May 2022 Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought a total of 2,353 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of 1,056.3 pence per share. It was also notified that a previous announcement on 14 February overstated the number of shares previously purchased by Mr Gardey by 36.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 44,949 ordinary shares, being 0.06% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Andy Lewis, Company Secretary, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Media:

Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 1395