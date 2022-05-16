Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  ICG Enterprise Trust PLC
  News
  Summary
    ICGT   GB0003292009

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

(ICGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/13 11:35:12 am EDT
1054.00 GBX   +2.73%
02:01aICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Notification of Share Transaction
GL
05/12ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Preliminary Results for the twelve months ended 31 January 2022
GL
05/12ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Preliminary Results for the twelve months ended 31 January 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

05/16/2022 | 02:01am EDT
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company)
16 May 2022
Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 13 May 2022 Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought a total of 2,353 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of 1,056.3 pence per share. It was also notified that a previous announcement on 14 February overstated the number of shares previously purchased by Mr Gardey by 36.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 44,949 ordinary shares, being 0.06% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Analyst / Investor enquiries: 

Chris Hunt, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000        

Andy Lewis, Company Secretary, ICG  +44 (0) 20 3545 2000       

Media:

Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 1395


