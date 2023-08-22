ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
22 August 2023
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 21 August 2023, Gerhard Fusenig, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, brought 3,197 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,062.95 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Gerhard Fusenig and his connected persons hold a total of 26,000 ordinary shares, being 0.038% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Clare Glynn,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395