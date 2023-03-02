Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICGT   GB0003292009

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

(ICGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-03-01 am EST
1152.00 GBX    0.00%
02:02aIcg Enterprise Trust Plc : Portfolio Update
GL
02:00aIcg Enterprise Trust Plc : Portfolio Update
AQ
02/24UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Portfolio Update

03/02/2023 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

2 March 2023

Portfolio Update

ICG Enterprise Trust investing in European Camping Group

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT) is pleased to announce that it is investing alongside funds advised by PAI Partners to support European Camping Group’s (ECG) acquisition of Vacanceselect in a transaction that is expected to create the 3rd largest operator of mobile holiday homes in Europe.

The investment is being led by PAI Europe VII and PAI Europe VIII (Funds). ICGT will invest as a limited partner in the Funds and also through a co-investment. This follows the completion of a co-investment in ECG alongside PAI Fund VII in December 2021 and brings ICGT’s total investment in the combined company to €17.7m (£15.6m) on a look-through basis.

ECG is a leading tour operator specialised in the mobile home holiday market, offering its customers over 23,000 high-quality holiday lets located in 300 European destinations. Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Vacanceselect has a broad European presence, operating in over 270 campsites across holiday-making destinations such as France, Italy, Spain and Croatia. Vacanceselect operates more than 22,000 mobile homes under the Tohapi and Vacanceselect brands.

Enquiries

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG        

Colm Walsh, Managing Director, ICG                

Chris Hunt, Head of Shareholder Relations, ICG

Livia Bridgman Baker, Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2000


Media:

Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG                                                     
+44 (0)20 3545 1395


Website:

www.icg-enterprise.co.uk

         

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is a listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US, while offering the added benefit to shareholders of daily liquidity.

We invest in companies directly as well as through funds managed by ICG and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and highly selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

Disclaimer

This report may contain forward looking statements. These written materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. The issuer has not and does not intend to register any securities under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not intend to offer any securities to the public in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration from any person inside the United States is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained in these written materials, will not be accepted.

Although this investment does not amount to price sensitive material information, ICG Enterprise Trust is making this information public on an illustrative basis to aid with market understanding of our portfolio. Similar announcements may be made in respect of future non-material investments.


All news about ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
02:02aIcg Enterprise Trust Plc : Portfolio Update
GL
02:00aIcg Enterprise Trust Plc : Portfolio Update
AQ
02/24UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/17Icg Enterprise Trust Plc : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
02/17Icg Enterprise Trust Plc : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
02/16ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/13Icg Enterprise Trust Plc : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
02/13Icg Enterprise Trust Plc : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
02/09UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/06Icg Enterprise Trust Plc : Notification of major holdings
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3,37 M 4,05 M 4,05 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 2,60%
Capitalization 787 M 945 M 945 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 233x
Capi. / Sales 2024 184x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,52
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Benoît Laurent P. Durteste Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Rosina Jane Tufnell Chairman
Alastair C. Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
David Warnock Senior Independent Director
Gerhard Wilhelm Fusenig Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC-2.54%945
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC1.97%4 319
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-3.40%334
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP1.80%44