ICG Enterprise Trust plc

4 July 2023

Portfolio Update - New Direct Investment for ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (‘ICGT’) is pleased to announce that it is making a €10m coinvestment alongside Cinven, a leading international private equity manager, to support the acquisition of Archer.

Upon completion of the transaction, ICGT will hold both a Direct investment in Archer and a Primary investment, via its position as a Limited Partner in the Cinven fund.

Archer is a leading provider of governance, risk and compliance (‘GRC’) software globally in a highly fragmented market. Founded in 2000, Archer has a 20+ year track record of providing integrated risk management (‘IRM’) and software solutions to a diverse and growing customer base of large and mid-sized enterprises. Archer has a strong global footprint, with operations in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia/Pacific. Cinven will work in close partnership with management to continue internationalising the business, including executing opportunities to expand Archer’s presence in key markets and verticals across both North America and Europe.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (‘ICGT’) is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US, while offering the added benefit to shareholders of daily liquidity.

ICGT invests in companies directly as well as through Primary and Secondary investments in funds managed by Intermediate Capital Group plc ('ICG') and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward.

