ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

28 June 2022

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST VOTES TOTAL % OF ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 1. To receive and adopt the reports of the directors and auditors and the Company’s financial statements. 22,069,842 97.73 512,610 2.27 22,582,452 32.96% 47,772 2. To declare a final dividend. 22,571,096 99.97 6,312 0.03 22,577,408 32.95% 52,816 3. To re-elect J. Tufnell as a director. 20,675,427 91.69 1,874,064 8.31 22,549,491 32.91% 80,733 4. To re-elect A. Bruce as a director. 22,282,669 98.85 259,957 1.15 22,542,626 32.90% 87,598 5. To re-elect D. Warnock as a director 22,234,018 98.61 314,288 1.39 22,548,306 32.91% 81,917 6. To re-elect G. Fusenig as a director 22,225,881 98.60 314,528 1.40 22,540,409 32.90% 89,815 7. To re-appoint the auditors. 21,910,763 97.67 521,930 2.33 22,432,693 32.74% 197,531 8. To fix the remuneration of the auditors. 22,488,595 99.73 60,813 0.27 22,549,408 32.91% 80,816 9. To approve the Remuneration Report. 22,129,474 98.90 246,504 1.10 22,375,978 32.66% 254,246 10. To give the directors authority to allot shares. 22,421,644 99.50 113,485 0.50 22,535,129 32.89% 70,795 11. To disapply pre-emption rights. 21,708,647 96.48 791,251 3.52 22,499,898 32.84% 130,326 12. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares. 22,485,819 99.64 80,135 0.36 22,565,954 32.93% 64,269 13. To call a General Meeting with not less than 14 days’ notice. 22,381,873 99.12 198,695 0.88 22,580,568 32.96% 49,657 14. To approve the change in article 96.1 of the Articles of Association to increase the current limit on aggregate Director fees to reflect each years inflation. 21,900,423 97.79 495,387 2.21 22,395,810 32.69% 234,414 15. To approve a change in the Company’s directors’ remuneration policy to permit payments to directors up to the maximum in article 96.1 of the Articles of Association. 21,877,075 97.66 524,464 2.34 22,401,539 32.69% 228,685

Notes:

The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.

Votes "For" include discretionary votes.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 68,517,055 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 4,395,945 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344