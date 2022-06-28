Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICGT   GB0003292009

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

(ICGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-28 am EDT
1080.00 GBX   +0.19%
12:14pICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
GL
10:10aICG Enterprise Trust Logs Increased Fiscal Q1 NAV Per Share
MT
09:31aICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Q1 Update for the three months ended 30 April 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

06/28/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

28 June 2022

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTIONVOTES FOR% FORVOTES AGAINST% AGAINSTVOTES TOTAL% OF ISC VOTEDVOTES WITHHELD
1. To receive and adopt the reports of the directors and auditors and the Company’s financial statements.22,069,84297.73512,6102.2722,582,45232.96%47,772
2. To declare a final dividend.22,571,09699.976,3120.0322,577,40832.95%52,816
3. To re-elect J. Tufnell as a director.20,675,42791.691,874,0648.3122,549,49132.91%80,733
4. To re-elect A. Bruce as a director.22,282,66998.85259,9571.1522,542,62632.90%87,598
5. To re-elect D. Warnock as a director22,234,01898.61314,2881.3922,548,30632.91%81,917
6. To re-elect G. Fusenig as a director22,225,88198.60314,5281.4022,540,40932.90%89,815
7. To re-appoint the auditors.21,910,76397.67521,9302.3322,432,69332.74%197,531
8. To fix the remuneration of the auditors.22,488,59599.7360,8130.2722,549,40832.91%80,816
9. To approve the Remuneration Report.22,129,47498.90246,5041.1022,375,97832.66%254,246
10. To give the directors authority to allot shares.22,421,64499.50113,4850.5022,535,12932.89%70,795
11. To disapply pre-emption rights.21,708,64796.48791,2513.5222,499,89832.84%130,326
12. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.22,485,81999.6480,1350.3622,565,95432.93%64,269
13. To call a General Meeting with not less than 14 days’ notice.22,381,87399.12198,6950.8822,580,56832.96%49,657
14. To approve the change in article 96.1 of the Articles of Association to increase the current limit on aggregate Director fees to reflect each years inflation.21,900,42397.79495,3872.2122,395,81032.69%234,414
15. To approve a change in the Company’s directors’ remuneration policy to permit payments to directors up to the maximum in article 96.1 of the Articles of Association.21,877,07597.66524,4642.3422,401,53932.69%228,685

Notes:

The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 68,517,055 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 4,395,945 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


All news about ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
12:14pICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
GL
10:10aICG Enterprise Trust Logs Increased Fiscal Q1 NAV Per Share
MT
09:31aICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Q1 Update for the three months ended 30 April 2022
GL
06/22ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Appointment of Non-Executive Directors
GL
06/22ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Appointment of Non-Executive Directors
AQ
06/22ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Announces Board Appointments
CI
06/15ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Notification of Share Transaction
GL
06/06ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Notification of Share Transaction
GL
05/24ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Annual Report and Accounts
GL
05/24ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC : Annual Report and Accounts
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 16,9 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 2,60%
Capitalization 739 M 909 M 909 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 43,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 38,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,78
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Benoît Laurent P. Durteste Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Rebekah Kofokasumu Finance Head
Rosina Jane Tufnell Chairman
Sandra Pajarola Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair C. Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC-21.21%841
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC8.61%4 350
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-9.12%1 691
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-34.44%52