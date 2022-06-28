ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
06/28/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
28 June 2022
Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:
RESOLUTION
VOTES FOR
% FOR
VOTES AGAINST
% AGAINST
VOTES TOTAL
% OF ISC VOTED
VOTES WITHHELD
1. To receive and adopt the reports of the directors and auditors and the Company’s financial statements.
22,069,842
97.73
512,610
2.27
22,582,452
32.96%
47,772
2. To declare a final dividend.
22,571,096
99.97
6,312
0.03
22,577,408
32.95%
52,816
3. To re-elect J. Tufnell as a director.
20,675,427
91.69
1,874,064
8.31
22,549,491
32.91%
80,733
4. To re-elect A. Bruce as a director.
22,282,669
98.85
259,957
1.15
22,542,626
32.90%
87,598
5. To re-elect D. Warnock as a director
22,234,018
98.61
314,288
1.39
22,548,306
32.91%
81,917
6. To re-elect G. Fusenig as a director
22,225,881
98.60
314,528
1.40
22,540,409
32.90%
89,815
7. To re-appoint the auditors.
21,910,763
97.67
521,930
2.33
22,432,693
32.74%
197,531
8. To fix the remuneration of the auditors.
22,488,595
99.73
60,813
0.27
22,549,408
32.91%
80,816
9. To approve the Remuneration Report.
22,129,474
98.90
246,504
1.10
22,375,978
32.66%
254,246
10. To give the directors authority to allot shares.
22,421,644
99.50
113,485
0.50
22,535,129
32.89%
70,795
11. To disapply pre-emption rights.
21,708,647
96.48
791,251
3.52
22,499,898
32.84%
130,326
12. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
22,485,819
99.64
80,135
0.36
22,565,954
32.93%
64,269
13. To call a General Meeting with not less than 14 days’ notice.
22,381,873
99.12
198,695
0.88
22,580,568
32.96%
49,657
14. To approve the change in article 96.1 of the Articles of Association to increase the current limit on aggregate Director fees to reflect each years inflation.
21,900,423
97.79
495,387
2.21
22,395,810
32.69%
234,414
15. To approve a change in the Company’s directors’ remuneration policy to permit payments to directors up to the maximum in article 96.1 of the Articles of Association.
21,877,075
97.66
524,464
2.34
22,401,539
32.69%
228,685
Notes:
The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes. All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.
There were 68,517,055 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 4,395,945 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.
A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.