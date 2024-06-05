ICG Enterprise Trust PLC - London-based investor in "profitable, cash-generative" private companies, primarily in Europe and the US - Extends maturity of its EUR240 million revolving credit facility by one year to May 2028 from May 2027. At May 31, ICG had total available liquidity of GBP166 million, this comprised of GBP9 million and GBP157 million undrawn on its RCF.

Current stock price: 1,231.27 pence each, down 1.5% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: up 7.1%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.