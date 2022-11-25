Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  ICG Enterprise Trust PLC
  News
  Summary
    ICGT   GB0003292009

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

(ICGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:23 2022-11-25 am EST
1159.27 GBX   +2.23%
ICG Enterprise invests total USD14 million in two companies

11/25/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - ICG Enterprise Trust PLC said it is investing a total of USD14.0 million in two companies.

The London-based investment company expects to invest USD9.0 million in Gateway Services Inc, a company focused on operating a network of pet crematoria and pet cemeteries across 150 locations in 40 US states and four Canadian provinces.

Meanwhile, alongside Gridiron Capital Fund V, ICG made a USD5.0 million follow-on co-investment in coaching organisation Vistage Worldwide. The companies previously invested USD10.0 million together in Vistage in August.

ICG Enterprise Trust shares rose 2.2% to 1,159.27 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 3,37 M 4,09 M 4,09 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 2,65%
Capitalization 776 M 941 M 941 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 230x
Capi. / Sales 2024 181x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 134,00 GBX
Average target price 1 300,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Managers and Directors
Benoît Laurent P. Durteste Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Rebekah Kofokasumu Finance Head
Rosina Jane Tufnell Chairman
Sandra Pajarola Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair C. Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC-10.57%941
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC9.82%4 340
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-37.52%50