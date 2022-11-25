ICG Enterprise invests total USD14 million in two companies

(Alliance News) - ICG Enterprise Trust PLC said it is investing a total of USD14.0 million in two companies.

The London-based investment company expects to invest USD9.0 million in Gateway Services Inc, a company focused on operating a network of pet crematoria and pet cemeteries across 150 locations in 40 US states and four Canadian provinces.

Meanwhile, alongside Gridiron Capital Fund V, ICG made a USD5.0 million follow-on co-investment in coaching organisation Vistage Worldwide. The companies previously invested USD10.0 million together in Vistage in August.

ICG Enterprise Trust shares rose 2.2% to 1,159.27 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

