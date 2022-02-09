Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Ichia Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2402   TW0002402005

ICHIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(2402)
Ichia Technologies : January 2022 Revenue Report.

02/09/2022 | 02:19am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ICHIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/09 Time of announcement 15:13:55
Subject 
 Ichia Technologies Inc.
January 2022 Revenue Report.
Date of events 2022/02/09 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/09
2.Company name:Ichia Technologies Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Ichia Technologies Inc. consolidated revenue of
January 2022 was NT$592M, YoY increase 4%.The individual revenue of FPC BU
was NT$431M and MVI BU was NT$163M.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Ichia Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:18:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 5 503 M 198 M 198 M
Net income 2020 120 M 4,32 M 4,32 M
Net cash 2020 605 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,4x
Yield 2020 2,70%
Capitalization 4 865 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart ICHIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ichia Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICHIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kung Sheng Tseng General Manager & Spokesman
Yan Hsiang Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Chiu Yung Huang Chairman
Chin Ming Huang Independent Director
Tai Ran Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICHIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.39%175
MEDIATEK INC.-7.98%62 786
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-9.60%22 320
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.75%19 994
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-26.60%19 921
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-14.66%13 475