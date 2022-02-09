Ichia Technologies : January 2022 Revenue Report.

Ichia Technologies Inc.
January 2022 Revenue Report.
Date of events
2022/02/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/09
2.Company name:Ichia Technologies Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Ichia Technologies Inc. consolidated revenue of
January 2022 was NT$592M, YoY increase 4%.The individual revenue of FPC BU
was NT$431M and MVI BU was NT$163M.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Ichia Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:18:27 UTC.