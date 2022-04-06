Log in
ICHIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(2402)
Ichia Technologies : March 2022 Revenue Report.

04/06/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ICHIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/06 Time of announcement 15:01:31
Subject 
 Ichia Technologies Inc.
March 2022 Revenue Report.
Date of events 2022/04/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06
2.Company name:Ichia Technologies Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Ichia Technologies Inc. consolidated revenue of
March 2022 was NT$640M, YoY increase 19%.The individual revenue of FPC BU
was NT$482M and MVI BU was NT$159M.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Ichia Technologies Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
