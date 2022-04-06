Ichia Technologies : March 2022 Revenue Report.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06 2.Company name:Ichia Technologies Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Ichia Technologies Inc. consolidated revenue of March 2022 was NT$640M, YoY increase 19%.The individual revenue of FPC BU was NT$482M and MVI BU was NT$159M. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A