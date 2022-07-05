Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment : Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - June 2022

Suspension of Renewable Energy Purchases

There were no renewable energy power plants owned by Ichigo Green that were subject to suspensions of renewable energy purchases during June 2022.

The table below shows the monthly suspension of renewable energy purchases at Ichigo Green power plants.

2022 2023 Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Ichigo Kiryu Okuzawa - - - Ichigo Motomombetsu - - - Ichigo Muroran Hatchodaira - - - Ichigo Engaru Kiyokawa - - - Ichigo Iyo Nakayamacho Izubuchi 1 1 - Ichigo Nakashibetsu Midorigaoka - - - Ichigo Abira Toasa - - - Ichigo Toyokoro - - - Ichigo Nago Futami - - - Ichigo Engaru Higashimachi - - - Ichigo Takamatsu Kokubunjicho Nii 1 1 - Ichigo Miyakonojo Yasuhisacho 4 1 - Ichigo Toyokawa Mitocho Sawakihama - - - Ichigo Yamaguchi Aionishi - 1 - Ichigo Yamaguchi Sayama 1 - -

There is no material impact of the suspension on Ichigo Green's FY22/6 earnings forecast presented in Ichigo Green's February 14, 2022 release "FY22/6 H1 Earnings." Ichigo Green discloses real-time solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en/portfolio.