Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment : Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - June 2022
07/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
July 5, 2022
Issuer
Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282) 1-1-1Uchisaiwaicho,Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo
Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - June 2022
FY22/6
No. of
Panel
Forecast
Actual
Difference
CO2
Solar
Power
Power
Output
(kWh)
Reduction
Power
Generation
Generation
Plants
(MW)
(kWh) (A)1
(kWh) (B)
(B) - (A)
(kg-CO2)2
July
15
29.43
3,366,058
3,489,015
+122,957
2,302,750
August
15
29.43
3,425,503
3,150,555
-274,948
2,079,366
September
15
29.43
2,987,214
2,997,804
+10,590
1,978,550
October
15
29.43
2,821,763
2,917,588
+95,825
1,925,608
November
15
29.43
2,140,887
2,195,201
+54,314
1,448,832
December
15
29.43
1,962,914
2,024,918
+62,004
1,336,446
January
15
29.43
2,078,790
1,925,886
-152,904
1,271,085
February
15
29.43
2,341,018
2,324,684
-16,334
1,534,291
March
15
29.43
3,080,374
3,095,147
+14,773
1,531,423
April
15
29.43
3,276,652
3,542,064
+265,412
1,750,402
May
15
29.43
3,406,683
3,340,305
-66,378
1,585,837
June
15
29.43
3,059,187
3,095,098
+35,911
1,514,725
Full Year
15
29.43
33,947,048
34,098,270
+151,221
20,259,320
June solar power generation was 3,095,098kWh, 1% above the P50 forecast.1
For full-year FY22/6, total power production was in line with forecast.
Forecast Power Generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.
CO2 reduction was calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh between July 2021 and February 2022. Starting March 2022, CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.433kg CO2 per kWh, except for the Ichigo Nago Futami ECO Power Plant for which it is calculated as 0.692kg CO2 per kWh, using the adjusted CO2 emission factor disclosed by the Ministry of Environment on March 1 of each year as a fixed constant until February of the following year.
1
Power Generation by Solar Power Plant
June 2022
Panel
Forecast Power
Actual Power
Difference
Solar Power Plant
Output
Generation
Generation
(kWh)
(MW)
(kWh) (A)
(kWh) (B)
(B) - (A)
Ichigo Kiryu Okuzawa
1.33
118,064
157,726
+39,662
Ichigo Motomombetsu
1.40
156,556
143,589
-12,967
Ichigo Muroran Hatchodaira
1.24
139,332
148,852
+9,520
Ichigo Engaru Kiyokawa
1.12
122,319
119,730
-2,588
Ichigo Iyo Nakayamacho Izubuchi
1.23
125,988
143,787
+17,798
Ichigo Nakashibetsu Midorigaoka
1.93
189,316
195,838
+6,521
Ichigo
Abira Toasa
1.16
112,023
129,727
+17,703
Ichigo
Toyokoro
1.02
105,495
102,856
-2,638
Ichigo Nago Futami
8.44
890,698
673,928
-216,770
Ichigo
Engaru Higashimachi
1.24
135,545
121,085
-14,460
Ichigo Takamatsu Kokubunjicho Nii
2.43
287,157
305,048
+17,890
Ichigo Miyakonojo Yasuhisacho
1.44
129,764
143,520
+13,756
Ichigo Toyokawa Mitocho Sawakihama
1.80
179,049
230,111
+51,062
Ichigo Yamaguchi Aionishi
1.24
131,123
163,180
+32,057
Ichigo Yamaguchi Sayama
2.35
236,748
316,113
+79,364
Total
29.43
3,059,187
3,095,098
+35,911
2
Suspension of Renewable Energy Purchases
There were no renewable energy power plants owned by Ichigo Green that were subject to suspensions of renewable energy purchases during June 2022.
The table below shows the monthly suspension of renewable energy purchases at Ichigo Green power plants.
2022
2023
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Ichigo Kiryu Okuzawa
-
-
-
Ichigo Motomombetsu
-
-
-
Ichigo Muroran Hatchodaira
-
-
-
Ichigo Engaru Kiyokawa
-
-
-
Ichigo Iyo Nakayamacho Izubuchi
1
1
-
Ichigo Nakashibetsu Midorigaoka
-
-
-
Ichigo Abira Toasa
-
-
-
Ichigo Toyokoro
-
-
-
Ichigo Nago Futami
-
-
-
Ichigo Engaru Higashimachi
-
-
-
Ichigo Takamatsu Kokubunjicho Nii
1
1
-
Ichigo Miyakonojo Yasuhisacho
4
1
-
Ichigo Toyokawa Mitocho Sawakihama
-
-
-
Ichigo Yamaguchi Aionishi
-
1
-
Ichigo Yamaguchi Sayama
1
-
-
There is no material impact of the suspension on Ichigo Green's FY22/6 earnings forecast presented in Ichigo Green's February 14, 2022 release "FY22/6 H1 Earnings." Ichigo Green discloses real-time solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en/portfolio.
