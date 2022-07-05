Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9282   JP3048360006

ICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(9282)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:58 2022-07-05 am EDT
69200.00 JPY   -1.00%
02:33aICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT : Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - June 2022
PU
06/06Ichigo's Power Output Surpasses Target in May
MT
06/03ICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT : Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - May 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment : Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - June 2022

07/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

July 5, 2022

Issuer

Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282) 1-1-1Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo

Representative: Nanako Ito, Executive Director

www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Takao Nitta, Head of Ichigo Green

Tel: +81-3-3502-4854

Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - June 2022

FY22/6

No. of

Panel

Forecast

Actual

Difference

CO2

Solar

Power

Power

Output

(kWh)

Reduction

Power

Generation

Generation

Plants

(MW)

(kWh) (A)1

(kWh) (B)

(B) - (A)

(kg-CO2)2

July

15

29.43

3,366,058

3,489,015

+122,957

2,302,750

August

15

29.43

3,425,503

3,150,555

-274,948

2,079,366

September

15

29.43

2,987,214

2,997,804

+10,590

1,978,550

October

15

29.43

2,821,763

2,917,588

+95,825

1,925,608

November

15

29.43

2,140,887

2,195,201

+54,314

1,448,832

December

15

29.43

1,962,914

2,024,918

+62,004

1,336,446

January

15

29.43

2,078,790

1,925,886

-152,904

1,271,085

February

15

29.43

2,341,018

2,324,684

-16,334

1,534,291

March

15

29.43

3,080,374

3,095,147

+14,773

1,531,423

April

15

29.43

3,276,652

3,542,064

+265,412

1,750,402

May

15

29.43

3,406,683

3,340,305

-66,378

1,585,837

June

15

29.43

3,059,187

3,095,098

+35,911

1,514,725

Full Year

15

29.43

33,947,048

34,098,270

+151,221

20,259,320

June solar power generation was 3,095,098kWh, 1% above the P50 forecast.1

For full-year FY22/6, total power production was in line with forecast.

  1. Forecast Power Generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.
  2. CO2 reduction was calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh between July 2021 and February 2022. Starting March 2022, CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.433kg CO2 per kWh, except for the Ichigo Nago Futami ECO Power Plant for which it is calculated as 0.692kg CO2 per kWh, using the adjusted CO2 emission factor disclosed by the Ministry of Environment on March 1 of each year as a fixed constant until February of the following year.

1

Power Generation by Solar Power Plant

June 2022

Panel

Forecast Power

Actual Power

Difference

Solar Power Plant

Output

Generation

Generation

(kWh)

(MW)

(kWh) (A)

(kWh) (B)

(B) - (A)

Ichigo Kiryu Okuzawa

1.33

118,064

157,726

+39,662

Ichigo Motomombetsu

1.40

156,556

143,589

-12,967

Ichigo Muroran Hatchodaira

1.24

139,332

148,852

+9,520

Ichigo Engaru Kiyokawa

1.12

122,319

119,730

-2,588

Ichigo Iyo Nakayamacho Izubuchi

1.23

125,988

143,787

+17,798

Ichigo Nakashibetsu Midorigaoka

1.93

189,316

195,838

+6,521

Ichigo

Abira Toasa

1.16

112,023

129,727

+17,703

Ichigo

Toyokoro

1.02

105,495

102,856

-2,638

Ichigo Nago Futami

8.44

890,698

673,928

-216,770

Ichigo

Engaru Higashimachi

1.24

135,545

121,085

-14,460

Ichigo Takamatsu Kokubunjicho Nii

2.43

287,157

305,048

+17,890

Ichigo Miyakonojo Yasuhisacho

1.44

129,764

143,520

+13,756

Ichigo Toyokawa Mitocho Sawakihama

1.80

179,049

230,111

+51,062

Ichigo Yamaguchi Aionishi

1.24

131,123

163,180

+32,057

Ichigo Yamaguchi Sayama

2.35

236,748

316,113

+79,364

Total

29.43

3,059,187

3,095,098

+35,911

2

Suspension of Renewable Energy Purchases

There were no renewable energy power plants owned by Ichigo Green that were subject to suspensions of renewable energy purchases during June 2022.

The table below shows the monthly suspension of renewable energy purchases at Ichigo Green power plants.

2022

2023

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Ichigo Kiryu Okuzawa

-

-

-

Ichigo Motomombetsu

-

-

-

Ichigo Muroran Hatchodaira

-

-

-

Ichigo Engaru Kiyokawa

-

-

-

Ichigo Iyo Nakayamacho Izubuchi

1

1

-

Ichigo Nakashibetsu Midorigaoka

-

-

-

Ichigo Abira Toasa

-

-

-

Ichigo Toyokoro

-

-

-

Ichigo Nago Futami

-

-

-

Ichigo Engaru Higashimachi

-

-

-

Ichigo Takamatsu Kokubunjicho Nii

1

1

-

Ichigo Miyakonojo Yasuhisacho

4

1

-

Ichigo Toyokawa Mitocho Sawakihama

-

-

-

Ichigo Yamaguchi Aionishi

-

1

-

Ichigo Yamaguchi Sayama

1

-

-

There is no material impact of the suspension on Ichigo Green's FY22/6 earnings forecast presented in Ichigo Green's February 14, 2022 release "FY22/6 H1 Earnings." Ichigo Green discloses real-time solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en/portfolio.

3

Disclaimer

Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:33aICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTME : Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - June ..
PU
06/06Ichigo's Power Output Surpasses Target in May
MT
06/03ICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTME : Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - May 2..
PU
04/05Ichigo's Power Output Misses Target in March; Announces Inclusion in FTSE Blossom Japan..
MT
04/05ICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTME : Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - March..
PU
03/04Ichigo's Power Output Exceeds Expectations in February
MT
03/03Ichigo Green Infrastructure's Solar Power Generation Misses Forecast in February
MT
03/03ICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTME : Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data ‐..
PU
02/22ICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTME : Executive Officers of Asset Management Company
PU
02/07ICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTME : J.League Shareholder Program Resumes Distribution o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 076 M 7,93 M 7,93 M
Net income 2021 170 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
Yield 2021 5,50%
Capitalization 7 197 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,69x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart ICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mami Nagasaki Executive Officer
Arata Nomoto Supervisory Officer
Kiyofumi Fujita Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICHIGO GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.56%53
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-11.00%9 294
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-5.44%5 624
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.25%4 031
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.00%4 029
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-13.52%3 845