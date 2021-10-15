Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment : Awarded Two Stars in GRESB Rating

Make The World
More Sustainable
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
October 15, 2021
Issuer
Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Hotel," 3463)
1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Osamu Miyashita, Executive Director
www.ichigo-hotel.co.jp/en
Asset Management Company
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President
Inquiries: Hidehito Iwasaka, Head of Ichigo Hotel
Tel: +81-3-3502-4892
Ichigo Hotel Awarded
Two Stars in GRESB Rating
In the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, Ichigo Hotel was awarded Two Stars in the GRESB Rating (maximum five stars) and won a Green Star designation.
1. Assessment Results
The Two Stars awarded to Ichigo Hotel is based on the quintile position of Ichigo Hotel's GRESB Overall Score relative to global participants. The Green Star designation exemplifies Ichigo Hotel's high achievement in areas of ESG-related policies and organizational setup (the "Management Component"), and the environmental performance of its assets as well as tenant engagement (the "Performance Component").