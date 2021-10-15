Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment : Awarded Two Stars in GRESB Rating

2. GRESB Real Estate Assessment Overview

Since its launch in 2009, GRESB has assessed the performance of various property companies and funds around the world, establishing a global standard for ESG benchmarking that is now applied to a broader and more diverse class of real assets. Today, more than 140 GRESB investor members who are some of the largest pension funds and their fiduciaries, including the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) and several investors in Japan, use the GRESB data in their investment management and engagement process to better understand the sustainability risks and opportunities intrinsic to their real asset investments.

1,520 companies and real estate funds participated in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment this year.

For details of GRESB, please refer to https://gresb.com

3. Outlook

In line with sponsor Ichigo joining RE100, a global initiative to accelerate the transition of electricity used by businesses to 100% renewable energy, Ichigo Hotel is targeting to source 100% of the electricity needs across its assets via renewable energy. As a specialized hotel REIT, Ichigo Hotel will continue to work to promote the environmental and energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of its hotels.