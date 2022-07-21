Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment : Earnings Forecast Revision for the July 2022 Fiscal Period

2. July 2022 Earnings Forecast Revision Rationale

Ichigo Hotel is revising up its July 2022 fiscal period earnings forecast (announced on March 17, 2022) on the back of greater than expected variable rent at the Valie Hotel Hiroshima due to Hiroshima Prefecture temporarily leasing all rooms starting in mid- February 2021 and at the Nest Hotel Kumamoto due to Kumamoto Prefecture temporarily leasing all rooms starting on February 1, 2022. Both prefectures will continue the temporary leasing of rooms during the July 2022 fiscal period.

As a result, the forecast for July 2022 operating revenue, operating profit, recurring profit, net income, and dividend per share are expected to increase by JPY 127 million (+12.0%), JPY 93 million (+22.2%), JPY 97 million (+45.4%), JPY 97 million (+45.6%), and JPY 382 (+45.6%) respectively, versus the previous forecast.

Business and leisure demand has been gradually recovering on the back of the lifting of Covid restrictions, and Ichigo Hotel's July 2022 RevPAR based on actual February to May 2022 results for its 15 variable rent hotels is JPY 4,137 (+49.1% YOY).

There is no revision to the January 2023 fiscal period earnings forecast.

Should any further change to the outlook for operating results arise, Ichigo Hotel will promptly disclose the details.