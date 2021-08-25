Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment : Operating Results - July 2021

Notes:

The above data are as provided by the hotel operators or as calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on information provided by the hotel operators. The data have not been audited and thus their accuracy cannot be guaranteed and may not match data disclosed in future releases. Revenue is revenue from accommodations and related services only. Rent from retail tenants at the Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, and rent from the banquet hall at the Nest Hotel Kumamoto are not included. RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) is calculated with the following formula:

RevPAR = Total Revenue from accommodations (excluding restaurant charges and other service fees) / number of available guest rooms.

Occupancy is calculated with the following formula:

Occupancy = Total number of guest rooms occupied during the period /

(total number of guest rooms * number of days hotel was in operation during the period)

Occupancy may exceed 100% in the following cases: 1) a guest had pre-paid for a guest room but checked out early, allowing the guest room to be occupied by a different guest; or 2) a guest room is occupied for less than one day by different guests.

ADR (Average Daily Rate) is calculated with the following formula:

ADR = Total revenue from accommodations (excluding restaurant charges and other service fees) / number of guest rooms occupied during the period.