    3463   JP3048160000

ICHIGO HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3463)
  Report
Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment : Operating Results - July 2021

08/25/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

August 25, 2021

Issuer

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Hotel," 3463)

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Osamu Miyashita, Executive Director

www.ichigo-hotel.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Hidehito Iwasaka, Head of Ichigo Hotel

Tel: +81-3-3502-4892

Ichigo Hotel Operating Results - July 2021

Portfolio Revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy, and ADR

Total (20 Hotels)

(Previous)

February 2021 - July 2021

July

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

July 2019

July

2021 (A)

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

(Reference)

2020 (B)

Cumulative

Difference

Change

Revenue

319.6

175.8

+143.8

+81.8%

1,543.7

+273.9

+21.6%

719.9

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

3,231

2,029

+1,203

+59.3%

2,705

+381

+16.4%

6,856

Occupancy (%)

65.3

44.8

+20.5

+45.7%

57.4

+13.3

+30.0%

87.0

ADR (JPY)

4,952

4,529

+423

+9.3%

4,708

-550

-10.5%

7,877

Variable Rent Hotels (14 Hotels)

(Previous)

February 2021 - July 2021

July

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

July 2019

July

2021 (A)

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

(Reference)

2020 (B)

Cumulative

Difference

Change

Revenue

224.7

121.7

+103.1

+84.7%

1,086.1

+183.8

+20.4%

482.9

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

3,345

2,239

+1,106

+49.4%

2,815

+322

+12.9%

7,866

Occupancy (%)

71.9

51.8

+20.1

+38.7%

64.3

+15.5

+31.7%

94.9

ADR (JPY)

4,651

4,319

+333

+7.7%

4,380

-730

-14.3%

8,292

1

Fixed Rent Hotels (6 Hotels)

(Previous)

February 2021 - July 2021

July

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

July 2019

July

2021 (A)

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

(Reference)

2020 (B)

Cumulative

Difference

Change

Revenue

94.8

54.1

+40.7

+75.2%

457.6

+90.1

+24.5%

237.0

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

3,021

1,709

+1,311

+76.7%

2,496

+478

+23.7%

6,202

Occupancy (%)

52.8

34.1

+18.8

+55.1%

44.6

+8.6

+24.1%

86.1

ADR (JPY)

5,716

5,017

+698

+13.9%

5,602

-17

-0.3%

7,207

Revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy, and ADR by Hotel

Variable Rent Hotels (15 Hotels)

July

(Previous)

February 2021 - July 2021

July

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

2021

July

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

2019

(A)

2020 (B)

Cumulative

(Reference)

Difference

Change

Revenue

32.1

18.4

+13.6

+74.0%

124.8

+19.4

+18.4%

77.7

Nest Hotel

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

4,414

3,129

+1,285

+41.1%

3,319

+278

+9.1%

13,477

Sapporo

Occupancy (%)

94.3

74.2

+20.1

+27.1%

87.5

+28.7

+48.7%

96.1

Ekimae

ADR (JPY)

4,682

4,218

+465

+11.0%

3,795

-1,377

-26.6%

14,031

Revenue

19.2

13.7

+5.5

+40.1%

66.8

-21.7

-24.6%

59.9

Nest Hotel

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

3,601

3,332

+268

+8.1%

2,495

-1,077

-30.2%

14,896

Sapporo

Occupancy (%)

79.3

74.8

+4.6

+6.1%

65.3

+2.0

+3.2%

95.9

Odori

ADR (JPY)

4,540

4,458

+82

+1.8%

3,820

-1,826

-32.3%

15,534

Revenue

19.0

11.8

+7.3

+61.6%

99.3

+8.4

+9.3%

30.2

Smile Hotel

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

5,373

3,282

+2,091

+63.7%

4,761

+450

+10.4%

8,537

Tokyo

Occupancy (%)

99.0

68.8

+30.2

+43.9%

96.4

+19.6

+25.5%

97.3

Asagaya

ADR (JPY)

5,429

4,771

+658

+13.8%

4,939

-673

-12.0%

8,777

Revenue

11.2

8.6

+2.6

+30.6%

54.3

HOTEL

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

5,015

3,772

+1,243

+33.0%

4,157

EMIT

Occupancy (%)

99.3

98.3

+1.0

+1.0%

94.4

SHIBUYA

ADR (JPY)

5,051

3,839

+1,212

+31.6%

4,405

Revenue

14.1

7.8

+6.2

+79.1%

69.8

+7.2

+11.5%

40.9

Hotel Wing

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

1,857

1,026

+831

+81.0%

1,535

-308

-16.7%

5,372

International

Occupancy (%)

46.8

24.3

+22.6

+93.2%

40.0

+8.3

+26.2%

82.8

Nagoya

ADR (JPY)

3,965

4,231

-267

-6.3%

3,836

-1,976

-34.0%

6,486

2

July

(Previous)

February 2021 - July 2021

July

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

2021

July

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

2019

(A)

2020 (B)

Cumulative

(Reference)

Difference

Change

Revenue

5.4

4.7

+0.7

+15.1%

24.0

-17.8

-42.5%

31.2

(JPY million)

Smile Hotel

RevPAR (JPY)

1,139

990

+148

+15.0%

867

-1,762

-67.0%

6,250

Kyoto Shijo

Occupancy (%)

41.7

30.3

+11.4

+37.8%

28.1

-31.2

-52.6%

99.6

ADR (JPY)

2,729

3,272

-542

-16.6%

3,079

-1,350

-30.5%

6,276

Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-14.2

-100%

19.6

Chisun Inn

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,872

Osaka

Occupancy (%)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

73.6

Hommachi

ADR (JPY)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,616

Revenue

2.1

1.9

+0.2

+8.5%

12.7

-30.1

-70.4%

65.0

Nest Hotel

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

-

-

-

-

331

-947

-74.1%

6,346

Osaka

Occupancy (%)

-

-

-

-

9.8

-10.9

-52.5%

85.6

Shinsaibashi

ADR (JPY)

-

-

-

-

3,362

-2,803

-45.5%

7,416

Hotel Wing

Revenue

13.6

10.8

+2.8

+26.2%

77.4

+18.9

+32.4%

26.5

(JPY million)

International

RevPAR (JPY)

3,041

2,260

+781

+34.6%

2,860

+685

+31.5%

5,842

Kobe Shin

Nagata

Occupancy (%)

37.8

36.7

+1.1

+3.0%

41.4

+7.2

+21.0%

74.6

Ekimae

ADR (JPY)

8,048

6,159

+1,890

+30.7%

6,913

+554

+8.7%

7,835

Revenue

23.8

20.2

+3.7

+18.2%

98.6

-11.0

-10.1%

47.9

(JPY million)

Nest Hotel

RevPAR (JPY)

3,019

2,728

+291

+10.7%

2,308

-239

-9.4%

5,527

Matsuyama

Occupancy (%)

68.2

58.3

+9.9

+17.0%

54.3

+2.6

+5.0%

88.7

ADR (JPY)

4,428

4,682

-254

-5.4%

4,252

-672

-13.7%

6,230

Revenue

19.7

16.2

+3.5

+21.9%

92.5

-5.4

-5.6%

35.0

(JPY million)

The OneFive

RevPAR (JPY)

2,927

2,321

+606

+26.1%

2,364

-62

-2.6%

5,212

Okayama

Occupancy (%)

96.2

57.8

+38.4

+66.5%

89.6

+35.0

+64.2%

84.6

ADR (JPY)

3,042

4,015

-973

-24.2%

2,638

-1,807

-40.6%

6,160

Revenue

8.2

0.9

+7.3

+808.8%

47.7

+14.4

+43.2%

26.1

(JPY million)

Court Hotel

RevPAR (JPY)

2,008

1,791

+216

+12.1%

1,974

-803

-28.9%

6,880

Kurashiki

Occupancy (%)

31.8

15.4

+16.4

+106.1%

34.2

-17.3

-33.6%

92.5

ADR (JPY)

6,318

11,616

-5,298

-45.6%

5,770

+379

+7.0%

7,438

Revenue

39.8

-

+39.8

-

234.2

+195.5

+505.1%

(JPY million)

Valie Hotel

RevPAR (JPY)

7,500

-

+7,500

-

7,261

+5,050

+228.4%

Hiroshima

Occupancy (%)

100

-

+100

-

96.6

+42.4

+78.2%

ADR (JPY)

7,500

-

+7,500

-

7,519

+3,439

+84.3%

3

July

(Previous)

February 2021 - July 2021

July

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

2021

July

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

2019

(A)

2020 (B)

Cumulative

(Reference)

Difference

Change

Revenue

7.8

0.9

+6.9

+744.8%

39.7

+4.2

+11.7%

22.8

The OneFive

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

2,885

-

+2,885

-

2,436

-1,698

-41.1%

8,889

Fukuoka

Occupancy (%)

98.1

-

+98.1

-

90.4

+21.1

+30.4%

96.2

Tenjin

ADR (JPY)

2,941

-

+2,941

-

2,694

-3,268

-54.8%

9,237

Revenue

19.9

14.3

+5.6

+39.3%

98.7

+16.2

+19.6%

35.1

(JPY million)

Nest Hotel

RevPAR (JPY)

2,729

1,995

+734

+36.8%

2,409

+510

+26.9%

4,925

Kumamoto

Occupancy (%)

72.3

57.0

+15.2

+26.7%

64.5

+20.7

+47.1%

81.6

ADR (JPY)

3,777

3,499

+278

+7.9%

3,735

-596

-13.8%

6,034

Fixed Rent Hotels (5 Hotels - excludes Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki)

July

(Previous)

February 2021 - July 2021

July

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

2021

July

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

2019

(A)

2020 (B)

Cumulative

(Reference)

Difference

Change

Revenue

21.6

16.5

+5.1

+31.1%

77.3

+22.8

+42.0%

25.3

Comfort

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

5,286

3,931

+1,354

+34.5%

3,205

+1,004

+45.6%

6,219

Hotel

Occupancy (%)

86.6

80.5

+6.1

+7.6%

62.5

+14.3

+29.7%

87.5

Kushiro

ADR (JPY)

6,104

4,884

+1,221

+25.0%

5,129

+559

+12.2%

7,109

Revenue

17.6

10.3

+7.3

+71.3%

87.7

+18.0

+25.8%

29.9

Comfort

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

2,905

1,696

+1,209

+71.3%

2,473

+518

+26.5%

4,920

Hotel

Occupancy (%)

60.6

37.5

+23.1

+61.6%

50.7

+11.6

+29.5%

81.6

Hamamatsu

ADR (JPY)

4,789

4,518

+271

+6.0%

4,879

-115

-2.3%

6,025

Comfort

Revenue

37.9

13.0

+24.9

+191.6%

173.4

+36.0

+26.2%

93.9

(JPY million)

Hotel

RevPAR (JPY)

3,452

1,173

+2,279

+194.2%

2,699

+604

+28.8%

8,410

Central

Occupancy (%)

51.7

16.7

+35.0

+209.0%

38.7

+13.3

+52.6%

91.1

International

Airport

ADR (JPY)

6,680

7,015

-334

-4.8%

6,977

-1,289

-15.6%

9,234

Revenue

11.9

7.1

+4.9

+69.0%

49.7

+15.4

+44.9%

14.4

Comfort

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

3,638

2,145

+1,494

+69.7%

2,580

+809

+45.7%

4,376

Hotel

Occupancy (%)

67.5

44.7

+22.8

+51.0%

51.8

+13.5

+35.2%

68.4

Suzuka

ADR (JPY)

5,388

4,795

+594

+12.4%

4,983

+360

+7.8%

6,393

Revenue

2.5

4.5

-2.0

-44.4%

50.0

-

-

31.1

Urbain

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

468

841

-373

-44.4%

1,616

-201

-11.1%

5,864

Hiroshima

Occupancy (%)

8.6

15.7

-7.1

-45.4%

23.2

-11.0

-32.1%

92.5

Executive

ADR (JPY)

5,453

5,347

+106

+2.0%

6,977

+1,650

+31.0%

6,340

4

Notes:

  1. The above data are as provided by the hotel operators or as calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on information provided by the hotel operators. The data have not been audited and thus their accuracy cannot be guaranteed and may not match data disclosed in future releases.
  2. Revenue is revenue from accommodations and related services only. Rent from retail tenants at the Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, and rent from the banquet hall at the Nest Hotel Kumamoto are not included.
  3. RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) is calculated with the following formula:

RevPAR = Total Revenue from accommodations (excluding restaurant charges and other service fees) / number of available guest rooms.

  1. Occupancy is calculated with the following formula:

Occupancy = Total number of guest rooms occupied during the period /

(total number of guest rooms * number of days hotel was in operation during the period)

Occupancy may exceed 100% in the following cases: 1) a guest had pre-paid for a guest room but checked out early, allowing the guest room to be occupied by a different guest; or 2) a guest room is occupied for less than one day by different guests.

  1. ADR (Average Daily Rate) is calculated with the following formula:

ADR = Total revenue from accommodations (excluding restaurant charges and other service fees) / number of guest rooms occupied during the period.

  1. The Capsule Plus Yokohama and the Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi are excluded from the above data because the hotel operators did not give consent to disclose hotel-specific data that would allow for year-on-year comparisons. Data for the Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki are included in the total and fixed rent hotels data above, but not separately disclosed because the hotel operator did not provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data.
  2. Because Ichigo Hotel acquired the HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA on February 25, 2020, period-to-date YOY comparison data is not available.
  3. Hiroshima Prefecture has temporarily leased all rooms of the Valie Hotel Hiroshima starting on February 8, 2021.
  4. Pre-acquisitiondata for acquired hotels are based on data received from the previous owners.
  5. July 2019 Revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy, and ADR data provided as a reference is for the 18 hotels owned since July 2019, and is not available for HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Valie Hotel Hiroshima (rebranded and reopened in September 2019). The OneFive Okayama was operating under the name Comfort Hotel Okayama in July 2019, and hotel data is included as a fixed rent hotel.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 988 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net income 2021 380 M 3,46 M 3,46 M
Net Debt 2021 21 654 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 004 M 201 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales 2021 19,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,2%
