Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment : Operating Results - July 2021
08/25/2021 | 02:04am EDT
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
August 25, 2021
Issuer
Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Hotel," 3463)
1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Osamu Miyashita, Executive Director
Fixed Rent Hotels (5 Hotels - excludes Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki)
July
(Previous)
February 2021 - July 2021
July
Difference
YOY
(Current Period-To-Date)
2021
July
(A) - (B)
Change
YOY
YOY
2019
(A)
2020 (B)
Cumulative
(Reference)
Difference
Change
Revenue
21.6
16.5
+5.1
+31.1%
77.3
+22.8
+42.0%
25.3
Comfort
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
5,286
3,931
+1,354
+34.5%
3,205
+1,004
+45.6%
6,219
Hotel
Occupancy (%)
86.6
80.5
+6.1
+7.6%
62.5
+14.3
+29.7%
87.5
Kushiro
ADR (JPY)
6,104
4,884
+1,221
+25.0%
5,129
+559
+12.2%
7,109
Revenue
17.6
10.3
+7.3
+71.3%
87.7
+18.0
+25.8%
29.9
Comfort
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
2,905
1,696
+1,209
+71.3%
2,473
+518
+26.5%
4,920
Hotel
Occupancy (%)
60.6
37.5
+23.1
+61.6%
50.7
+11.6
+29.5%
81.6
Hamamatsu
ADR (JPY)
4,789
4,518
+271
+6.0%
4,879
-115
-2.3%
6,025
Comfort
Revenue
37.9
13.0
+24.9
+191.6%
173.4
+36.0
+26.2%
93.9
(JPY million)
Hotel
RevPAR (JPY)
3,452
1,173
+2,279
+194.2%
2,699
+604
+28.8%
8,410
Central
Occupancy (%)
51.7
16.7
+35.0
+209.0%
38.7
+13.3
+52.6%
91.1
International
Airport
ADR (JPY)
6,680
7,015
-334
-4.8%
6,977
-1,289
-15.6%
9,234
Revenue
11.9
7.1
+4.9
+69.0%
49.7
+15.4
+44.9%
14.4
Comfort
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
3,638
2,145
+1,494
+69.7%
2,580
+809
+45.7%
4,376
Hotel
Occupancy (%)
67.5
44.7
+22.8
+51.0%
51.8
+13.5
+35.2%
68.4
Suzuka
ADR (JPY)
5,388
4,795
+594
+12.4%
4,983
+360
+7.8%
6,393
Revenue
2.5
4.5
-2.0
-44.4%
50.0
-
-
31.1
Urbain
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
468
841
-373
-44.4%
1,616
-201
-11.1%
5,864
Hiroshima
Occupancy (%)
8.6
15.7
-7.1
-45.4%
23.2
-11.0
-32.1%
92.5
Executive
ADR (JPY)
5,453
5,347
+106
+2.0%
6,977
+1,650
+31.0%
6,340
4
Notes:
The above data are as provided by the hotel operators or as calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on information provided by the hotel operators. The data have not been audited and thus their accuracy cannot be guaranteed and may not match data disclosed in future releases.
Revenue is revenue from accommodations and related services only. Rent from retail tenants at the Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, and rent from the banquet hall at the Nest Hotel Kumamoto are not included.
RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) is calculated with the following formula:
RevPAR = Total Revenue from accommodations (excluding restaurant charges and other service fees) / number of available guest rooms.
Occupancy is calculated with the following formula:
Occupancy = Total number of guest rooms occupied during the period /
(total number of guest rooms * number of days hotel was in operation during the period)
Occupancy may exceed 100% in the following cases: 1) a guest had pre-paid for a guest room but checked out early, allowing the guest room to be occupied by a different guest; or 2) a guest room is occupied for less than one day by different guests.
ADR (Average Daily Rate) is calculated with the following formula:
ADR = Total revenue from accommodations (excluding restaurant charges and other service fees) / number of guest rooms occupied during the period.
The Capsule Plus Yokohama and the Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi are excluded from the above data because the hotel operators did not give consent to disclose hotel-specific data that would allow for year-on-year comparisons. Data for the Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki are included in the total and fixed rent hotels data above, but not separately disclosed because the hotel operator did not provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data.
Because Ichigo Hotel acquired the HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA on February 25, 2020, period-to-date YOY comparison data is not available.
Hiroshima Prefecture has temporarily leased all rooms of the Valie Hotel Hiroshima starting on February 8, 2021.
Pre-acquisitiondata for acquired hotels are based on data received from the previous owners.
July 2019 Revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy, and ADR data provided as a reference is for the 18 hotels owned since July 2019, and is not available for HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Valie Hotel Hiroshima (rebranded and reopened in September 2019). The OneFive Okayama was operating under the name Comfort Hotel Okayama in July 2019, and hotel data is included as a fixed rent hotel.
5
