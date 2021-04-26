Log in
    3463   JP3048160000

ICHIGO HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3463)
Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment : Operating Results - March 2021

04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

April 26, 2021

Issuer

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Hotel," 3463)

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Osamu Miyashita, Executive Director

www.ichigo-hotel.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Hidehito Iwasaka, Head of Ichigo Hotel

Tel: +81-3-3502-4892

Ichigo Hotel Operating Results - March 2021

Portfolio Revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy, and ADR

Total (20 Hotels)

(Previous)

February 2021 - March 2021

March

March

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

March

2019

2021 (A)

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

2020 (B)

Cumulative

(Reference)

Difference

Change

Revenue

286.9

272.1

+14.8

+5.4%

520.5

-259.2

-33.2%

644.1

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

2,992

2,424

+569

+23.5%

2,874

-744

-20.6%

6,501

Occupancy (%)

63.4

49.9

+13.5

+27.0%

59.3

-2.1

-3.4%

86.9

ADR (JPY)

4,723

4,857

-134

-2.8%

4,844

-1,043

-17.7%

7,481

Variable Rent Hotels (14 Hotels)

(Previous)

February 2021 - March 2021

March

March

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

March

2019

2021 (A)

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

2020 (B)

Cumulative

(Reference)

Difference

Change

Revenue

208.6

199.8

+8.8

+4.4%

350.9

-219.1

-38.4%

412.4

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

3,263

2,482

+781

+31.5%

2,891

-806

-21.8%

7,446

Occupancy (%)

72.7

53.4

+19.3

+36.1%

64.8

+1.1

+1.7%

95.3

ADR (JPY)

4,491

4,648

-157

-3.4%

4,461

-1,339

-23.1%

7,811

1

Fixed Rent Hotels (6 Hotels)

(Previous)

February 2021 - March 2021

March

March

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

March

2019

2021 (A)

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

2020 (B)

Cumulative

(Reference)

Difference

Change

Revenue

78.3

72.3

+6.0

+8.3%

169.6

-40.1

-19.1%

231.6

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

2,488

2,290

+198

+8.7%

2,844

-592

-17.2%

6,057

Occupancy (%)

46.0

41.9

+4.2

+10.0%

49.2

-7.0

-12.4%

86.4

ADR (JPY)

5,406

5,470

-65

-1.2%

5,778

-340

-5.6%

7,009

Revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy, and ADR by Hotel

Variable Rent Hotels (15 Hotels)

March

(Previous)

February 2021 - March 2021

March

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

2021

March

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

2019

(A)

2020 (B)

Cumulative

(Reference)

Revenue

Difference

Change

20.7

18.4

+2.3

+12.4%

38.8

-26.5

-40.6%

49.3

Nest Hotel

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

3,419

2,982

+437

+14.7%

3,261

-2,387

-42.3%

7,025

Sapporo

Occupancy (%)

94.5

77.9

+16.6

+21.3%

89.6

+3.7

+4.3%

100.0

Ekimae

ADR (JPY)

3,618

3,827

-209

-5.5%

3,640

-2,936

-44.7%

7,025

Revenue

10.3

14.0

-3.6

-26.1%

16.3

-37.5

-69.7%

32.7

Nest Hotel

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

2,378

3,056

-678

-22.2%

2,120

-4,488

-67.9%

7,676

Sapporo

Occupancy (%)

67.0

73.7

-6.7

-9.2%

59.0

-24.2

-29.1%

96.1

Odori

ADR (JPY)

3,551

4,146

-595

-14.4%

3,593

-4,348

-54.8%

7,991

Revenue

18.4

18.4

+0.1

+0.4%

36.1

-9.9

-21.4%

34.8

Smile Hotel

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

5,140

5,080

+60

+1.2%

5,286

-1,302

-19.8%

9,768

Tokyo

Occupancy (%)

96.5

89.1

+7.5

+8.4%

95.2

+2.2

+2.4%

99.2

Asagaya

ADR (JPY)

5,326

5,704

-379

-6.6%

5,550

-1,534

-21.7%

9,851

Revenue

10.6

11.7

-1.1

-9.6%

17.5

HOTEL

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

4,720

5,085

-365

-7.2%

4,108

EMIT

Occupancy (%)

99.5

95.1

+4.3

+4.6%

84.9

SHIBUYA

ADR (JPY)

4,745

5,346

-600

-11.2%

4,837

Revenue

13.7

9.5

+4.2

+44.0%

20.4

-23.9

-53.9%

42.0

Hotel Wing

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

1,755

1,211

+544

+44.9%

1,378

-1,643

-54.4%

5,494

International

Occupancy (%)

42.4

21.0

+21.4

+101.8%

33.2

-12.9

-28.0%

91.3

Nagoya

ADR (JPY)

4,143

5,769

-1,626

-28.2%

4,155

-2,404

-36.7%

6,015

2

March

(Previous)

February 2021 - March 2021

March

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

2021

March

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

2019

(A)

2020 (B)

Cumulative

(Reference)

Revenue

Difference

Change

7.5

15.8

-8.3

-52.6%

10.1

-24.8

-71.0%

43.1

(JPY million)

Smile Hotel

RevPAR (JPY)

1,608

3,320

-1,712

-51.6%

1,139

-2,641

-69.9%

9,085

Kyoto Shijo

Occupancy (%)

40.4

71.6

-31.1

-43.5%

32.3

-51.1

-61.3%

99.8

ADR (JPY)

3,976

4,640

-663

-14.3%

3,524

-1,007

-22.2%

9,101

Revenue

-

2.5

-2.5

-100%

-

-13.8

-100%

24.7

Chisun Inn

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

-

627

-627

-100%

-

-

-

6,119

Osaka

Occupancy (%)

-

13.8

-13.8

-100%

-

-

-

86.9

Hommachi

ADR (JPY)

-

4,527

-4,527

-100%

-

-

-

7,042

Revenue

1.8

7.3

-5.5

-75.7%

3.6

-30.3

-89.5%

78.1

Nest Hotel

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

-

521

-521

-100%

-

-

-

7,822

Osaka

Occupancy (%)

-

11.3

-11.3

-100%

-

-

-

93.6

Shinsaibashi

ADR (JPY)

-

4,593

-4,593

-100%

-

-

-

8,356

Hotel Wing

Revenue

17.7

10.6

+7.1

+66.6%

31.3

+3.8

+14.0%

(JPY million)

International

RevPAR (JPY)

3,648

2,324

+1,324

+57.0%

3,465

+340

+10.9%

Kobe Shin

Occupancy (%)

52.3

36.7

+15.6

+42.5%

52.3

+6.8

+15.0%

Nagata

Ekimae

ADR (JPY)

6,969

6,328

+642

+10.1%

6,622

-244

-3.5%

Revenue

23.3

25.6

-2.3

-9.1%

36.6

-27.8

-43.2%

48.2

(JPY million)

Nest Hotel

RevPAR (JPY)

3,234

3,608

-374

-10.4%

2,717

-1,696

-38.4%

5,552

Matsuyama

Occupancy (%)

73.4

76.4

-3.0

-3.9%

63.6

-19.2

-23.2%

90.2

ADR (JPY)

4,406

4,723

-317

-6.7%

4,276

-1,060

-19.9%

6,154

Revenue

17.1

22.0

-4.9

-22.1%

27.0

-23.6

-46.7%

37.3

(JPY million)

The OneFive

RevPAR (JPY)

2,632

3,211

-579

-18.0%

2,179

-1,665

-43.3%

5,520

Okayama

Occupancy (%)

96.2

69.7

+26.5

+38.1%

82.8

+6.7

+8.9%

91.1

ADR (JPY)

2,736

4,608

-1,872

-40.6%

2,632

-2,423

-47.9%

6,061

Revenue

12.1

11.3

+0.8

+6.7%

18.5

-9.3

-33.6%

33.1

(JPY million)

Court Hotel

RevPAR (JPY)

2,861

2,857

+4

+0.1%

2,274

-1,356

-37.4%

8,361

Kurashiki

Occupancy (%)

41.8

53.9

-12.1

-22.4%

37.4

-27.1

-42.0%

97.7

ADR (JPY)

6,838

5,297

+1,540

+29.1%

6,077

+448

+8.0%

8,560

Revenue

39.8

14.1

+25.8

+182.9%

68.2

+37.5

+122.0%

(JPY million)

Valie Hotel

RevPAR (JPY)

7,500

2,573

+4,927

+191.5%

6,752

+3,837

+131.7%

Hiroshima

Occupancy (%)

100

68.2

+31.8

+46.7%

89.5

+20.2

+29.1%

ADR (JPY)

7,500

3,774

+3,726

+98.8%

7,547

+3,340

+79.4%

3

March

(Previous)

February 2021 - March 2021

March

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

2021

March

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

2019

(A)

2020 (B)

Cumulative

(Reference)

Revenue

Difference

Change

7.5

11.8

-4.3

-36.4%

12.6

-16.3

-56.4%

26.3

The OneFive

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

2,729

4,387

-1,658

-37.8%

2,333

-3,311

-58.7%

10,338

Fukuoka

Occupancy (%)

97.3

87.8

+9.6

+10.9%

88.4

-2.1

-2.3%

98.6

Tenjin

ADR (JPY)

2,804

4,998

-2,194

-43.9%

2,640

-3,601

-57.7%

10,483

Revenue

18.7

18.6

+0.2

+0.9%

31.5

-16.5

-34.4%

(JPY million)

Nest Hotel

RevPAR (JPY)

2,726

2,526

+200

+7.9%

2,386

-1,041

-30.4%

Kumamoto

Occupancy (%)

74.0

59.8

+14.2

+23.8%

64.9

-3.5

-5.1%

ADR (JPY)

3,683

4,226

-543

-12.8%

3,678

-1,336

-26.7%

Fixed Rent Hotels (5 Hotels - excludes Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki)

March

(Previous)

February 2021 - March 2021

March

Difference

YOY

(Current Period-To-Date)

2021

March

(A) - (B)

Change

YOY

YOY

2019

(A)

2020 (B)

Cumulative

(Reference)

Revenue

Difference

Change

12.5

7.4

+5.1

+69.7%

23.7

+2.3

+10.7%

12.6

Comfort

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

3,024

1,744

+1,280

+73.4%

3,012

+354

+13.3%

3,037

Hotel

Occupancy (%)

66.5

41.6

+24.9

+60.0%

65.2

+9.8

+17.7%

69.2

Kushiro

ADR (JPY)

4,547

4,196

+351

+8.4%

4,618

-178

-3.7%

4,391

Revenue

16.1

14.8

+1.4

+9.2%

27.4

-8.5

-23.7%

32.0

Comfort

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

2,654

2,430

+224

+9.2%

2,370

-684

-22.4%

5,271

Hotel

Occupancy (%)

54.1

49.1

+5.0

+10.2%

47.7

-9.7

-16.9%

85.2

Hamamatsu

ADR (JPY)

4,906

4,950

-45

-0.9%

4,964

-351

-6.6%

6,188

Comfort

Revenue

33.9

27.1

+6.8

+25.2%

55.6

-33.2

-37.4%

90.8

(JPY million)

Hotel

RevPAR (JPY)

3,078

2,409

+669

+27.8%

2,652

-1,453

-35.4%

8,121

Central

Occupancy (%)

43.5

31.0

+12.4

+40.1%

36.4

-12.6

-25.8%

90.2

International

Airport

ADR (JPY)

7,080

7,760

-680

-8.8%

7,290

-1,084

-12.9%

9,006

Revenue

9.8

6.2

+3.6

+58.1%

16.6

+0.7

+4.1%

15.7

Comfort

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

2,947

1,877

+1,069

+57.0%

2,642

+133

+5.3%

4,776

Hotel

Occupancy (%)

59.5

40.5

+19.0

+47.1%

54.8

+1.6

+3.0%

80.8

Suzuka

ADR (JPY)

4,951

4,639

+312

+6.7%

4,825

+104

+2.2%

5,911

Revenue

2.6

12.7

-10.1

-79.4%

39.6

+2.6

+7.0%

33.2

Urbain

(JPY million)

RevPAR (JPY)

493

2,395

-1,902

-79.4%

3,926

+318

+8.8%

6,258

Hiroshima

Occupancy (%)

9.5

48.1

-38.5

-80.1%

52.5

-13.4

-20.3%

90.5

Executive

ADR (JPY)

5,161

4,980

+181

+3.6%

7,483

+2,006

+36.6%

6,919

4

Notes:

  1. The above data are as provided by the hotel operators or as calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on information provided by the hotel operators. The data have not been audited and thus their accuracy cannot be guaranteed and may not match data disclosed in future releases.
  2. Revenue is revenue from accommodations and related services only. Rent from retail tenants at the Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, and rent from the banquet hall at the Nest Hotel Kumamoto are not included.
  3. RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) is calculated with the following formula:

RevPAR = Total Revenue from accommodations (excluding restaurant charges and other service fees) / number of available guest rooms.

  1. Occupancy is calculated with the following formula:

Occupancy = Total number of guest rooms occupied during the period /

(total number of guest rooms * number of days hotel was in operation during the period)

Occupancy may exceed 100% in the following cases: 1) a guest had pre-paid for a guest room but checked out early, allowing the guest room to be occupied by a different guest; or 2) a guest room is occupied for less than one day by different guests.

  1. ADR (Average Daily Rate) is calculated with the following formula:

ADR = Total revenue from accommodations (excluding restaurant charges and other service fees) / number of guest rooms occupied during the period.

  1. The Capsule Plus Yokohama and the Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi are excluded from the above data because the hotel operators did not give consent to disclose hotel-specific data that would allow for year-on-year comparisons. Data for the Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki are included in the total and fixed rent hotels data above, but not separately disclosed because the hotel operator did not provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data.
  2. Because Ichigo Hotel acquired the HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA on February 25, 2020, YOY comparison data is not available.
  3. Hiroshima Prefecture has temporarily leased all rooms of the Valie Hotel Hiroshima starting on February 8, 2021.
  4. Pre-acquisitiondata for acquired hotels are based on data received from the previous owners.
  5. March 2019 Revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy, and ADR data provided as a reference is for the 17 hotels owned since March 2019, and is not available for Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Valie Hotel Hiroshima, and Nest Hotel Kumamoto. The OneFive Okayama was operating under the name Comfort Hotel Okayama in March 2019, and hotel data is included as a fixed rent hotel.

5

Status of Temporarily Closed Hotels

Hotel

Close Start Date

Status

Selected Hakata Hotel as the new operator,

replacing the previous operator whose

Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi

April 17, 2020

lease contract ended on December 31,

2020

Rebranding and reopening scheduled in

July 2021

Temporarily closed due to the second state

of emergency declared by the Japanese

Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi

January 13, 2021

government

Reopened on April 1, 2021, but

temporarily closed again on April 18, 2021

Explanation of Changes

Although operating results varied by area with Osaka and Kyoto seeing a year-on-year decrease on the back of two hotels being temporarily closed, Revenue, RevPAR, and Occupancy for the portfolio increased year-on-year owing to the end of the second state of emergency on March 21, 2021. However, most measures remain significantly below pre-Covid levels of 2019. Hotel demand is expected to gradually recover on the back of the vaccine rollout.

Value-Add Actions

Ichigo Hotel received a BELS (Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System) certification for the HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA. BELS is a public evaluation system that assesses the energy efficiency of nonresidential buildings. A third-party organization evaluates the energy efficiency of both new and existing buildings using a Building Energy Index based on Japan's national building energy efficiency standard and ranks energy efficiency between five stars (the highest rank) and one star. The HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA was ranked four stars.

Ichigo Hotel will continue to promote environmental and energy efficiency, reducing the environmental impact of its hotels.

6

BELS-Certified Building

HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA

Evaluation Result:

Building Energy Index = 0.75

Hotel Name

HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA

Address

1-8-11 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo

Total Floor Area

1,470.52m2

Structure/ Floors

Steel, 7 Floors

Completion Date

January 24, 2018

7

Disclaimer

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
