Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment : Operating Results - March 2021
04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
April 26, 2021
Issuer
Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Hotel," 3463)
1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Osamu Miyashita, Executive Director
www.ichigo-hotel.co.jp/en
Asset Management Company
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President
Inquiries: Hidehito Iwasaka, Head of Ichigo Hotel
Tel: +81-3-3502-4892
Ichigo Hotel Operating Results - March 2021
Portfolio Revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy, and ADR
Total (20 Hotels)
(Previous)
February 2021 - March 2021
March
March
Difference
YOY
(Current Period-To-Date)
March
2019
2021 (A)
(A) - (B)
Change
YOY
YOY
2020 (B)
Cumulative
(Reference)
Difference
Change
Revenue
286.9
272.1
+14.8
+5.4%
520.5
-259.2
-33.2%
644.1
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
2,992
2,424
+569
+23.5%
2,874
-744
-20.6%
6,501
Occupancy (%)
63.4
49.9
+13.5
+27.0%
59.3
-2.1
-3.4%
86.9
ADR (JPY)
4,723
4,857
-134
-2.8%
4,844
-1,043
-17.7%
7,481
Variable Rent Hotels (14 Hotels)
(Previous)
February 2021 - March 2021
March
March
Difference
YOY
(Current Period-To-Date)
March
2019
2021 (A)
(A) - (B)
Change
YOY
YOY
2020 (B)
Cumulative
(Reference)
Difference
Change
Revenue
208.6
199.8
+8.8
+4.4%
350.9
-219.1
-38.4%
412.4
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
3,263
2,482
+781
+31.5%
2,891
-806
-21.8%
7,446
Occupancy (%)
72.7
53.4
+19.3
+36.1%
64.8
+1.1
+1.7%
95.3
ADR (JPY)
4,491
4,648
-157
-3.4%
4,461
-1,339
-23.1%
7,811
Fixed Rent Hotels (6 Hotels)
(Previous)
February 2021 - March 2021
March
March
Difference
YOY
(Current Period-To-Date)
March
2019
2021 (A)
(A) - (B)
Change
YOY
YOY
2020 (B)
Cumulative
(Reference)
Difference
Change
Revenue
78.3
72.3
+6.0
+8.3%
169.6
-40.1
-19.1%
231.6
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
2,488
2,290
+198
+8.7%
2,844
-592
-17.2%
6,057
Occupancy (%)
46.0
41.9
+4.2
+10.0%
49.2
-7.0
-12.4%
86.4
ADR (JPY)
5,406
5,470
-65
-1.2%
5,778
-340
-5.6%
7,009
Revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy, and ADR by Hotel
Variable Rent Hotels (15 Hotels)
March
(Previous)
February 2021 - March 2021
March
Difference
YOY
(Current Period-To-Date)
2021
March
(A) - (B)
Change
YOY
YOY
2019
(A)
2020 (B)
Cumulative
(Reference)
Revenue
Difference
Change
20.7
18.4
+2.3
+12.4%
38.8
-26.5
-40.6%
49.3
Nest Hotel
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
3,419
2,982
+437
+14.7%
3,261
-2,387
-42.3%
7,025
Sapporo
Occupancy (%)
94.5
77.9
+16.6
+21.3%
89.6
+3.7
+4.3%
100.0
Ekimae
ADR (JPY)
3,618
3,827
-209
-5.5%
3,640
-2,936
-44.7%
7,025
Revenue
10.3
14.0
-3.6
-26.1%
16.3
-37.5
-69.7%
32.7
Nest Hotel
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
2,378
3,056
-678
-22.2%
2,120
-4,488
-67.9%
7,676
Sapporo
Occupancy (%)
67.0
73.7
-6.7
-9.2%
59.0
-24.2
-29.1%
96.1
Odori
ADR (JPY)
3,551
4,146
-595
-14.4%
3,593
-4,348
-54.8%
7,991
Revenue
18.4
18.4
+0.1
+0.4%
36.1
-9.9
-21.4%
34.8
Smile Hotel
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
5,140
5,080
+60
+1.2%
5,286
-1,302
-19.8%
9,768
Tokyo
Occupancy (%)
96.5
89.1
+7.5
+8.4%
95.2
+2.2
+2.4%
99.2
Asagaya
ADR (JPY)
5,326
5,704
-379
-6.6%
5,550
-1,534
-21.7%
9,851
Revenue
10.6
11.7
-1.1
-9.6%
17.5
HOTEL
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
4,720
5,085
-365
-7.2%
4,108
EMIT
Occupancy (%)
99.5
95.1
+4.3
+4.6%
84.9
SHIBUYA
ADR (JPY)
4,745
5,346
-600
-11.2%
4,837
Revenue
13.7
9.5
+4.2
+44.0%
20.4
-23.9
-53.9%
42.0
Hotel Wing
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
1,755
1,211
+544
+44.9%
1,378
-1,643
-54.4%
5,494
International
Occupancy (%)
42.4
21.0
+21.4
+101.8%
33.2
-12.9
-28.0%
91.3
Nagoya
ADR (JPY)
4,143
5,769
-1,626
-28.2%
4,155
-2,404
-36.7%
6,015
March
(Previous)
February 2021 - March 2021
March
Difference
YOY
(Current Period-To-Date)
2021
March
(A) - (B)
Change
YOY
YOY
2019
(A)
2020 (B)
Cumulative
(Reference)
Revenue
Difference
Change
7.5
15.8
-8.3
-52.6%
10.1
-24.8
-71.0%
43.1
(JPY million)
Smile Hotel
RevPAR (JPY)
1,608
3,320
-1,712
-51.6%
1,139
-2,641
-69.9%
9,085
Kyoto Shijo
Occupancy (%)
40.4
71.6
-31.1
-43.5%
32.3
-51.1
-61.3%
99.8
ADR (JPY)
3,976
4,640
-663
-14.3%
3,524
-1,007
-22.2%
9,101
Revenue
-
2.5
-2.5
-100%
-
-13.8
-100%
24.7
Chisun Inn
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
-
627
-627
-100%
-
-
-
6,119
Osaka
Occupancy (%)
-
13.8
-13.8
-100%
-
-
-
86.9
Hommachi
ADR (JPY)
-
4,527
-4,527
-100%
-
-
-
7,042
Revenue
1.8
7.3
-5.5
-75.7%
3.6
-30.3
-89.5%
78.1
Nest Hotel
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
-
521
-521
-100%
-
-
-
7,822
Osaka
Occupancy (%)
-
11.3
-11.3
-100%
-
-
-
93.6
Shinsaibashi
ADR (JPY)
-
4,593
-4,593
-100%
-
-
-
8,356
Hotel Wing
Revenue
17.7
10.6
+7.1
+66.6%
31.3
+3.8
+14.0%
(JPY million)
International
RevPAR (JPY)
3,648
2,324
+1,324
+57.0%
3,465
+340
+10.9%
Kobe Shin
Occupancy (%)
52.3
36.7
+15.6
+42.5%
52.3
+6.8
+15.0%
Nagata
Ekimae
ADR (JPY)
6,969
6,328
+642
+10.1%
6,622
-244
-3.5%
Revenue
23.3
25.6
-2.3
-9.1%
36.6
-27.8
-43.2%
48.2
(JPY million)
Nest Hotel
RevPAR (JPY)
3,234
3,608
-374
-10.4%
2,717
-1,696
-38.4%
5,552
Matsuyama
Occupancy (%)
73.4
76.4
-3.0
-3.9%
63.6
-19.2
-23.2%
90.2
ADR (JPY)
4,406
4,723
-317
-6.7%
4,276
-1,060
-19.9%
6,154
Revenue
17.1
22.0
-4.9
-22.1%
27.0
-23.6
-46.7%
37.3
(JPY million)
The OneFive
RevPAR (JPY)
2,632
3,211
-579
-18.0%
2,179
-1,665
-43.3%
5,520
Okayama
Occupancy (%)
96.2
69.7
+26.5
+38.1%
82.8
+6.7
+8.9%
91.1
ADR (JPY)
2,736
4,608
-1,872
-40.6%
2,632
-2,423
-47.9%
6,061
Revenue
12.1
11.3
+0.8
+6.7%
18.5
-9.3
-33.6%
33.1
(JPY million)
Court Hotel
RevPAR (JPY)
2,861
2,857
+4
+0.1%
2,274
-1,356
-37.4%
8,361
Kurashiki
Occupancy (%)
41.8
53.9
-12.1
-22.4%
37.4
-27.1
-42.0%
97.7
ADR (JPY)
6,838
5,297
+1,540
+29.1%
6,077
+448
+8.0%
8,560
Revenue
39.8
14.1
+25.8
+182.9%
68.2
+37.5
+122.0%
(JPY million)
Valie Hotel
RevPAR (JPY)
7,500
2,573
+4,927
+191.5%
6,752
+3,837
+131.7%
Hiroshima
Occupancy (%)
100
68.2
+31.8
+46.7%
89.5
+20.2
+29.1%
ADR (JPY)
7,500
3,774
+3,726
+98.8%
7,547
+3,340
+79.4%
March
(Previous)
February 2021 - March 2021
March
Difference
YOY
(Current Period-To-Date)
2021
March
(A) - (B)
Change
YOY
YOY
2019
(A)
2020 (B)
Cumulative
(Reference)
Revenue
Difference
Change
7.5
11.8
-4.3
-36.4%
12.6
-16.3
-56.4%
26.3
The OneFive
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
2,729
4,387
-1,658
-37.8%
2,333
-3,311
-58.7%
10,338
Fukuoka
Occupancy (%)
97.3
87.8
+9.6
+10.9%
88.4
-2.1
-2.3%
98.6
Tenjin
ADR (JPY)
2,804
4,998
-2,194
-43.9%
2,640
-3,601
-57.7%
10,483
Revenue
18.7
18.6
+0.2
+0.9%
31.5
-16.5
-34.4%
(JPY million)
Nest Hotel
RevPAR (JPY)
2,726
2,526
+200
+7.9%
2,386
-1,041
-30.4%
Kumamoto
Occupancy (%)
74.0
59.8
+14.2
+23.8%
64.9
-3.5
-5.1%
ADR (JPY)
3,683
4,226
-543
-12.8%
3,678
-1,336
-26.7%
Fixed Rent Hotels (5 Hotels-excludes Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki)
March
(Previous)
February 2021 - March 2021
March
Difference
YOY
(Current Period-To-Date)
2021
March
(A) - (B)
Change
YOY
YOY
2019
(A)
2020 (B)
Cumulative
(Reference)
Revenue
Difference
Change
12.5
7.4
+5.1
+69.7%
23.7
+2.3
+10.7%
12.6
Comfort
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
3,024
1,744
+1,280
+73.4%
3,012
+354
+13.3%
3,037
Hotel
Occupancy (%)
66.5
41.6
+24.9
+60.0%
65.2
+9.8
+17.7%
69.2
Kushiro
ADR (JPY)
4,547
4,196
+351
+8.4%
4,618
-178
-3.7%
4,391
Revenue
16.1
14.8
+1.4
+9.2%
27.4
-8.5
-23.7%
32.0
Comfort
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
2,654
2,430
+224
+9.2%
2,370
-684
-22.4%
5,271
Hotel
Occupancy (%)
54.1
49.1
+5.0
+10.2%
47.7
-9.7
-16.9%
85.2
Hamamatsu
ADR (JPY)
4,906
4,950
-45
-0.9%
4,964
-351
-6.6%
6,188
Comfort
Revenue
33.9
27.1
+6.8
+25.2%
55.6
-33.2
-37.4%
90.8
(JPY million)
Hotel
RevPAR (JPY)
3,078
2,409
+669
+27.8%
2,652
-1,453
-35.4%
8,121
Central
Occupancy (%)
43.5
31.0
+12.4
+40.1%
36.4
-12.6
-25.8%
90.2
International
Airport
ADR (JPY)
7,080
7,760
-680
-8.8%
7,290
-1,084
-12.9%
9,006
Revenue
9.8
6.2
+3.6
+58.1%
16.6
+0.7
+4.1%
15.7
Comfort
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
2,947
1,877
+1,069
+57.0%
2,642
+133
+5.3%
4,776
Hotel
Occupancy (%)
59.5
40.5
+19.0
+47.1%
54.8
+1.6
+3.0%
80.8
Suzuka
ADR (JPY)
4,951
4,639
+312
+6.7%
4,825
+104
+2.2%
5,911
Revenue
2.6
12.7
-10.1
-79.4%
39.6
+2.6
+7.0%
33.2
Urbain
(JPY million)
RevPAR (JPY)
493
2,395
-1,902
-79.4%
3,926
+318
+8.8%
6,258
Hiroshima
Occupancy (%)
9.5
48.1
-38.5
-80.1%
52.5
-13.4
-20.3%
90.5
Executive
ADR (JPY)
5,161
4,980
+181
+3.6%
7,483
+2,006
+36.6%
6,919
Notes:
The above data are as provided by the hotel operators or as calculated by Ichigo Investment Advisors based on information provided by the hotel operators. The data have not been audited and thus their accuracy cannot be guaranteed and may not match data disclosed in future releases.
Revenue is revenue from accommodations and related services only. Rent from retail tenants at the Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya, and rent from the banquet hall at the Nest Hotel Kumamoto are not included.
RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) is calculated with the following formula:
RevPAR = Total Revenue from accommodations (excluding restaurant charges and other service fees) / number of available guest rooms.
Occupancy is calculated with the following formula:
Occupancy = Total number of guest rooms occupied during the period /
(total number of guest rooms * number of days hotel was in operation during the period)
Occupancy may exceed 100% in the following cases: 1) a guest had pre-paid for a guest room but checked out early, allowing the guest room to be occupied by a different guest; or 2) a guest room is occupied for less than one day by different guests.
ADR (Average Daily Rate) is calculated with the following formula:
ADR = Total revenue from accommodations (excluding restaurant charges and other service fees) / number of guest rooms occupied during the period.
The Capsule Plus Yokohama and the Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi are excluded from the above data because the hotel operators did not give consent to disclose hotel-specific data that would allow for year-on-year comparisons. Data for the Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki are included in the total and fixed rent hotels data above, but not separately disclosed because the hotel operator did not provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data.
Because Ichigo Hotel acquired the HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA on February 25, 2020, YOY comparison data is not available.
Hiroshima Prefecture has temporarily leased all rooms of the Valie Hotel Hiroshima starting on February 8, 2021.
Pre-acquisitiondata for acquired hotels are based on data received from the previous owners.
March 2019 Revenue, RevPAR, Occupancy, and ADR data provided as a reference is for the 17 hotels owned since March 2019, and is not available for Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, Valie Hotel Hiroshima, and Nest Hotel Kumamoto. The OneFive Okayama was operating under the name Comfort Hotel Okayama in March 2019, and hotel data is included as a fixed rent hotel.
Status of Temporarily Closed Hotels
Hotel
Close Start Date
Status
Selected Hakata Hotel as the new operator,
replacing the previous operator whose
Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi
April 17, 2020
lease contract ended on December 31,
2020
Rebranding and reopening scheduled in
July 2021
Temporarily closed due to the second state
of emergency declared by the Japanese
Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
January 13, 2021
government
Reopened on April 1, 2021, but
temporarily closed again on April 18, 2021
Explanation of Changes
Although operating results varied by area with Osaka and Kyoto seeing a year-on-year decrease on the back of two hotels being temporarily closed, Revenue, RevPAR, and Occupancy for the portfolio increased year-on-year owing to the end of the second state of emergency on March 21, 2021. However, most measures remain significantly below pre-Covid levels of 2019. Hotel demand is expected to gradually recover on the back of the vaccine rollout.
Value-Add Actions
Ichigo Hotel received a BELS (Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System) certification for the HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA. BELS is a public evaluation system that assesses the energy efficiency of nonresidential buildings. A third-party organization evaluates the energy efficiency of both new and existing buildings using a Building Energy Index based on Japan's national building energy efficiency standard and ranks energy efficiency between five stars (the highest rank) and one star. The HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA was ranked four stars.
Ichigo Hotel will continue to promote environmental and energy efficiency, reducing the environmental impact of its hotels.
Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:01:01 UTC.