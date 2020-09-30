Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

September 30, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Ichigo Becomes First Japanese Real Estate Company to Borrow Funds via United Nations Principles for Positive Impact Finance- Based ESG/SDGs Syndicated Loan Program

Ichigo is a Japanese sustainable infrastructure company dedicated to making the world more sustainable. In keeping with its Ichigo 2030vision, Ichigo is expanding the scope of its real estate and clean energy businesses to further contribute to a sustainable society and grow long-term value for its shareholders.

Ichigo decided today to borrow funds via Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's ("SMBC") ESG/SDGs syndicated loan program ("ESG/SDGs Finance") based on the United Nations ("UN") Principles for Positive Impact Finance. In doing so, Ichigo today borrowed JPY 3.3 billion of the JPY 10.6 billion ESG/SDGs Finance loan amount.

1. ESG/SDGs Finance Overview

ESG/SDGs Finance is a syndicated loan program that finances sustainable business management based on a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the environmental, social, and economic impacts of a company's business activities. SMBC evaluates the borrowing company's ESG initiatives and disclosures and its contributions to achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs")1 based on proprietary criteria developed with The Japan Research Institute. The use of funds in ESG/SDGs Finance is unspecified and therefore funds can be used by the borrowing company broadly across its businesses.

SMBC has obtained a second opinion from DNV GL Business Assurance Japan K.K. ("DNV GL") to confirm that the ESG/SDGs Finance complies with the UN Principles for Positive Impact Finance. Ichigo has also received a letter of conformance from DNV GL.

1 SDGs: 17 Goals and 169 targets adopted by all UN Member States in 2015, as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which set out a 15-year plan to achieve the Goals.

2. Ichigo's ESG/SDGs Assessment Results

SMBC recognized Ichigo's outstanding ESG initiatives and disclosures and its ambition to contribute to achieving the SDGs via its business activities. It therefore awarded Ichigo the second highest ESG/SDGs rank in its rating system.

SMBC particularly recognized Ichigo for "Reducing Environmental Impacts through Products & Services," "Consideration for Local & Global Communities," and "Commitment to Corporate Values & Sustainability." More details are below.

1