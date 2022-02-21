Log in
    2337   JP3120010008

ICHIGO INC.

(2337)
Ichigo : Emergency Rescue Training at Ichigo's Shinbashi Karasutei Building

02/21/2022 | 03:11am EST
Make The World

More Sustainable

February 21, 2022

Ichigo

www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Emergency Rescue Training at Ichigo's Shinbashi Karasutei Building

Ichigo is a Japanese sustainable infrastructure company dedicated to making the world more sustainable. Ichigo believes companies exist to serve society and is committed to contributing to a sustainable society while growing long-term value for its shareholders.

Ichigo worked together with the Atago Police Station to conduct an emergency rescue training based on a building collapse scenario at its 52 year-old Shinbashi Karasutei Building located in front of the Shinbashi Station.

Ichigo will continue to work towards providing local communities with a safe and comfortable environment, and contributing to making local communities more sustainable.

Emergency Rescue Training Overview

Realistic emergency rescue trainings based on the scenario of a collapse of a disaster- struck or aged building is difficult to conduct given that rescue actions under such a scenario include the use of air jacks to rescue people buried under debris and knocking down doors to clear pathways to carry out victims..

Ichigo decided to work together with the Atago Police Station to conduct this training given that its Shinbashi Karasutei Building is currently under consideration for redevelopment because of difficulties in maintaining its safety.

Training Date:

February 21, 2021

Training Place:

Shinbashi Karasutei Building (Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Training Details:

(1)

Cutting walls using engine cutters

(2)

Rescuing victims using air jacks

(3)

Carrying victims on stretchers

(4)

Rope rescue operations by the Rescue Task Force

Participants:

Atago Police Station, Security Division

Mita Police Station, Security Division

Ikeno Building Maintenance

Ichigo

Comment from the Atago Police Station

Based on learnings from the Great East Japan Earthquake, the police department is working every day to strengthen various anti-earthquake measures in preparation for the potential risk of a major earthquake in the metropolitan area.

As an earthquake can cause many casualties and people requiring rescue, it is important that we work together with companies to improve our collective rescue skills and disaster response capabilities.

With Ichigo's cooperation, we were able to carry out a more practical training including wall cutting using an engine cutter and vertical rope rescue operations from the rooftop.

We will continue to actively promote disaster security activities in order to protect the lives and property of the local residents, and to maintain public safety and order.

1

Photos of the Emergency Rescue Training

Inquiries (Japanese & English): Ichigo Communications Team at bc@ichigo.gr.jp

2

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
