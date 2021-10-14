Ichigo : FY22/2 H1 Earnings

Number of outstanding common shares Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares) at period-end

FY22/2 H1: 505,381,018 FY21/2: 505,381,018

(ii) Number of treasury shares at period-end

FY22/2 H1: 37,466,500 FY21/2: 33,283,200

(iii) Average number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) during the period

FY22/2 H1: 469,561,721 FY21/2 H1: 481,734,388

Segment Information

Asset Management(AM) generates fee income via the management of Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ichigo Green (9282), and private real estate funds.

Sustainable Real Estate(SRE) preserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period in which it carries out its value-add, along with earning gains on sales that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.

Note: The Sustainable Real Estate segment was formerly called Value-Add. In keeping with its Ichigo 2030vision, Ichigo changed the segment name to Sustainable Real Estate in 2019 in order to put full focus on Ichigo's commitment to preserving and improving real estate as a sustainable infrastructure company.

Clean Energy(CE) is utility-scale solar and wind power production that supplies clean energy and brings productive use to idle land.

Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts

Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgments regarding information that was available to Ichigo as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts.