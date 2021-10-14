Log in
    2337   JP3120010008

ICHIGO INC.

(2337)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/13
368 JPY   +0.55%
02:02aICHIGO : FY22/2 H1 Corporate Presentation
PU
10/11ICHIGO : Kasaoka Idachiike ECO Power Plant Begins Operation
PU
10/11Ichigo Kasaoka Idachiike ECO Power Plant Begins Operation
CI
Ichigo : FY22/2 H1 Earnings

10/14/2021 | 02:12am EDT
[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

FY22/2 H1 Earnings

October 14, 2021

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Representative:

Takuma Hasegawa, President

Inquiries:

Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818

www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Submission of the Financial Report (Shihanki Hokokusho): October 15, 2021 (expected)

Dividend Payment: N/A

Supplemental Materials to Financial and Business Results: Yes

Financial and Business Results Briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. FY22/2 H1 Consolidated Financial Results (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

(YOY = year-on-year % change)

Revenue

Operating Profit

Recurring Profit

Net Income

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

FY22/2 H1

23,303

-27.2%

4,243

-22.2%

2,666

-37.3%

1,731

-37.7%

FY21/2 H1

32,026

-30.7%

5,452

-63.9%

4,252

-67.8%

2,778

-67.7%

Note: Comprehensive Income

FY22/2 H1: JPY 1,894 million (-23.4% YOY)

FY21/2 H1: JPY 2,473 million (-73.8% YOY)

Net Income

Net Income

per Share

per Share

(Basic, JPY)

(Diluted, JPY)

FY22/2 H1

3.69

-36.1%

-

-

FY21/2 H1

5.77

-67.3%

-

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Condition

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholder

Net Assets per

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

Equity Ratio

Share (JPY)

FY22/2 H1

345,811

107,427

27.8%

205.34

FY21/2

347,076

110,255

28.5%

209.81

Note: Shareholders' Equity FY22/2 H1: JPY 96,082 million FY21/2: JPY 99,050 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash

Equivalents

Operations

Investments

Financing

at Period-End

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

FY22/2 H1

-6

-2,780

-1,178

45,138

FY21/2 H1

10,593

-13,608

8,266

45,840

Note: Economic Operating Cash Flow (Cash Flows from Operations excluding net change in Real Estate

and Power Plants for Sale)

FY22/2 H1: JPY 3,784 million

FY21/2 H1: JPY 4,654 million

2. Dividends

Dividend per Share (JPY)

Total

Dividend on

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total

Dividend

Payout Ratio

Equity

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(JPY million)

(DOE)

FY21/2

-

-

-

7

7

3,304

66.8%

3.3%

FY22/2

-

-

-

7

7

40.9%~

(Forecast)

65.5%

3. FY22/2 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast (March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(YOY = year-on-year % change)

Operating Profit

Recurring Profit

Net Income

Net Income per

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

Share (JPY) YOY

FY22/2

9,100~

-5.9%~

6,000~

-16.4%~

5,000~

-0.5%~

10.69~

+2.0%~

12,000

+24.1%

8,900

+24.0%

8,000

+59.1%

17.10

+63.2%

Note: Given Covid uncertainty, Ichigo is reporting its FY22/2 earnings forecast as a range.

4. Other

(1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries

(material changes in scope of consolidation):

None

  1. Changes in accounting standards/principles, changes in accounting estimates, and revisions to previous financial statements

(i)

Changes in accounting standards/principles:

None

(ii)

Changes in accounting principles other than the above:

None

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv) Revisions of previous financial statements:

None

  1. Number of outstanding common shares
    1. Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares) at period-end

FY22/2 H1:

505,381,018

FY21/2:

505,381,018

(ii) Number of treasury shares at period-end

FY22/2 H1:

37,466,500

FY21/2:

33,283,200

(iii) Average number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) during the period

FY22/2 H1:

469,561,721

FY21/2 H1:

481,734,388

Segment Information

Asset Management(AM) generates fee income via the management of Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ichigo Green (9282), and private real estate funds.

Sustainable Real Estate(SRE) preserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period in which it carries out its value-add, along with earning gains on sales that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.

Note: The Sustainable Real Estate segment was formerly called Value-Add. In keeping with its Ichigo 2030vision, Ichigo changed the segment name to Sustainable Real Estate in 2019 in order to put full focus on Ichigo's commitment to preserving and improving real estate as a sustainable infrastructure company.

Clean Energy(CE) is utility-scale solar and wind power production that supplies clean energy and brings productive use to idle land.

Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts

Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgments regarding information that was available to Ichigo as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (FY22/2 H1)

(JPY million)

FY21/2

FY22/2 H1

(Feb 28, 2021)

(Aug 31, 2021)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and deposits

50,832

45,381

Trade notes and accounts receivable

1,382

1,583

Operational loan investments

1,324

1,324

Operational securities investments

590

1,973

Real estate for sale

64,109

67,876

Other

2,698

2,183

Less: allowance for doubtful accounts

167

-168

Total Current Assets

120,771

120,154

-

Fixed Assets

Property, Plant, and Equipment

Buildings and structures

Depreciation

Buildings and structures (net)

Solar and wind power plants

Depreciation

Solar and wind power plants (net)

Land

Buildings and structures under construction

Solar and wind power plants under construction

Other

Depreciation

68,277

68,782

7,603

-9,086

60,673

59,695

-

28,893

32,391

4,702

-5,521

24,191

26,869

-

122,592

122,597

277

223

5,038

2,842

2,745

2,780

-1,126

-1,369

Other (net)

1,619

1,410

Total Property, Plant, and Equipment

214,392

213,639

Intangible Assets

Goodwill

968

869

Leasehold rights

1,272

1,272

Other

1,797

1,552

Total Intangible Assets

4,038

3,695

Investments and Other Assets

Securities investments

5,147

5,494

Long-term loans receivable

10

285

Deferred tax assets

605

585

4

(JPY million)

FY21/2

FY22/2 H1

(Feb 28, 2021)

(Aug 31, 2021)

Other

2,202

2,048

Less: allowance for doubtful accounts

91

-91

Total Investments and Other Assets

7,874

8,322

-

Total Fixed Assets

226,305

225,656

Total Assets

347,076

345,811

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 68 893 M 607 M 607 M
Net income 2022 6 861 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
Net Debt 2022 165 B 1 454 M 1 454 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 172 B 1 518 M 1 516 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
EV / Sales 2023 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 43,7%
Managers and Directors
Takuma Hasegawa President & Representative Director
Scott Anderberg Callon Co-Executive Chairman
Kenji Iwasaki Co-Executive Chairman
Kazunori Kurita Executive Officer, Head-Engineering & Planning
Minoru Ishihara COO, Director & Executive Vice President
