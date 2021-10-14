Ichigo : FY22/2 H1 Earnings

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
FY22/2 H1 Earnings
October 14, 2021
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)
Submission of the Financial Report (Shihanki Hokokusho): October 15, 2021 (expected)
Dividend Payment: N/A
Supplemental Materials to Financial and Business Results: Yes
Financial and Business Results Briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
1. FY22/2 H1 Consolidated Financial Results (March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
(YOY = year-on-year % change)
Revenue
Operating Profit
Recurring Profit
Net Income
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
FY22/2 H1
23,303
-27.2%
4,243
-22.2%
2,666
-37.3%
1,731
-37.7%
FY21/2 H1
32,026
-30.7%
5,452
-63.9%
4,252
-67.8%
2,778
-67.7%
Note: Comprehensive Income
FY22/2 H1: JPY 1,894 million (-23.4% YOY)
FY21/2 H1: JPY 2,473 million (-73.8% YOY)
Net Income
Net Income
per Share
per Share
(Basic, JPY)
(Diluted, JPY)
FY22/2 H1
3.69
-36.1%
-
-
FY21/2 H1
5.77
-67.3%
-
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Condition
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholder
Net Assets per
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
Equity Ratio
Share (JPY)
FY22/2 H1
345,811
107,427
27.8%
205.34
FY21/2
347,076
110,255
28.5%
209.81
Note: Shareholders' Equity FY22/2 H1: JPY 96,082 million FY21/2: JPY 99,050 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash
Equivalents
Operations
Investments
Financing
at Period-End
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
FY22/2 H1
-6
-2,780
-1,178
45,138
FY21/2 H1
10,593
-13,608
8,266
45,840
Note: Economic Operating Cash Flow (Cash Flows from Operations excluding net change in Real Estate
and Power Plants for Sale)
FY22/2 H1: JPY 3,784 million
FY21/2 H1: JPY 4,654 million
2. Dividends
Dividend per Share (JPY)
Total
Dividend on
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Dividend
Payout Ratio
Equity
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(JPY million)
(DOE)
FY21/2
-
-
-
7
7
3,304
66.8%
3.3%
FY22/2
-
-
-
7
7
40.9%~
(Forecast)
65.5%
3. FY22/2 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast (March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
(YOY = year-on-year % change)
Operating Profit
Recurring Profit
Net Income
Net Income per
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
Share (JPY) YOY
FY22/2
9,100~
-5.9%~
6,000~
-16.4%~
5,000~
-0.5%~
10.69~
+2.0%~
12,000
+24.1%
8,900
+24.0%
8,000
+59.1%
17.10
+63.2%
Note: Given Covid uncertainty, Ichigo is reporting its FY22/2 earnings forecast as a range.
4. Other
(1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries
(material changes in scope of consolidation):
None
Changes in accounting standards/principles, changes in accounting estimates, and revisions to previous financial statements
(i)
Changes in accounting standards/principles:
None
(ii)
Changes in accounting principles other than the above:
None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv) Revisions of previous financial statements:
None
Number of outstanding common shares
Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares) at period-end
FY22/2 H1:
505,381,018
FY21/2:
505,381,018
(ii) Number of treasury shares at period-end
FY22/2 H1:
37,466,500
FY21/2:
33,283,200
(iii) Average number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) during the period
FY22/2 H1:
469,561,721
FY21/2 H1:
481,734,388
Segment Information
Asset Management(AM) generates fee income via the management of Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ichigo Green (9282), and private real estate funds.
Sustainable Real Estate(SRE) preserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period in which it carries out its value-add, along with earning gains on sales that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.
Note: The Sustainable Real Estate segment was formerly called Value-Add. In keeping with its Ichigo 2030vision, Ichigo changed the segment name to Sustainable Real Estate in 2019 in order to put full focus on Ichigo's commitment to preserving and improving real estate as a sustainable infrastructure company.
Clean Energy(CE) is utility-scale solar and wind power production that supplies clean energy and brings productive use to idle land.
Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts
Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgments regarding information that was available to Ichigo as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts.
Consolidated Balance Sheet (FY22/2 H1)
(JPY million)
FY21/2
FY22/2 H1
(Feb 28, 2021)
(Aug 31, 2021)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and deposits
50,832
45,381
Trade notes and accounts receivable
1,382
1,583
Operational loan investments
1,324
1,324
Operational securities investments
590
1,973
Real estate for sale
64,109
67,876
Other
2,698
2,183
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
167
-168
Total Current Assets
120,771
120,154
-
Fixed Assets
Property, Plant, and Equipment
Buildings and structures
Depreciation
Buildings and structures (net)
Solar and wind power plants
Depreciation
Solar and wind power plants (net)
Land
Buildings and structures under construction
Solar and wind power plants under construction
Other
Depreciation
68,277
68,782
7,603
-9,086
60,673
59,695
-
28,893
32,391
4,702
-5,521
24,191
26,869
-
122,592
122,597
277
223
5,038
2,842
2,745
2,780
-1,126
-1,369
Other (net)
1,619
1,410
Total Property, Plant, and Equipment
214,392
213,639
Intangible Assets
Goodwill
968
869
Leasehold rights
1,272
1,272
Other
1,797
1,552
Total Intangible Assets
4,038
3,695
Investments and Other Assets
Securities investments
5,147
5,494
Long-term loans receivable
10
285
Deferred tax assets
605
585
4
(JPY million)
FY21/2
FY22/2 H1
(Feb 28, 2021)
(Aug 31, 2021)
Other
2,202
2,048
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
91
-91
Total Investments and Other Assets
7,874
8,322
-
Total Fixed Assets
226,305
225,656
Total Assets
347,076
345,811
