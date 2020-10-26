Make The World

October 26, 2020

Ichigo

Real-World Augmented (AR) Game TSUBASA+

Launch Date

MIRAIRE, the developer of the TSUBASA+ augmented reality (AR) game, has decided a launch date of October 30, 2020 for the postponed Asia and Oceania launch of TSUBASA+ that was announced in our October 13, 2020 release "Real-World Augmented Reality (AR) Game TSUBASA+ Launch Postponement." The launch will also be expanded to more countries than originally scheduled.

Launch Date October 30, 2020 Applicable Countries

Asia/Oceania: Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Australia

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

Europe: Portugal, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Greece, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Ukraine, Turkey

Africa: Morocco, Ghana

Official TSUBASA+ SNS Accounts

For additional TSUBASA+ details, please see the September 2, 2020 release from MIRAIRE at https://miraire.com/archives/news/tsubasaplus_202008-2.

Enquiries: Ichigo IR at +81-3-3502-4818