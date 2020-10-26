Log in
ICHIGO INC.

(2337)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 10/23
318 JPY   +3.25%
02:15aICHIGO : Real-World Augmented (AR) Game TSUBASA+ Launch Date
PU
10/20ICHIGO : Seto Jokojicho ECO Power Plant Begins Operation
PU
10/14ICHIGO : FY21/2 H1 Earnings
PU
Ichigo : Real-World Augmented (AR) Game TSUBASA+ Launch Date

10/26/2020 | 02:15am EDT

Make The World

More Sustainable

October 26, 2020

Ichigo

Real-World Augmented (AR) Game TSUBASA+

Launch Date

MIRAIRE, the developer of the TSUBASA+ augmented reality (AR) game, has decided a launch date of October 30, 2020 for the postponed Asia and Oceania launch of TSUBASA+ that was announced in our October 13, 2020 release "Real-World Augmented Reality (AR) Game TSUBASA+ Launch Postponement." The launch will also be expanded to more countries than originally scheduled.

  1. Launch Date October 30, 2020
  2. Applicable Countries

Asia/Oceania: Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Australia

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

Europe: Portugal, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Greece, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Ukraine, Turkey

Africa: Morocco, Ghana

Official TSUBASA+ SNS Accounts

Twitter

https://twitter.com/tsubasaplus

Facebook

www.facebook.com/tsubasaplus

Instagram

www.instagram.com/tsubasaplus

LINE

https://lin.ee/6rb53Qz

For additional TSUBASA+ details, please see the September 2, 2020 release from MIRAIRE at https://miraire.com/archives/news/tsubasaplus_202008-2.

Enquiries: Ichigo IR at +81-3-3502-4818

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 06:14:01 UTC

