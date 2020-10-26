Make The World
October 26, 2020
Ichigo
Real-World Augmented (AR) Game TSUBASA+
Launch Date
MIRAIRE, the developer of the TSUBASA+ augmented reality (AR) game, has decided a launch date of October 30, 2020 for the postponed Asia and Oceania launch of TSUBASA+ that was announced in our October 13, 2020 release "Real-World Augmented Reality (AR) Game TSUBASA+ Launch Postponement." The launch will also be expanded to more countries than originally scheduled.
-
Launch Date October 30, 2020
-
Applicable Countries
Asia/Oceania: Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Australia
North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
Europe: Portugal, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Greece, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Ukraine, Turkey
Africa: Morocco, Ghana
Official TSUBASA+ SNS Accounts
For additional TSUBASA+ details, please see the September 2, 2020 release from MIRAIRE at https://miraire.com/archives/news/tsubasaplus_202008-2.
Enquiries: Ichigo IR at +81-3-3502-4818
