December 6, 2021

Ichigo

Ichigo Receives Tokyo Metropolitan Government Sports Promotion

Company Certification for Fifth Year in a Row

Ichigo was certified as a Tokyo Metropolitan Government Sports Promotion Company this year for the fifth year in a row.

Under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Sports Promotion Company program, the government certifies companies that promote sports, such as supporting employee engagement in sports.

Ichigo was recognized for its promotion of sports such as athlete employment, sponsorship of sports associations, J.League partnership, sports viewing events and sports activities among Ichigo employees, and its sports-related initiatives described in the section below.

Please refer to the website below for this year's announcement from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (Japanese only):

www.sports-tokyo-info.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/company/suishin_2021.html

Ichigo's Sports-Related Initiatives

1. Promoting Sports: Weightlifting, Rifle Shooting, and Track and Field

Ichigo has a weightlifting team, a rifle shooting team, and a track and field team. Ichigo hires and supports athletes training to compete at the international level. Ichigo is also a sponsor of the Japan Weightlifting Association, Japan Rifle Shooting Association, and Miyazaki Track and Field Association, further building on our commitment to promote the development of sports.

2. J.League Top Partner

The J.League's mission is to establish sports clubs that are rooted in local communities, cooperating with local residents, businesses, and governments to promote sports and community development. The J.League's mission is closely aligned with Ichigo's businesses, and our partnership with the J.League deepens our commitment to promote community development.

Ichigo offers a Shareholder Program in which it distributes free tickets to every J.League game via a lottery, to express its thanks to its shareholders and also the shareholders of the REITs and YieldCo that it manages, i.e., Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), and Ichigo Green (9282).

Ichigo also supports a soccer club in Miyazaki Prefecture, Tegevajaro Miyazaki, which is making its J.League debut this coming season, and one in Tokyo, Nankatsu SC, which is targeting a J.League debut.

3. Sports Business Promotion Division

Ichigo established the Sports Business Promotion Division to serve society and promote sports via our businesses. Ichigo aims to achieve a sustainable society by identifying opportunities through an assessment of diversifying customer needs and by responding accurately to these needs.