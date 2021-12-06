Log in
Summary

Ichigo : Receives Tokyo Metropolitan Government Sports Promotion Company Certification for Fifth Year in a Row

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
Make The World

More Sustainable

December 6, 2021

Ichigo

www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Ichigo Receives Tokyo Metropolitan Government Sports Promotion

Company Certification for Fifth Year in a Row

Ichigo was certified as a Tokyo Metropolitan Government Sports Promotion Company this year for the fifth year in a row.

Under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Sports Promotion Company program, the government certifies companies that promote sports, such as supporting employee engagement in sports.

Ichigo was recognized for its promotion of sports such as athlete employment, sponsorship of sports associations, J.League partnership, sports viewing events and sports activities among Ichigo employees, and its sports-related initiatives described in the section below.

Please refer to the website below for this year's announcement from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (Japanese only):

www.sports-tokyo-info.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/company/suishin_2021.html

Ichigo's Sports-Related Initiatives

1. Promoting Sports: Weightlifting, Rifle Shooting, and Track and Field

Ichigo has a weightlifting team, a rifle shooting team, and a track and field team. Ichigo hires and supports athletes training to compete at the international level. Ichigo is also a sponsor of the Japan Weightlifting Association, Japan Rifle Shooting Association, and Miyazaki Track and Field Association, further building on our commitment to promote the development of sports.

2. J.League Top Partner

The J.League's mission is to establish sports clubs that are rooted in local communities, cooperating with local residents, businesses, and governments to promote sports and community development. The J.League's mission is closely aligned with Ichigo's businesses, and our partnership with the J.League deepens our commitment to promote community development.

Ichigo offers a Shareholder Program in which it distributes free tickets to every J.League game via a lottery, to express its thanks to its shareholders and also the shareholders of the REITs and YieldCo that it manages, i.e., Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), and Ichigo Green (9282).

Ichigo also supports a soccer club in Miyazaki Prefecture, Tegevajaro Miyazaki, which is making its J.League debut this coming season, and one in Tokyo, Nankatsu SC, which is targeting a J.League debut.

3. Sports Business Promotion Division

Ichigo established the Sports Business Promotion Division to serve society and promote sports via our businesses. Ichigo aims to achieve a sustainable society by identifying opportunities through an assessment of diversifying customer needs and by responding accurately to these needs.

1

4. Sports Activities for Employees

Ichigo sponsors clubs for its employees to play sports such as soccer, running, and golf. These teams play games with other corporate teams and some also participate in tournaments. Ichigo has also held stretching exercises, self-defense, and yoga classes for its employees to promote health and interaction amongst employees. These activities were suspended due to Covid, but will resume when it becomes safe to do so.

5. New Normal

Ichigo continues to adjust its sports-related initiatives to adapt to the new normal. In our effort to continue supporting the development of sports, we resumed the lottery for distribution of free tickets to J.League games to our shareholders, which was suspended last year due to Covid. We distributed over 1,500 tickets this year, providing our shareholders opportunities to watch the J.League games. To support the health of our employees, we have been sharing YouTube videos that provide options on relieving the lack of exercise while working from home.

Ichigo will continue to promote sports and employee sports engagement. As a sustainable infrastructure company, Ichigo is dedicated to contributing to a sustainable society via offering more enriching experiences to our clients, tenants, and all other stakeholders.

Inquiries (Japanese & English): Ichigo Communications at +81-3-3502-4800

2

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
