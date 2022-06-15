Log in
    2337   JP3120010008

ICHIGO INC.

(2337)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-15 am EDT
286.00 JPY    0.00%
06:33aICHIGO : Revised Date of Third-Party Share Allotment for Cost Science Acquisition
PU
06:02aIchigo Office to Buy Back Own Investment Units
MT
01:41aIchigo Office REIT to Obtain $14 Million Loans for $28 Million Acquisition of Tokyo Office Building
MT
Ichigo : Revised Date of Third-Party Share Allotment for Cost Science Acquisition

06/15/2022 | 06:33am EDT
Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

June 15, 2022

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Revised Date of Third-Party Share Allotment for Cost Science Acquisition

Ichigo has revised the date of the third-party share allotment of Ichigo shares as part of its acquisition of Cost Science shares announced in the April 19, 2021 release "Third- Party Share Allotment for Cost Science Acquisition."

Please note that there is no change in the Cost Science acquisition itself.

Before Revision

Third-Party Share Allotment Date: June 15, 2022

After Revision

Third-Party Share Allotment Date: November 30, 2022

For details of Ichigo's Cost Science acquisition, please see the April 19, 2021 release "Third-Party Share Allotment for Cost Science Acquisition."

www.ichigo.gr.jp/news/p_news_file/file/Ichigo_20210419_Cost_Science_Acquisition_ ENG.pdf

For details of the third-party allotment carried out on June 15, 2021, please see the May 27, 2021 release "Finalized Third-Party Share Allotment for Cost Science Acquisition."

www.ichigo.gr.jp/news/p_news_file/file/Ichigo_20210527_Cost_Science_Acquisition_ ENG.pdf

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
