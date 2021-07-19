Ichigo : Shin Yokohama Kokusai Hotel (South Building) Offered as Covid Vaccination Venue

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

July 19, 2021

Ichigo Inc.

K.K. Hospitality Operations

Ichigo's Shin Yokohama Kokusai Hotel (South Building)

Offered as Covid Vaccination Venue

Ichigo would like to express its deepest condolences to all those affected by the Covid pandemic, along with our wishes for the earliest and fullest possible recovery. We would also like to express our gratitude and admiration for the hard work, dedication, and commitment of medical and all other essential workers.

The Shin Yokohama Kokusai Hotel (Main Building), owned by Ichigo and operated by Hospitality Operations, has been accommodating Covid patients with mild symptoms since February 1, 2021. The Shin Yokohama Kokusai Hotel has decided to offer a portion of its South Building as a group vaccination venue, pursuant to a request from Kanagawa Prefecture.

As a member of the local community, the hotel has long been providing hospitality and comfort to Japanese and international guests.

In accommodating Covid patients and offering a vaccination venue, Ichigo is seeking to contribute to Covid relief efforts during an especially difficult time. We look forward to welcoming back guests in the near future.

Hotel Name Shin Yokohama Kokusai Hotel (South Building) Address 3-7-8 Shin Yokohama, Kohoku-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa Vaccination Start Date July 17, 2021 ~ September 30, 2021

For additional details about the vaccination and how to make an appointment, please see the release from Kanagawa Prefecture at

www.pref.kanagawa.jp/docs/f7x/prs/r8661792.html(Japanese only)