Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

March 3, 2022

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Ichigo Solar & Wind Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - February 2022

FY22/2

Power Generation (kWh) CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1 Ichigo Ichigo Green* Total YOY Ichigo Ichigo Green* Total (A) (B) (A) + (B) (C) (D) (C) + (D) March 17,131,621 3,196,015 20,327,636 +32.8% 11,306,869 2,109,370 13,416,239 April 18,067,410 3,484,717 21,552,127 +18.9% 11,924,490 2,299,913 14,224,404 May 16,343,184 3,077,949 19,421,133 +5.3% 10,786,501 2,031,446 12,817,947 June 15,304,517 3,316,137 18,620,654 +11.5% 10,100,981 2,188,650 12,289,632 July 14,957,162 3,489,015 18,446,178 +40.3% 9,871,727 2,302,750 12,174,477 August 14,355,276 3,150,555 17,505,832 -11.8% 9,474,482 2,079,366 11,553,849 H1 96,159,172 19,714,391 115,873,563 +14.1% 63,465,053 13,011,497 76,476,550 September 12,380,718 2,997,804 15,378,522 +15.5% 8,171,273 1,978,550 10,149,824 October 14,382,319 2,917,588 17,299,907 +27.7% 9,492,330 1,925,608 11,417,938 November 13,637,384 2,195,201 15,832,586 +25.1% 9,000,673 1,448,832 10,449,506 December 11,572,066 2,024,918 13,596,985 +36.5% 7,637,563 1,336,446 8,974,009 January 12,769,459 1,925,886 14,695,345 +40.6% 8,427,842 1,271,085 9,698,927 February 13,860,181 2,324,684 16,184,865 +15.0% 9,147,719 1,534,291 10,682,011 H2 78,602,127 14,386,081 92,988,212 +25.7% 51,877,403 9,494,814 61,372,218 Full Year 174,761,299 34,100,472 208,861,776 +19.0% 115,342,456 22,506,312 137,848,769

* Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282)

February Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar and wind power generation was 16,184,865kWh, 1% above forecast.2 On a year-on-year basis, power generation increased 15% compared to February 2021 due to the addition of 9 new power plants, including Ichigo's first wind power plant, the Ichigo Yonezawa Itaya ECO Power Plant.

For FY22/2 in its entirety (12-month period), power generation increased 19% year-on-year.

CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh. Forecast power generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar and wind power plant's operating plan.

1