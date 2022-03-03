Ichigo : Solar & Wind Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - February 2022
03/03/2022 | 01:10am EST
Make The World
More Sustainable
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
March 3, 2022
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Ichigo Solar & Wind Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - February 2022
FY22/2
Power Generation (kWh)
CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1
Ichigo
Ichigo Green*
Total
YOY
Ichigo
Ichigo Green*
Total
(A)
(B)
(A) + (B)
(C)
(D)
(C) + (D)
March
17,131,621
3,196,015
20,327,636
+32.8%
11,306,869
2,109,370
13,416,239
April
18,067,410
3,484,717
21,552,127
+18.9%
11,924,490
2,299,913
14,224,404
May
16,343,184
3,077,949
19,421,133
+5.3%
10,786,501
2,031,446
12,817,947
June
15,304,517
3,316,137
18,620,654
+11.5%
10,100,981
2,188,650
12,289,632
July
14,957,162
3,489,015
18,446,178
+40.3%
9,871,727
2,302,750
12,174,477
August
14,355,276
3,150,555
17,505,832
-11.8%
9,474,482
2,079,366
11,553,849
H1
96,159,172
19,714,391
115,873,563
+14.1%
63,465,053
13,011,497
76,476,550
September
12,380,718
2,997,804
15,378,522
+15.5%
8,171,273
1,978,550
10,149,824
October
14,382,319
2,917,588
17,299,907
+27.7%
9,492,330
1,925,608
11,417,938
November
13,637,384
2,195,201
15,832,586
+25.1%
9,000,673
1,448,832
10,449,506
December
11,572,066
2,024,918
13,596,985
+36.5%
7,637,563
1,336,446
8,974,009
January
12,769,459
1,925,886
14,695,345
+40.6%
8,427,842
1,271,085
9,698,927
February
13,860,181
2,324,684
16,184,865
+15.0%
9,147,719
1,534,291
10,682,011
H2
78,602,127
14,386,081
92,988,212
+25.7%
51,877,403
9,494,814
61,372,218
Full Year
174,761,299
34,100,472
208,861,776
+19.0%
115,342,456
22,506,312
137,848,769
* Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282)
February Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar and wind power generation was 16,184,865kWh, 1% above forecast.2 On a year-on-year basis, power generation increased 15% compared to February 2021 due to the addition of 9 new power plants, including Ichigo's first wind power plant, the Ichigo Yonezawa Itaya ECO Power Plant.
For FY22/2 in its entirety (12-month period), power generation increased 19% year-on-year.
CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh.
Forecast power generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar and wind power plant's operating plan.
1
Reference: FY21/2 (March 2020 - February 2021) Data
FY21/2
Power Generation (kWh)
CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)
Ichigo
Ichigo Green
Total
YOY
Ichigo
Ichigo Green
Total
(A)
(B)
(A) + (B)
(C)
(D)
(C) + (D)
March
12,182,452
3,124,467
15,306,919
+16.4%
8,040,418
2,062,148
10,102,566
April
14,648,416
3,471,410
18,119,827
+28.4%
9,667,954
2,291,130
11,959,085
May
15,006,742
3,443,793
18,450,535
+9.9%
9,904,449
2,272,903
12,177,353
June
13,557,222
3,147,194
16,704,416
+26.1%
8,947,766
2,077,148
11,024,914
July
10,098,456
3,052,570
13,151,027
+9.1%
6,664,981
2,014,696
8,679,677
August
16,213,047
3,633,464
19,846,511
+42.7%
10,700,610
2,398,086
13,098,697
H1
81,706,338
19,872,899
101,579,238
+22.0%
53,926,182
13,116,113
67,042,295
September
10,658,818
2,655,633
13,314,452
+2.4%
7,034,820
1,752,717
8,787,538
October
10,567,214
2,983,698
13,550,912
+22.1%
6,974,361
1,969,241
8,943,602
November
10,370,718
2,281,592
12,652,310
+21.6%
6,844,673
1,505,850
8,350,524
December
8,145,856
1,818,512
9,964,369
+28.8%
5,376,265
1,200,218
6,576,483
January
8,599,632
1,852,450
10,452,083
+7.4%
5,675,757
1,222,617
6,898,374
February
11,658,943
2,409,514
14,068,458
+16.6%
7,694,902
1,590,279
9,285,182
H2
60,001,180
14,001,399
74,002,586
+15.6%
39,600,777
9,240,922
48,841,705
Full Year
141,707,518
33,874,298
175,581,824
+19.2%
93,526,959
22,357,035
115,884,001
Note: In addition to its own solar and wind power plants, Ichigo manages 15 renewable energy plants owned by Ichigo Green. Data for each of these Ichigo Green plants are disclosed in today's Ichigo Green release "Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data" at www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en.