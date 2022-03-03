Log in
    2337   JP3120010008

ICHIGO INC.

(2337)
03/22 01:00:00 am
258 JPY   -1.15%
ICHIGO : Solar & Wind Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - February 2022
03/02ICHIGO : Obu Yoshidamachi ECO Power Plant Begins Operation
02/25ICHIGO : New Green Loan
Ichigo : Solar & Wind Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - February 2022

03/03/2022 | 01:10am EST
Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

March 3, 2022

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Ichigo Solar & Wind Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data - February 2022

FY22/2

Power Generation (kWh)

CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1

Ichigo

Ichigo Green*

Total

YOY

Ichigo

Ichigo Green*

Total

(A)

(B)

(A) + (B)

(C)

(D)

(C) + (D)

March

17,131,621

3,196,015

20,327,636

+32.8%

11,306,869

2,109,370

13,416,239

April

18,067,410

3,484,717

21,552,127

+18.9%

11,924,490

2,299,913

14,224,404

May

16,343,184

3,077,949

19,421,133

+5.3%

10,786,501

2,031,446

12,817,947

June

15,304,517

3,316,137

18,620,654

+11.5%

10,100,981

2,188,650

12,289,632

July

14,957,162

3,489,015

18,446,178

+40.3%

9,871,727

2,302,750

12,174,477

August

14,355,276

3,150,555

17,505,832

-11.8%

9,474,482

2,079,366

11,553,849

H1

96,159,172

19,714,391

115,873,563

+14.1%

63,465,053

13,011,497

76,476,550

September

12,380,718

2,997,804

15,378,522

+15.5%

8,171,273

1,978,550

10,149,824

October

14,382,319

2,917,588

17,299,907

+27.7%

9,492,330

1,925,608

11,417,938

November

13,637,384

2,195,201

15,832,586

+25.1%

9,000,673

1,448,832

10,449,506

December

11,572,066

2,024,918

13,596,985

+36.5%

7,637,563

1,336,446

8,974,009

January

12,769,459

1,925,886

14,695,345

+40.6%

8,427,842

1,271,085

9,698,927

February

13,860,181

2,324,684

16,184,865

+15.0%

9,147,719

1,534,291

10,682,011

H2

78,602,127

14,386,081

92,988,212

+25.7%

51,877,403

9,494,814

61,372,218

Full Year

174,761,299

34,100,472

208,861,776

+19.0%

115,342,456

22,506,312

137,848,769

* Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282)

February Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar and wind power generation was 16,184,865kWh, 1% above forecast.2 On a year-on-year basis, power generation increased 15% compared to February 2021 due to the addition of 9 new power plants, including Ichigo's first wind power plant, the Ichigo Yonezawa Itaya ECO Power Plant.

For FY22/2 in its entirety (12-month period), power generation increased 19% year-on-year.

  1. CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh.
  2. Forecast power generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar and wind power plant's operating plan.

1

Reference: FY21/2 (March 2020 - February 2021) Data

FY21/2

Power Generation (kWh)

CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)

Ichigo

Ichigo Green

Total

YOY

Ichigo

Ichigo Green

Total

(A)

(B)

(A) + (B)

(C)

(D)

(C) + (D)

March

12,182,452

3,124,467

15,306,919

+16.4%

8,040,418

2,062,148

10,102,566

April

14,648,416

3,471,410

18,119,827

+28.4%

9,667,954

2,291,130

11,959,085

May

15,006,742

3,443,793

18,450,535

+9.9%

9,904,449

2,272,903

12,177,353

June

13,557,222

3,147,194

16,704,416

+26.1%

8,947,766

2,077,148

11,024,914

July

10,098,456

3,052,570

13,151,027

+9.1%

6,664,981

2,014,696

8,679,677

August

16,213,047

3,633,464

19,846,511

+42.7%

10,700,610

2,398,086

13,098,697

H1

81,706,338

19,872,899

101,579,238

+22.0%

53,926,182

13,116,113

67,042,295

September

10,658,818

2,655,633

13,314,452

+2.4%

7,034,820

1,752,717

8,787,538

October

10,567,214

2,983,698

13,550,912

+22.1%

6,974,361

1,969,241

8,943,602

November

10,370,718

2,281,592

12,652,310

+21.6%

6,844,673

1,505,850

8,350,524

December

8,145,856

1,818,512

9,964,369

+28.8%

5,376,265

1,200,218

6,576,483

January

8,599,632

1,852,450

10,452,083

+7.4%

5,675,757

1,222,617

6,898,374

February

11,658,943

2,409,514

14,068,458

+16.6%

7,694,902

1,590,279

9,285,182

H2

60,001,180

14,001,399

74,002,586

+15.6%

39,600,777

9,240,922

48,841,705

Full Year

141,707,518

33,874,298

175,581,824

+19.2%

93,526,959

22,357,035

115,884,001

Note: In addition to its own solar and wind power plants, Ichigo manages 15 renewable energy plants owned by Ichigo Green. Data for each of these Ichigo Green plants are disclosed in today's Ichigo Green release "Solar Power Generation & CO2 Reduction Data" at www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en.

Ichigo discloses realtime solar and wind power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar and wind power plant at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/business/sustainable/eco/plant.

2

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
