[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
May 26, 2024
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Executive Managing Director
Telephone: +81-3-4485-5221www.ichigo.gr.jp/en
Twenty-Fourth Annual Shareholder Meeting Report
The below matters were reported and resolved at Ichigo's Twenty-Fourth Annual Shareholder Meeting today.
Matters Reported
- Ichigo's business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Ichigo's Audit Committee for the Twenty-Fourth term (March 1, 2023 - February 29, 2024)
- Ichigo's parent financial statements for the Twenty-Fourth term
Matters Resolved
Proposal 1
Dividend
Approved as proposed
Proposal 2
Election of Nine Directors
Approved as proposed
Directors Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri
Murai, and Independent Directors Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate,
Nobuhide Nakaido, Sakon Uda, and Seiichi Tanaka all assumed office.
After the shareholder meeting, Ichigo's Board of Directors also decided upon the following governance structure.
1. Directors
Scott Callon
Director (Chairman of Board of Directors)
Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee
Member, Compliance Committee Member
Takuma Hasegawa
Director
Chairman of Nominating Committee, Chairman of
Compensation Committee, Chairman of Compliance Committee
Minoru Ishihara
Director
Eri Murai
Director
Tetsuya Fujita
Lead Independent Director
Chairman of Audit Committee, Nominating Committee
Member, Compensation Committee Member, Compliance
Committee Member
Noriko Kawate
Independent Director
Nominating Committee Member, Audit Committee Member,
Compensation Committee Member
Nobuhide Nakaido
Independent Director
Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee
Member
Sakon Uda
Independent Director
Deputy Chairman of Compliance Committee
Seiichi Tanaka
Independent Director
Audit Committee Member
2. Statutory Executive Officers
Scott Callon
Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer
(Overall Management)
Takuma Hasegawa
President & Representative Statutory Executive Officer
(Overall Management)
Akira Yamanouchi
Vice Chairman & Statutory Executive Officer
Minoru Ishihara
Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive Officer
(Sustainable Infrastructure Business) & COO
Eri Murai
Senior Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive
Officer (Corporate Operations)
Takeyuki Yoshimatsu
Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer
(Communications)
Takanori Sakamatsu
Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer
(Finance)
Kazunori Kurita
Senior Statutory Executive Officer
(Sustainable Engineering)
Ryutaro Yamamoto
Senior Statutory Executive Officer
(Business Management)
Takashi Ohigawa
Senior Statutory Executive Officer
(HR)
Yasutoyo Senda
Statutory Executive Officer
(Audit)
Kenji Tanaka
Statutory Executive Officer
(Sustainable Infrastructure Business, DX Acceleration)
Hiroaki Fujii
Statutory Executive Officer
(Administration, Risk Management, Compliance)
Naoko Furukawa
Statutory Executive Officer
(Accounting & Business Planning)
