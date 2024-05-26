Ichigo Inc. is a real estate company. The Company has four business segments. The Asset Management segment involves in the sourcing of target real estate, funding, property management, facility management and others. The Shinchiku segment aims to improve asset value by maximizing the use of the Companyâs real estate technology and know-how, and after the completion of value improvement of real estate. The Clean Energy segment involves in the effective utilization of real estate, as well as the solar business. The Others segment involves in the sales of investment securities, as well as other financial related business.