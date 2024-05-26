Make The World

May 26, 2024

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Executive Managing Director

Twenty-Fourth Annual Shareholder Meeting Report

The below matters were reported and resolved at Ichigo's Twenty-Fourth Annual Shareholder Meeting today.

Matters Reported

  1. Ichigo's business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Ichigo's Audit Committee for the Twenty-Fourth term (March 1, 2023 - February 29, 2024)
  2. Ichigo's parent financial statements for the Twenty-Fourth term

Matters Resolved

Proposal 1

Dividend

Approved as proposed

Proposal 2

Election of Nine Directors

Approved as proposed

Directors Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri

Murai, and Independent Directors Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate,

Nobuhide Nakaido, Sakon Uda, and Seiichi Tanaka all assumed office.

After the shareholder meeting, Ichigo's Board of Directors also decided upon the following governance structure.

1. Directors

Scott Callon

Director (Chairman of Board of Directors)

Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee

Member, Compliance Committee Member

Takuma Hasegawa

Director

Chairman of Nominating Committee, Chairman of

Compensation Committee, Chairman of Compliance Committee

Minoru Ishihara

Director

Eri Murai

Director

Tetsuya Fujita

Lead Independent Director

Chairman of Audit Committee, Nominating Committee

Member, Compensation Committee Member, Compliance

Committee Member

Noriko Kawate

Independent Director

Nominating Committee Member, Audit Committee Member,

Compensation Committee Member

Nobuhide Nakaido

Independent Director

Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee

Member

Sakon Uda

Independent Director

Deputy Chairman of Compliance Committee

Seiichi Tanaka

Independent Director

Audit Committee Member

2. Statutory Executive Officers

Scott Callon

Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer

(Overall Management)

Takuma Hasegawa

President & Representative Statutory Executive Officer

(Overall Management)

Akira Yamanouchi

Vice Chairman & Statutory Executive Officer

Minoru Ishihara

Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive Officer

(Sustainable Infrastructure Business) & COO

Eri Murai

Senior Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive

Officer (Corporate Operations)

Takeyuki Yoshimatsu

Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer

(Communications)

Takanori Sakamatsu

Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer

(Finance)

Kazunori Kurita

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

(Sustainable Engineering)

Ryutaro Yamamoto

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

(Business Management)

Takashi Ohigawa

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

(HR)

Yasutoyo Senda

Statutory Executive Officer

(Audit)

Kenji Tanaka

Statutory Executive Officer

(Sustainable Infrastructure Business, DX Acceleration)

Hiroaki Fujii

Statutory Executive Officer

(Administration, Risk Management, Compliance)

Naoko Furukawa

Statutory Executive Officer

(Accounting & Business Planning)

