Ichigo : Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting Report

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 29, 2022

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting Report

The below matters were reported and resolved at Ichigo's Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Matters Reported

Ichigo's business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Ichigo's Audit Committee for the Twenty-Second term (March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022) Ichigo's parent financial statements for the Twenty-Second term

Matters Resolved

Proposal 1 Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

Approved as proposed

Proposal 2 Election of Ten Directors

Approved as proposed

Directors Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri Murai, and Independent Directors Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, Nobuhide Nakaido, and Amina Sugimoto all assumed office.

1