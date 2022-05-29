Log in
Ichigo : Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting Report

05/29/2022 | 01:46am EDT
Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 29, 2022

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting Report

The below matters were reported and resolved at Ichigo's Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Matters Reported

  1. Ichigo's business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Ichigo's Audit Committee for the Twenty-Second term (March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022)
  2. Ichigo's parent financial statements for the Twenty-Second term

Matters Resolved

Proposal 1 Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

Approved as proposed

Proposal 2 Election of Ten Directors

Approved as proposed

Directors Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri Murai, and Independent Directors Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, Nobuhide Nakaido, and Amina Sugimoto all assumed office.

1

After the shareholder meeting, the Board of Directors also decided upon the following governance structure.

1. Directors

Scott Callon

Director (Chairman of Board of Directors)

Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee

Member, Compliance Committee Member

Takuma Hasegawa

Director

Chairman of Nominating Committee, Chairman of

Compensation Committee, Chairman of Compliance

Committee

Minoru Ishihara

Director

Eri Murai

Director

Tetsuya Fujita

Lead Independent Director

Nominating Committee Member, Chairman of Audit

Committee, Compensation Committee Member, Compliance

Committee Member

Noriko Kawate

Independent Director

Nominating Committee Member, Audit Committee Member,

Compensation Committee Member

Yukio Suzuki

Independent Director

Audit Committee Member, Vice Chairman of Compliance

Committee

Masatoshi Matsuzaki

Independent Director

Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee

Member

Nobuhide Nakaido

Independent Director

Amina Sugimoto

Independent Director

2. Statutory Executive Officers

Scott Callon

Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer

(Overall Management)

Takuma Hasegawa

President & Representative Statutory Executive Officer

(Overall Management)

Minoru Ishihara

Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive Officer

(Sustainable Infrastructure Business) & COO

Eri Murai

Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer

(HR)

Go Watanabe

Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer

(New Ventures)

Takeyuki Yoshimatsu

Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer

(Corporate Operations)

Takanori Sakamatsu

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

(Finance)

2

Kazunori Kurita

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

(Sustainable Engineering)

Takashi Ohigawa

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

(HR)

Yasutoyo Senda

Statutory Executive Officer

(Audit)

Kenji Tanaka

Statutory Executive Officer

(Sustainable Infrastructure Business, DX Acceleration)

Note: Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri Murai are also Directors.

3

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2022 05:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
