Ichigo : Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting Report

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
May 29, 2022
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
The below matters were reported and resolved at Ichigo's Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting.
Matters Reported
Ichigo's business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Ichigo's Audit Committee for the Twenty-Second term (March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022)
Ichigo's parent financial statements for the Twenty-Second term
Matters Resolved
Proposal 1 Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
Approved as proposed
Proposal 2 Election of Ten Directors
Approved as proposed
Directors Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri Murai, and Independent Directors Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, Nobuhide Nakaido, and Amina Sugimoto all assumed office.
After the shareholder meeting, the Board of Directors also decided upon the following governance structure.