Ichigo : Voting Results of the Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
May 30, 2022
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Voting Results of the Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting
The voting results of Ichigo's Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") held on May 29, 2022 are as follows:
1. Shareholders and Voting Rights (Shares)
Total Number of Shareholders with Voting Rights: 24,215
Total Number of Voting Rights (100-Share Lots): 4,678,875
2. Votes Cast
Votes Cast
Votes Cast
Total Votes Cast
before the AGM
at the AGM
Number of Shareholders
8,234
53
8,287
Number of Votes Cast
1,210,020
2,261,397
3,471,417
% of Votes Cast
25.86
48.33
74.19
1
3. Voting Results
3
3
Abstained
For Votes
Proposal
For
Against
as % of
Votes3
Total Votes
Proposal 1:
Amendments to Articles of
3,469,683
1,734
0
99.95
Incorporation1
Proposal 2:
Election of 10 Directors2
(1)
Scott Callon
3,397,950
73,689
0
97.88
(2)
Takuma Hasegawa
3,370,702
100,936
0
97.09
(3)
Minoru Ishihara
3,461,453
10,189
0
99.71
(4)
Eri Murai
3,461,443
10,199
0
99.71
(5)
Tetsuya Fujita
3,127,119
344,523
0
90.08
(6)
Noriko Kawate
3,426,906
44,736
0
98.71
(7)
Yukio Suzuki
3,466,585
5,057
0
99.85
(8)
Masatoshi Matsuzaki
3,465,102
6,540
0
99.81
(9)
Nobuhide Nakaido
3,467,499
4,143
0
99.88
(10)
Amina Sugimoto
3,466,171
5,471
0
99.84
For proposal 1 "Amendments to Articles of Incorporation," shareholders representing no less than one-third (1/3) of total exercisable voting rights must be in attendance, and no less than two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast must be in favor of the proposal.
For proposal 2 "Election of 10 Directors," shareholders representing no less than one- third (1/3) of total exercisable voting rights must be in attendance, and a majority of the votes cast must be in favor of the proposal.
For Votes, Against Votes, and Abstained Votes include both the votes cast before the AGM via postal mail/internet and the votes cast at the AGM.
Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, Nobuhide Nakaido, and Amina Sugimoto are Independent Directors as defined by the Corporate Governance Code and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
4. Lead Independent Director
In line with Japan's Corporate Governance Code and to further strengthen corporate governance on behalf of Ichigo shareholders, Ichigo's Six Independent Directors have unanimously chosen Tetsuya Fujita as Lead Independent Director.