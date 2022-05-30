Log in
Ichigo : Voting Results of the Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting

05/30/2022
Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 30, 2022

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Voting Results of the Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting

The voting results of Ichigo's Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") held on May 29, 2022 are as follows:

1. Shareholders and Voting Rights (Shares)

Total Number of Shareholders with Voting Rights: 24,215

Total Number of Voting Rights (100-Share Lots): 4,678,875

2. Votes Cast

Votes Cast

Votes Cast

Total Votes Cast

before the AGM

at the AGM

Number of Shareholders

8,234

53

8,287

Number of Votes Cast

1,210,020

2,261,397

3,471,417

% of Votes Cast

25.86

48.33

74.19

1

3. Voting Results

3

3

Abstained

For Votes

Proposal

For

Against

as % of

Votes3

Total Votes

Proposal 1:

Amendments to Articles of

3,469,683

1,734

0

99.95

Incorporation1

Proposal 2:

Election of 10 Directors2

(1)

Scott Callon

3,397,950

73,689

0

97.88

(2)

Takuma Hasegawa

3,370,702

100,936

0

97.09

(3)

Minoru Ishihara

3,461,453

10,189

0

99.71

(4)

Eri Murai

3,461,443

10,199

0

99.71

(5)

Tetsuya Fujita

3,127,119

344,523

0

90.08

(6)

Noriko Kawate

3,426,906

44,736

0

98.71

(7)

Yukio Suzuki

3,466,585

5,057

0

99.85

(8)

Masatoshi Matsuzaki

3,465,102

6,540

0

99.81

(9)

Nobuhide Nakaido

3,467,499

4,143

0

99.88

(10)

Amina Sugimoto

3,466,171

5,471

0

99.84

  1. For proposal 1 "Amendments to Articles of Incorporation," shareholders representing no less than one-third (1/3) of total exercisable voting rights must be in attendance, and no less than two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast must be in favor of the proposal.
  2. For proposal 2 "Election of 10 Directors," shareholders representing no less than one- third (1/3) of total exercisable voting rights must be in attendance, and a majority of the votes cast must be in favor of the proposal.
  3. For Votes, Against Votes, and Abstained Votes include both the votes cast before the AGM via postal mail/internet and the votes cast at the AGM.

Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, Nobuhide Nakaido, and Amina Sugimoto are Independent Directors as defined by the Corporate Governance Code and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

4. Lead Independent Director

In line with Japan's Corporate Governance Code and to further strengthen corporate governance on behalf of Ichigo shareholders, Ichigo's Six Independent Directors have unanimously chosen Tetsuya Fujita as Lead Independent Director.

2

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
