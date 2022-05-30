Ichigo : Voting Results of the Twenty-Second Annual Shareholder Meeting

3. Voting Results

3 3 Abstained For Votes Proposal For Against as % of Votes3 Total Votes Proposal 1: Amendments to Articles of 3,469,683 1,734 0 99.95 Incorporation1 Proposal 2: Election of 10 Directors2 (1) Scott Callon 3,397,950 73,689 0 97.88 (2) Takuma Hasegawa 3,370,702 100,936 0 97.09 (3) Minoru Ishihara 3,461,453 10,189 0 99.71 (4) Eri Murai 3,461,443 10,199 0 99.71 (5) Tetsuya Fujita 3,127,119 344,523 0 90.08 (6) Noriko Kawate 3,426,906 44,736 0 98.71 (7) Yukio Suzuki 3,466,585 5,057 0 99.85 (8) Masatoshi Matsuzaki 3,465,102 6,540 0 99.81 (9) Nobuhide Nakaido 3,467,499 4,143 0 99.88 (10) Amina Sugimoto 3,466,171 5,471 0 99.84

For proposal 1 "Amendments to Articles of Incorporation," shareholders representing no less than one-third (1/3) of total exercisable voting rights must be in attendance, and no less than two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast must be in favor of the proposal. For proposal 2 "Election of 10 Directors," shareholders representing no less than one- third (1/3) of total exercisable voting rights must be in attendance, and a majority of the votes cast must be in favor of the proposal. For Votes, Against Votes, and Abstained Votes include both the votes cast before the AGM via postal mail/internet and the votes cast at the AGM.

Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, Nobuhide Nakaido, and Amina Sugimoto are Independent Directors as defined by the Corporate Governance Code and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

4. Lead Independent Director

In line with Japan's Corporate Governance Code and to further strengthen corporate governance on behalf of Ichigo shareholders, Ichigo's Six Independent Directors have unanimously chosen Tetsuya Fujita as Lead Independent Director.