Ichigo : Cooperation Agreement with Student NPO Sustainable Game

05/31/2021
Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 31, 2021

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Ichigo Cooperation Agreement with Student NPO Sustainable Game

Ichigo is a Japanese sustainable infrastructure company dedicated to making the world more sustainable. Ichigo believes companies exist to serve society, and is committed to contributing to a sustainable society while growing long-term value for its shareholders.

In line with this mission, Ichigo has decided to support the Flare project launched by Sustainable Game, a non-profit organization established and operated by middle school and high school students that is working to making the world more sustainable. Sustainable Game won the Student Award at the Fourth Nikkei Social Business Contest, and Ichigo has also signed an ongoing cooperation agreement with Sustainable Game.

1. Flare Project Support and Sustainable Game Agreement Rationale

Flare is a platform and web system developed by Sustainable Game that assists young people in taking action on important social issues.

Ichigo fully endorses the objectives of Flare and has thus decided to provide its support to the project, along with signing an agreement with Sustainable Game to accelerate Ichigo's ESG initiatives by incorporating input from Generation Z.

2. Sustainable Game Agreement Details

Sustainable Game will provide business advice and employee training support to Ichigo.

3. Sustainable Game Overview

Name

Sustainable Game (Student NPO)

Representative

Yujin Yamaguchi

Event organization, operation of online

Business

communities, media site operation, and support for

activities calling for positive social change

Establishment Date

June 1, 2020

Corporate Website

www.sustainablegame.com

4. Sustainable Game Agreement Period June 1, 2021 to March 31, 2023

1

5. Future Outlook

Ichigo expects the cooperation agreement with Sustainable Game will further accelerate Ichigo's ESG initiatives and grow value for its shareholders.

2

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
