[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 30, 2024

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)

2-6-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Keisuke Chiba, Executive Director

www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Yuji Kamo, Head of Ichigo Office

Tel: +81-3-4485-5231

Completion of Issuance of New Shares

The issuance of new Ichigo Office shares approved on May 20, 2024 was completed today.

For details of the third-party allotment, please refer to the May 20, 2024 release, "Issuance of New Shares via Third-Party Allotment."

Reference

1. Issuance of New Shares via Third-Party Allotment

(1)

Number of shares offered

41,567 shares

(2)

Issue price

JPY 84,200 per share

(3)

Total issue amount

JPY 3,499,941,400

(4)

Subscription date

May 28, 2024

(5)

Settlement date

May 30, 2024

(6)

Allottees and number of shares to be

Ichigo Trust: 41,567 shares

issued to the allottees

2. Change in Number of Shares Outstanding After New Issuance

Total number of shares outstanding

1,513,367 shares

New shares issued via third-party allotment

41,567 shares

Total number of shares outstanding after third-party allotment

1,554,934 shares

3. Use of Proceeds

Ichigo Office is using the proceeds from the third-party allotment as follows.

Use of Proceeds

Amount

Date

(JPY million)

Acquisition of assets announced in the May 20, 2024

3,499,941,400

May 30, 2024

release "Acquisition of Six Office Assets"

Disclaimer: This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating tothe completion of issuance of new shares, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.

Disclaimer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.