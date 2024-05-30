Make The World

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 30, 2024

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)

2-6-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Keisuke Chiba, Executive Director

www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Yuji Kamo, Head of Ichigo Office

Tel: +81-3-4485-5231

Completion of Issuance of New Shares

The issuance of new Ichigo Office shares approved on May 20, 2024 was completed today.

For details of the third-party allotment, please refer to the May 20, 2024 release, "Issuance of New Shares via Third-Party Allotment."

Reference 1. Issuance of New Shares via Third-Party Allotment (1) Number of shares offered 41,567 shares (2) Issue price JPY 84,200 per share (3) Total issue amount JPY 3,499,941,400 (4) Subscription date May 28, 2024 (5) Settlement date May 30, 2024 (6) Allottees and number of shares to be Ichigo Trust: 41,567 shares issued to the allottees 2. Change in Number of Shares Outstanding After New Issuance Total number of shares outstanding 1,513,367 shares New shares issued via third-party allotment 41,567 shares Total number of shares outstanding after third-party allotment 1,554,934 shares

3. Use of Proceeds

Ichigo Office is using the proceeds from the third-party allotment as follows.

Use of Proceeds Amount Date (JPY million) Acquisition of assets announced in the May 20, 2024 3,499,941,400 May 30, 2024 release "Acquisition of Six Office Assets"

Disclaimer: This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating tothe completion of issuance of new shares, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.