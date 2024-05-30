Make The World
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
May 30, 2024
Issuer
Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)
2-6-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Keisuke Chiba, Executive Director
www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en
Asset Management Company
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President
Inquiries: Yuji Kamo, Head of Ichigo Office
Tel: +81-3-4485-5231
Completion of Issuance of New Shares
The issuance of new Ichigo Office shares approved on May 20, 2024 was completed today.
For details of the third-party allotment, please refer to the May 20, 2024 release, "Issuance of New Shares via Third-Party Allotment."
Reference
1. Issuance of New Shares via Third-Party Allotment
(1)
Number of shares offered
41,567 shares
(2)
Issue price
JPY 84,200 per share
(3)
Total issue amount
JPY 3,499,941,400
(4)
Subscription date
May 28, 2024
(5)
Settlement date
May 30, 2024
(6)
Allottees and number of shares to be
Ichigo Trust: 41,567 shares
issued to the allottees
2. Change in Number of Shares Outstanding After New Issuance
Total number of shares outstanding
1,513,367 shares
New shares issued via third-party allotment
41,567 shares
Total number of shares outstanding after third-party allotment
1,554,934 shares
3. Use of Proceeds
Ichigo Office is using the proceeds from the third-party allotment as follows.
Use of Proceeds
Amount
Date
(JPY million)
Acquisition of assets announced in the May 20, 2024
3,499,941,400
May 30, 2024
release "Acquisition of Six Office Assets"
Disclaimer: This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating tothe completion of issuance of new shares, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.
