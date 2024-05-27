Make The World
May 27, 2024
Issuer
Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975) 2-6-1Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo
Representative: Keisuke Chiba, Executive Director
www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en
Asset Management Company
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President
Inquiries: Yuji Kamo, Head of Ichigo Office
Tel: +81-3-4485-5231
Director of Asset Management Company
Ichigo Investment Advisors ("IIA"), the asset management company of Ichigo Office, decided on the following change to its Directors, effective May 26, 2024.
Director (from May 26, 2024)
Name
Yasutoyo Senda
New Position
Current Position
Auditor
-
Career History of New Director
April 1979
April 2001
June 2001
October 2003
October 2004
March 2008
October 2008
November 2008
The Sanwa Bank, Limited (now MUFG Bank, Ltd.) Advisor, Lonestar Japan LLC
Statutory Executive Officer, The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited Director, The Tokyo Star-Gin Card Co., Ltd.
Director, The Tokyo Million Card Co., Ltd.
Head of Planning & Operational Reform, Head of Competitiveness Committee Executive Office, Resona Holdings, Inc.
Research Affiliate, University of Tokyo Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology
Auditor, The Industry-Academia Collaboration Initiative Nonprofit Organization (current)
Risk Management & Risk Control Teams, Asset Managers Holdings Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Inc.)
Head of Risk Management Team, Asset Managers Holdings Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Inc.)
Head of Corporate Management Group (Compliance, Risk Management), Asset Managers Holdings Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Inc.)
1
December 2008
February 2009
March 2009
July 2009
October 2009
January 2010
February 2010 March 2010
January 2011
May 2012
March 2013
April 2017
May 2017
October 2017
March 2018
June 2018
October 2019
December 2019
June 2021
May 2024
Director, Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.
Director, ASSET MANAGERS (TAIWAN) COMPANY LIMITED
Head of First Business Advisory Group, Asset Managers Holdings Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Inc.)
Director (International Businesses), Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.
Head of Finance Division Second International Business Group, Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.
Head of Business Advisory Group, Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.
Head of Audit Group, Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.
Head of Audit Group, Asset Securities Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.)
Auditor, Albatross Co., Ltd.
Head of Audit Group, Asset Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)
Head of Internal Audit Group, Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)
Head of Internal Audit Team, Ichigo REIT Management Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)
Head of Audit, Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.
Head of Audit, Ichigo Solutions Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.)
President & Representative Director, Takara Building Maintenance Co., Ltd. (now Sinanen Axia Co., Ltd.)
Deputy Head of Real Estate Services Division, Ichigo Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Inc.)
Chairman & Head of Audit Group, Takara Building Maintenance Co., Ltd. (now Sinanen Axia Co., Ltd.)
Senior Manager of Audit Group, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Auditor, Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd. (current) Auditor, Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd. (current)
Auditor, Ichigo Land Shinchiku Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.)
Statutory Executive Officer (Audit), Ichigo Inc. (current) Head of Audit Group, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Director, Ichigo Real Estate America, Inc. (current)
Head of Audit Group, Ichigo Inc. (current) Auditor, Centro Co., Ltd. (current)
Auditor, Storage Plus Corp. (now StorHub・StoragePLUS GK) Auditor, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (current)
Regulatory filings for the Director will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applicable laws and regulations.
2
Directors (from May 26, 2024)
Name
Position
Hiroshi Iwai
Representative Director
Akira Yamanouchi
Chairman & Director
Minoru Ishihara
Director
Sohsuke Takahashi
Independent Director
Noriyuki Kobayashi
Independent Director
Yasutoyo Senda
Auditor
Katsu Fujita stepped down as Auditor on May 26, 2024.
3
