Director, Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.

Director, ASSET MANAGERS (TAIWAN) COMPANY LIMITED

Head of First Business Advisory Group, Asset Managers Holdings Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Inc.)

Director (International Businesses), Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.

Head of Finance Division Second International Business Group, Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.

Head of Business Advisory Group, Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.

Head of Audit Group, Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.

Head of Audit Group, Asset Securities Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.)

Auditor, Albatross Co., Ltd.

Head of Audit Group, Asset Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

Head of Internal Audit Group, Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

Head of Internal Audit Team, Ichigo REIT Management Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

Head of Audit, Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.

Head of Audit, Ichigo Solutions Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.)

President & Representative Director, Takara Building Maintenance Co., Ltd. (now Sinanen Axia Co., Ltd.)

Deputy Head of Real Estate Services Division, Ichigo Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Inc.)

Chairman & Head of Audit Group, Takara Building Maintenance Co., Ltd. (now Sinanen Axia Co., Ltd.)

Senior Manager of Audit Group, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Auditor, Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd. (current) Auditor, Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd. (current)

Auditor, Ichigo Land Shinchiku Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.)

Statutory Executive Officer (Audit), Ichigo Inc. (current) Head of Audit Group, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Director, Ichigo Real Estate America, Inc. (current)

Head of Audit Group, Ichigo Inc. (current) Auditor, Centro Co., Ltd. (current)

Auditor, Storage Plus Corp. (now StorHub・StoragePLUS GK) Auditor, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (current)