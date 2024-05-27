Make The World

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 27, 2024

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975) 2-6-1Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo

Representative: Keisuke Chiba, Executive Director

www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Yuji Kamo, Head of Ichigo Office

Tel: +81-3-4485-5231

Director of Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors ("IIA"), the asset management company of Ichigo Office, decided on the following change to its Directors, effective May 26, 2024.

Director (from May 26, 2024)

Name

Yasutoyo Senda

New Position

Current Position

Auditor

-

Career History of New Director

April 1979

April 2001

June 2001

October 2003

October 2004

March 2008

October 2008

November 2008

The Sanwa Bank, Limited (now MUFG Bank, Ltd.) Advisor, Lonestar Japan LLC

Statutory Executive Officer, The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited Director, The Tokyo Star-Gin Card Co., Ltd.

Director, The Tokyo Million Card Co., Ltd.

Head of Planning & Operational Reform, Head of Competitiveness Committee Executive Office, Resona Holdings, Inc.

Research Affiliate, University of Tokyo Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology

Auditor, The Industry-Academia Collaboration Initiative Nonprofit Organization (current)

Risk Management & Risk Control Teams, Asset Managers Holdings Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Inc.)

Head of Risk Management Team, Asset Managers Holdings Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Inc.)

Head of Corporate Management Group (Compliance, Risk Management), Asset Managers Holdings Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Inc.)

1

December 2008

February 2009

March 2009

July 2009

October 2009

January 2010

February 2010 March 2010

January 2011

May 2012

March 2013

April 2017

May 2017

October 2017

March 2018

June 2018

October 2019

December 2019

June 2021

May 2024

Director, Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.

Director, ASSET MANAGERS (TAIWAN) COMPANY LIMITED

Head of First Business Advisory Group, Asset Managers Holdings Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Inc.)

Director (International Businesses), Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.

Head of Finance Division Second International Business Group, Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.

Head of Business Advisory Group, Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.

Head of Audit Group, Asset Managers International Co., Ltd.

Head of Audit Group, Asset Securities Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.)

Auditor, Albatross Co., Ltd.

Head of Audit Group, Asset Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

Head of Internal Audit Group, Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

Head of Internal Audit Team, Ichigo REIT Management Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

Head of Audit, Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.

Head of Audit, Ichigo Solutions Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.)

President & Representative Director, Takara Building Maintenance Co., Ltd. (now Sinanen Axia Co., Ltd.)

Deputy Head of Real Estate Services Division, Ichigo Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Inc.)

Chairman & Head of Audit Group, Takara Building Maintenance Co., Ltd. (now Sinanen Axia Co., Ltd.)

Senior Manager of Audit Group, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Auditor, Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd. (current) Auditor, Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd. (current)

Auditor, Ichigo Land Shinchiku Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.)

Statutory Executive Officer (Audit), Ichigo Inc. (current) Head of Audit Group, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Director, Ichigo Real Estate America, Inc. (current)

Head of Audit Group, Ichigo Inc. (current) Auditor, Centro Co., Ltd. (current)

Auditor, Storage Plus Corp. (now StorHubStoragePLUS GK) Auditor, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (current)

Regulatory filings for the Director will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applicable laws and regulations.

2

Directors (from May 26, 2024)

Name

Position

Hiroshi Iwai

Representative Director

Akira Yamanouchi

Chairman & Director

Minoru Ishihara

Director

Sohsuke Takahashi

Independent Director

Noriyuki Kobayashi

Independent Director

Yasutoyo Senda

Auditor

Katsu Fujita stepped down as Auditor on May 26, 2024.

3

