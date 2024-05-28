Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 28, 2024

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)

2-6-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Keisuke Chiba, Executive Director

www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Yuji Kamo, Head of Ichigo Office

Tel: +81-3-4485-5231

Interest Rate Swaps

Ichigo Office has fixed the interest rates for the first payment date of the six loans announced in the May 20, 2024 release "New Loans for Acquisition of Office Assets," and has executed interest rate swaps to lock in the interest rates on the five floating-rate loans.

1. Interest Rates (Total JPY 8,500 million)

Floating-rate loans (Total JPY 7,600 million)

Loan Date Lender Loan Interest Rate for Repayment Repayment Collateralized Amount First Payment Date Terms (JPY million) (Loan Term) SMBC 3,300 Mizuho Bank 2,000 0.83325% Apr 25, 2031 (p.a.)1,2 (6.91 years) May 30, 2024 Aozora Bank 1,000 Lump-sum No repayment SBI Shinsei Bank 1,000 SBI Shinsei Bank 300 0.71325% Apr 25, 2029 (p.a.)1, 2 (4.91 years)

Disclaimer: This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating tointerest rate swaps, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.

1