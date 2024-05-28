Make The World
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
May 28, 2024
Issuer
Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)
2-6-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Keisuke Chiba, Executive Director
www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en
Asset Management Company
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President
Inquiries: Yuji Kamo, Head of Ichigo Office
Tel: +81-3-4485-5231
Interest Rate Swaps
Ichigo Office has fixed the interest rates for the first payment date of the six loans announced in the May 20, 2024 release "New Loans for Acquisition of Office Assets," and has executed interest rate swaps to lock in the interest rates on the five floating-rate loans.
1. Interest Rates (Total JPY 8,500 million)
- Floating-rateloans (Total JPY 7,600 million)
Loan Date
Lender
Loan
Interest Rate for
Repayment
Repayment
Collateralized
Amount
First Payment
Date
Terms
(JPY million)
(Loan Term)
SMBC
3,300
Mizuho Bank
2,000
0.83325%
Apr 25, 2031
(p.a.)1,2
(6.91 years)
May 30, 2024
Aozora Bank
1,000
Lump-sum
No
repayment
SBI Shinsei Bank
1,000
SBI Shinsei Bank
300
0.71325%
Apr 25, 2029
(p.a.)1, 2
(4.91 years)
Disclaimer: This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating tointerest rate swaps, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.
1
(2) Fixed-rate loan (Total JPY 900 million)
Loan Date
Lender
Loan
Amount
(JPY million)
Interest Rate for Repayment
First Payment Date (Loan Term)
Repayment
Terms
Collateralized
May 30, 2024
MUFG Bank
900
1.31656%
(p.a.)2
Apr 25, 2029 (4.91 years)
Lump-sum repayment
No
- The term for the first interest payment date is May 30, 2024 through July 25, 2024.
-
Interest payment date is the 25th of every third month following the first interest payment date (the first payment date will be July 25, 2024 and the last payment date will be the same as the principal repayment date). In the event the interest payment date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the following business day. If the following business day falls into the following month, payment shall be made on the previous business day. Ichigo Office will announce the interest rate after it is determined.
Note: The base rate for the loans will be JPY TIBOR as published by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) two business days before each interest payment date. For current JPY TIBOR rates, please visit the JBA's website: www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate
2. Swap Details
Details of interest rate swaps on floating-rate loans (Total JPY 7,600 million)
Notional
Contract Start
Contract End
Fixed
Floating
Counterparty
Interest Rate
Interest Rate
(JPY million)
Date
Date
(Pay)
(Receive)
Mizuho Bank
7,300
Apr 25, 2031
1.65300%
3M JPY TIBOR
(6.91 years)
+0.61% (p.a.)
May 30, 2024
Aozora Bank
300
Apr 25, 2029
1.38700%
3M JPY TIBOR
(4.91 years)
+0.49% (p.a.)
3. Earnings Impact
The impact of the new loans and the interest rate swaps has already been factored into Ichigo Office's May 20, 2024 release "Upward Earnings Forecast Revision for the October 2024 Fiscal Period."
4. Other
Risks related to the new loans have no material impact on the investment risks described in "Section 2: Reference Information, Part 2: Supplementary Information of Documents for Reference, 3: Investment Risks" of the Securities Registration Statement submitted on May 20, 2024.
Disclaimer
Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 06:40:05 UTC.