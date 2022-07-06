Ichigo Office REIT Investment : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) - June 2022

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Ichigo Office Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) - June 2022
May 2022
June 2022
Difference
(Final: A)
(Flash: B)
(B) - (A)
Total
94.7%
95.6%
+0.9%
By Asset
Office
95.6%
95.6%
-
Type
Other
70.6%
94.4%
+23.8%
Central Tokyo
94.2%
94.2%
-
Tokyo
Metropolitan
95.1%
95.1%
-
By Area
Area
Four Major
97.5%
97.8%
+0.3%
Regional Cities
Other Regional
92.2%
98.0%
+5.8%
Cities
No. of Assets
85
86
+1
No. of Tenants
923
930
+7
Leasable Area
263,965.72m2
266,700m2
Leased Area
250,103.30m2
254,800m2
Notes:
The above are unaudited month-end figures.
Leasable Area is the total area of space available for leasing, and may have small adjustments due to renovations or variations in rental contract terms.
Central Tokyo refers to Chiyoda, Minato, Chuo, Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Shinagawa Wards. Tokyo Metropolitan Area refers to Tokyo (excluding the six wards above), Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama Prefectures. Four Major Regional Cities refers to Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.
1
Explanation of Changes
Occupancy increased for Other, Other Regional Cities, and Four Major Regional Cities due to fully leasing-up vacant office space at Future IZUMI and a new tenant at the Ichigo Nishi Honmachi Building. As a result, occupancy has recovered to above 94% for all Asset Types and all Areas.
Leasable Area increased due to the June 20, 2022 acquisition of the Ichigo Higashi Ikebukuro 3 Chome Building. For details on the acquisition, please refer to the June 14, 2022 release, "Acquisition of Office Asset (Ichigo Higashi Ikebukuro 3 Chome Building)."
Value-Add Actions
As part of its efforts to increase tenant satisfaction and drive earnings via value-add capex, Ichigo Office recently completed renovation work of the common areas, including the entrance and elevator halls, at the Ichigo Shibuya East Building. Ichigo Office installed LED ceiling lights and a stylish wall, thus improving both aesthetics and visitor convenience. The building is currently at full occupancy, and Ichigo Office will work to maintain high occupancy and drive profitability.
Ichigo Office will continue to work to increase tenant satisfaction and the competitiveness of its assets to drive higher earnings for shareholders.
