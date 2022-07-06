Ichigo Office REIT Investment : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) - June 2022

Explanation of Changes

Occupancy increased for Other, Other Regional Cities, and Four Major Regional Cities due to fully leasing-up vacant office space at Future IZUMI and a new tenant at the Ichigo Nishi Honmachi Building. As a result, occupancy has recovered to above 94% for all Asset Types and all Areas.

Leasable Area increased due to the June 20, 2022 acquisition of the Ichigo Higashi Ikebukuro 3 Chome Building. For details on the acquisition, please refer to the June 14, 2022 release, "Acquisition of Office Asset (Ichigo Higashi Ikebukuro 3 Chome Building)."

Value-Add Actions

As part of its efforts to increase tenant satisfaction and drive earnings via value-add capex, Ichigo Office recently completed renovation work of the common areas, including the entrance and elevator halls, at the Ichigo Shibuya East Building. Ichigo Office installed LED ceiling lights and a stylish wall, thus improving both aesthetics and visitor convenience. The building is currently at full occupancy, and Ichigo Office will work to maintain high occupancy and drive profitability.

Ichigo Office will continue to work to increase tenant satisfaction and the competitiveness of its assets to drive higher earnings for shareholders.

Ichigo Shibuya East Building