[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

April 4, 2024

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975) 2-6-1Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo

Representative: Keisuke Chiba, Executive Director

www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Yuji Kamo, Head of Ichigo Office

Tel: +81-3-4485-5231

Ichigo Office Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) - March 2024

February 2024

March 2024

(Final: A)

(Flash: B)

Difference

(B) - (A)

Total

95.4%

95.7%

+0.3%

By Asset

Office

95.3%

95.5%

+0.2%

Type

Other

100%

100%

-

Central Tokyo

93.1%

93.4%

+0.3%

Tokyo

Metropolitan

95.8%

96.6%

+0.8%

By Area

Area

Four Major

97.3%

97.0%

-0.3%

Regional Cities

Other Regional

99.3%

99.3%

-

Cities

No. of Assets

88

88

-

No. of Tenants

1,010

1,010

-

Leasable Area

269,106.96m2

269,100m2

Leased Area

256,824.20m2

257,400m2

Notes:

  1. The above are unaudited month-end figures.
  2. Leasable Area is the total area of space available for leasing, and may have small adjustments due to renovations or variations in rental contract terms.
  3. Central Tokyo refers to Chiyoda, Minato, Chuo, Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Shinagawa Wards. Tokyo Metropolitan Area refers to Tokyo (excluding the six wards above), Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama Prefectures. Four Major Regional Cities refers to Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.

1

Explanation of Changes

Although occupancy decreased for Four Major Regional Cities due to departing tenants at the Ichigo Sakae Building and Ichigo Fushimi Building, occupancy increased for Office, Tokyo Metropolitan Area, and Central Tokyo due to new tenants at the Ichigo Jingumae Building and Ichigo Omiya Building.

Actions Driving Tenant Satisfaction and Earnings

As part of its efforts to increase tenant satisfaction and drive earnings via value-add capex, Ichigo Office recently completed renovating the entrance hall of the Ichigo Jingumae Building to enhance aesthetics and support tenants in delivering a positive corporate feel to their visitors.

Ichigo Office will continue to increase tenant satisfaction and the competitiveness of its assets to drive higher value for its shareholders.

Ichigo Jingumae Building

2

