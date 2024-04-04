Explanation of Changes

Although occupancy decreased for Four Major Regional Cities due to departing tenants at the Ichigo Sakae Building and Ichigo Fushimi Building, occupancy increased for Office, Tokyo Metropolitan Area, and Central Tokyo due to new tenants at the Ichigo Jingumae Building and Ichigo Omiya Building.

Actions Driving Tenant Satisfaction and Earnings

As part of its efforts to increase tenant satisfaction and drive earnings via value-add capex, Ichigo Office recently completed renovating the entrance hall of the Ichigo Jingumae Building to enhance aesthetics and support tenants in delivering a positive corporate feel to their visitors.

Ichigo Office will continue to increase tenant satisfaction and the competitiveness of its assets to drive higher value for its shareholders.

Ichigo Jingumae Building