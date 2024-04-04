Make The World
April 4, 2024
Issuer
Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975) 2-6-1Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo
Representative: Keisuke Chiba, Executive Director
www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en
Asset Management Company
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President
Inquiries: Yuji Kamo, Head of Ichigo Office
Tel: +81-3-4485-5231
Ichigo Office Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) - March 2024
February 2024
March 2024
(Final: A)
(Flash: B)
Difference
(B) - (A)
Total
95.4%
95.7%
+0.3%
By Asset
Office
95.3%
95.5%
+0.2%
Type
Other
100%
100%
-
Central Tokyo
93.1%
93.4%
+0.3%
Tokyo
Metropolitan
95.8%
96.6%
+0.8%
By Area
Area
Four Major
97.3%
97.0%
-0.3%
Regional Cities
Other Regional
99.3%
99.3%
-
Cities
No. of Assets
88
88
-
No. of Tenants
1,010
1,010
-
Leasable Area
269,106.96m2
269,100m2
Leased Area
256,824.20m2
257,400m2
Notes:
- The above are unaudited month-end figures.
- Leasable Area is the total area of space available for leasing, and may have small adjustments due to renovations or variations in rental contract terms.
- Central Tokyo refers to Chiyoda, Minato, Chuo, Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Shinagawa Wards. Tokyo Metropolitan Area refers to Tokyo (excluding the six wards above), Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama Prefectures. Four Major Regional Cities refers to Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.
1
Explanation of Changes
Although occupancy decreased for Four Major Regional Cities due to departing tenants at the Ichigo Sakae Building and Ichigo Fushimi Building, occupancy increased for Office, Tokyo Metropolitan Area, and Central Tokyo due to new tenants at the Ichigo Jingumae Building and Ichigo Omiya Building.
Actions Driving Tenant Satisfaction and Earnings
As part of its efforts to increase tenant satisfaction and drive earnings via value-add capex, Ichigo Office recently completed renovating the entrance hall of the Ichigo Jingumae Building to enhance aesthetics and support tenants in delivering a positive corporate feel to their visitors.
Ichigo Office will continue to increase tenant satisfaction and the competitiveness of its assets to drive higher value for its shareholders.
Ichigo Jingumae Building
2
