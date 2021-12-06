Log in
Ichigo Office REIT Investment : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) - November 2021

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

December 6, 2021

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975) 1-1-1Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director

www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Norio Nagamine, Head of Ichigo Office

Tel: +81-3-3502-4891

Ichigo Office Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) - November 2021

October 2021

November 2021

Difference

(Final: A)

(Flash: B)

(B) - (A)

Total

95.4%

94.6%

-0.8%

By Asset

Office

96.9%

96.2%

-0.7%

Type

Other

53.5%

53.5%

-

Central Tokyo

95.4%

94.7%

-0.7%

Tokyo

Metropolitan

96.7%

95.9%

-0.8%

By Area

Area

Four Major

98.6%

97.3%

-1.3%

Regional Cities

Other Regional

88.8%

88.8%

-

Cities

No. of Assets

86

86

-

No. of Tenants

930

926

-4

Leasable Area

264,701.15m2

264,700m2

Leased Area

252,518.19m2

250,500m2

Notes:

  1. The above are unaudited month-end figures.
  2. Leasable Area is the total area of space available for leasing, and may have small adjustments due to renovations or variations in rental contract terms.
  3. Central Tokyo refers to Chiyoda, Minato, Chuo, Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Shinagawa Wards. Tokyo Metropolitan Area refers to Tokyo (excluding the six wards above), Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama Prefectures. Four Major Regional Cities refers to Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.

1

Explanation of Changes

Occupancy decreased for Office, Central Tokyo, Tokyo Metropolitan Area, and Four Major Regional Cities due to departing tenants at buildings including the Ichigo Mita Building, Ichigo Higashi Ikebukuro Building, and Ichigo Minami Morimachi Building.

Value-Add Actions

Ichigo Office continues to offer the Ichigo Layout Office as part of its value-add and unique leasing strategies. Recently, Ichigo Office successfully leased up vacant space at higher rents at the Ichigo Hakozaki Building by renovating the space with its Ichigo Layout Office format. Designed to cater to tenant needs for new office formats, the latest Ichigo Layout Office aims to provide productive workspace and promote active communication via spacious common areas fitted with sofas and large tables.

Ichigo Office will continue to carry out value-add capex tailored to tenant needs and drive higher earnings for shareholders.

Ichigo Hakozaki Building

Common Area 1

Common Area 2

2

Disclaimer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
