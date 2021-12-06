Ichigo Office REIT Investment : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) - November 2021

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Ichigo Office Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) - November 2021
October 2021
November 2021
Difference
(Final: A)
(Flash: B)
(B) - (A)
Total
95.4%
94.6%
-0.8%
By Asset
Office
96.9%
96.2%
-0.7%
Type
Other
53.5%
53.5%
-
Central Tokyo
95.4%
94.7%
-0.7%
Tokyo
Metropolitan
96.7%
95.9%
-0.8%
By Area
Area
Four Major
98.6%
97.3%
-1.3%
Regional Cities
Other Regional
88.8%
88.8%
-
Cities
No. of Assets
86
86
-
No. of Tenants
930
926
-4
Leasable Area
264,701.15m2
264,700m2
Leased Area
252,518.19m2
250,500m2
Notes:
The above are unaudited month-end figures.
Leasable Area is the total area of space available for leasing, and may have small adjustments due to renovations or variations in rental contract terms.
Central Tokyo refers to Chiyoda, Minato, Chuo, Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Shinagawa Wards. Tokyo Metropolitan Area refers to Tokyo (excluding the six wards above), Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama Prefectures. Four Major Regional Cities refers to Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.
Explanation of Changes
Occupancy decreased for Office, Central Tokyo, Tokyo Metropolitan Area, and Four Major Regional Cities due to departing tenants at buildings including the Ichigo Mita Building, Ichigo Higashi Ikebukuro Building, and Ichigo Minami Morimachi Building.
Value-Add Actions
Ichigo Office continues to offer the Ichigo Layout Office as part of its value-add and unique leasing strategies. Recently, Ichigo Office successfully leased up vacant space at higher rents at the Ichigo Hakozaki Building by renovating the space with its Ichigo Layout Office format. Designed to cater to tenant needs for new office formats, the latest Ichigo Layout Office aims to provide productive workspace and promote active communication via spacious common areas fitted with sofas and large tables.
Ichigo Office will continue to carry out value-add capex tailored to tenant needs and drive higher earnings for shareholders.
