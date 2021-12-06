Ichigo Office REIT Investment : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) - November 2021

Explanation of Changes

Occupancy decreased for Office, Central Tokyo, Tokyo Metropolitan Area, and Four Major Regional Cities due to departing tenants at buildings including the Ichigo Mita Building, Ichigo Higashi Ikebukuro Building, and Ichigo Minami Morimachi Building.

Value-Add Actions

Ichigo Office continues to offer the Ichigo Layout Office as part of its value-add and unique leasing strategies. Recently, Ichigo Office successfully leased up vacant space at higher rents at the Ichigo Hakozaki Building by renovating the space with its Ichigo Layout Office format. Designed to cater to tenant needs for new office formats, the latest Ichigo Layout Office aims to provide productive workspace and promote active communication via spacious common areas fitted with sofas and large tables.

Ichigo Office will continue to carry out value-add capex tailored to tenant needs and drive higher earnings for shareholders.

Ichigo Hakozaki Building