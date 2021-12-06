Log in
    8975   JP3046300004

ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8975)
Ichigo Office REIT Investment : Sakaisuji Honmachi Building Receives Outstanding Waste Reduction Building Award from Osaka City

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

December 6, 2021

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975) 1-1-1Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director

www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Norio Nagamine, Head of Ichigo Office

Tel: +81-3-3502-4891

Ichigo Sakaisuji Honmachi Building Receives

Outstanding Waste Reduction Building Award from Osaka City

Ichigo Office's Ichigo Sakaisuji Honmachi Building has received an award from the Osaka City Environment Bureau for its outstanding initiatives in reducing and recycling waste as a large-scale building.

1. Outstanding Waste Reduction by Large-ScaleBuildingsRecognition Program

Since 1999 Osaka City has been presenting the Outstanding Waste Reduction Certificate to building owners and property managers that have made remarkable achievements in reducing waste, promoting appropriate waste disposal, and maintaining environmental cleanliness.

Building owners and property managers that have continued to carry out such outstanding efforts over a specific period of time are awarded a letter of appreciation from the Director of the Osaka City Environment Bureau. This year owners of 77 buildings were presented with this award.

The Ichigo Sakaisuji Honmachi Building was recognized by the Osaka City Environment Bureau as an "Outstanding Waste Reduction Building" for its continuous waste reduction efforts and its partnership with tenants in sorting waste.

Information about the award (Japanese only) is available at Osaka City's website: www.city.osaka.lg.jp/kankyo/page/0000192393.html

2. Outlook

As a specialized office REIT, Ichigo Office will continue to promote the environmental and energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of its office buildings by working collaboratively with our business partners such as property management companies and tenants.

1

3. Ichigo Sakaisuji Honmachi Building

Location

1 Chome 6-16 Honmachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka

Access

1-minute walk from Sakaisuji Honmachi Station on

the Osaka Metro Chuo Line and Sakaisuji Line

Structure

Steel, 10 Floors & 1 Basement

Land Area

734.15m2

Building Area

5,456.84m2

Leasable Area

3,729.35m2

Acquisition Date

June 3, 2013

Property Management Company

XYMAX KANSAI Corporation

Exterior

Signage

Certificate

Letter of Appreciation

2

Disclaimer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
