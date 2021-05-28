Log in
    8975   JP3046300004

ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8975)
  Report
Ichigo Office REIT Investment : Shelf Registration for Investment Corporation Bond Issuance

05/28/2021 | 02:47am EDT
Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 28, 2021

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975) 1-1-1Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director

www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Norio Nagamine, Head of Ichigo Office

Tel: +81-3-3502-4891

Shelf Registration for Investment Corporation Bond Issuance

Ichigo Office today filed a shelf registration statement for the issuance of investment corporation bonds.

Shelf Registration Details

Issuance Amount

JPY 50 billion

Registered Securities

Long-term investment corporation bonds

Filing Date

May 28, 2021

Issuance Period

June 6, 2021 - June 5, 2023 (2 years)

Use of Proceeds

Acquisitions of real estate assets as defined in Article

2, Clause 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and

Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951,

including amendments thereafter), loan repayments,

redemptions of investment corporation bonds

(including short-term investment corporation bonds),

tenant security deposit repayments, repair expenses,

and working capital

Disclaimer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 06:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
