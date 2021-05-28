Ichigo Office REIT Investment : Shelf Registration for Investment Corporation Bond Issuance

Make The World

May 28, 2021

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975) 1-1-1Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director

www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Norio Nagamine, Head of Ichigo Office

Tel: +81-3-3502-4891

Shelf Registration for Investment Corporation Bond Issuance

Ichigo Office today filed a shelf registration statement for the issuance of investment corporation bonds.