Ichigo Office REIT Investment : Shelf Registration for Investment Corporation Bond Issuance

Make The World
More Sustainable
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
May 28, 2021
Issuer
Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975) 1-1-1Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo
Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director
www.ichigo-office.co.jp/en
Asset Management Company
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President
Inquiries: Norio Nagamine, Head of Ichigo Office
Tel: +81-3-3502-4891
Shelf Registration for Investment Corporation Bond Issuance
Ichigo Office today filed a shelf registration statement for the issuance of investment corporation bonds.
|
Shelf Registration Details
|
|
Issuance Amount
|
JPY 50 billion
|
Registered Securities
|
Long-term investment corporation bonds
|
Filing Date
|
May 28, 2021
|
Issuance Period
|
June 6, 2021 - June 5, 2023 (2 years)
|
Use of Proceeds
|
Acquisitions of real estate assets as defined in Article
|
|
2, Clause 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and
|
|
Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951,
|
|
including amendments thereafter), loan repayments,
|
|
redemptions of investment corporation bonds
|
|
(including short-term investment corporation bonds),
|
|
tenant security deposit repayments, repair expenses,
|
|
and working capital
Disclaimer
Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 06:46:04 UTC.