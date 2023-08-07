Company name: Listing:
Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

August 7, 2023

ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Tokyo Stock Exchange 7 2 4 4

http://www.ichikoh.com/

Christophe Vilatte, President, CEO, Representative director

Masaki Takamori, GM of Corporate Planning Department

TEL: (0463) 96-1442

Filing of Quarterly Financial Report: August 10, 2023

Date for starting dividends payment: September 5, 2023

Quarterly earnings supplementary explanatory documents: Yes

Quarterly earnings presentation: Yes (Institutional Investor, Analyst)

*Amounts under one million yen have been rounded down.

1Performance at the end of the Second Quarter as of June 30, 2023 (January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

(Millions of yen; percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

quarterly net income (loss)

attributable to the shareholder

parent company

%

%

%

%

2nd Quarter (ended on Jun. 30, 2023)

75,770

20.4

3,777

236.9

3,783

134.4

2,521

99.1

2nd Quarter (ended on Jun. 30, 2022)

62,935

3.8

1,121 72.3

1,613

65.5

1,266

57.8

(Note)

Comprehensive income:

Jun. 30, 2023

3,782 million yen

(

4.6%)

Jun. 30, 2022

3,615 million yen

( 15.7 %)

Net income per

Net income per share-

share (Yen)

diluted (Yen)

2nd Quarter (ended on Jun. 30, 2023)

26.23

-

2nd Quarter (ended on Jun. 30, 2022)

13.18

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen; except for per share figures)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio (%)

%

2nd Quarter (as of Jun. 30, 2023)

125,133

58,378

46.1

FY2021 (as of Dec. 31, 2022)

125,915

55,007

43.2

[Reference] Equity: Second Quarter as of Jun. 30, 2023

57,645 million yen

Fiscal Year as of Dec. 31, 2022

54,334 million yen

2. Cash Dividends

Cash Dividends per share (Yen)

(Cut-off Date)

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-End

Full Year

FY2022 (ended on Dec. 31, 2022)

-

4.50

-

4.50

9.00

FY2023 (ended on Dec. 31, 2023)

-

5.50

FY2023 (ended on Dec. 31, 2023) [plan]

-

5.50

11.00

Note: Revision to previous dividend forecast : No

3. Consolidated Performance Forecasts for the Fiscal Year 2023 (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(Millions of yen; percentages indicate changes over the same period in the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

quarterly net income (loss)

Net Income

attributable to the shareholder

per Share (Yen)

parent company

%

%

%

%

yen

Full Year

143,500

5.9

6,400

62.5

7,200

34.5

5,300

19.8

55.14

Note: Revision to previous consolidated performance forecast : No

4. Other

(1) Principal affiliates' transfer in this fiscal term (in accordance with the change of consolidation scope)

No

Added

-

(Corporate name)

Excluded

-

(Corporate name)

  1. Application of simple accounting as well as specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Applied
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    • Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standard: No
      Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No
      Changes in accounting estimates: No
      Restatement: No
  4. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    • Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2023

96,334,226

As of December 31, 2022

96,292,401

  • Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of period

As of June 30, 2023

180,073

As of December 31, 2022

179,414

  • Average number of shares during the period (cumulative)

FY2023 2nd quarter:

96,130,698

FY2022 2nd quarter:

96,115,689

*Quarterly review procedures:

This quarterly financial flash report is out of scope of the review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms

*Appropriate use of business forecast; other special items:

Performance Forecasts are based on judgments and estimated that have been made on the basis of currently available information. Change in the company's business environment and in market trends may cause actual result to differ materially from these forecast figures.

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

(1) Analysis of operating results

In the Japanese economy of the consolidated cumulative period of the second quarter of this fiscal year, personal consumption improved including gradual expansion in service consumption caused by downgrade of the legal status of the COVID-19 and the economy gradually recovered due to strong capital investment and inbound demand. On the other hand, there were also concerns about the risk of downward pressure on the Japanese economy by deteriorating overseas economies in ongoing inflation due to yen depreciation, sharp price increase of resource and global monetary tightening. In the U.S., personal consumption remained strong and inflation rate declined, and the economy showed gradual recovery. The Chinese economy recovered rapidly through to early spring following the termination of the Zero-Covid Policy, but the recovery after the economic restart was delayed due to slowdown in personal consumption, deterioration of the real estate market, and sluggish growth in exports. As for ASEAN, consumer sentiment continued to improve and strong consumption drove economic recovery in Indonesia. In Malaysia, active consumption and inbound demand drove continuous recovery of economy, meanwhile, exports tended to be weak due to a slump in external demand. In Thailand, the backdrop of sluggish global demand led to decline of exports and the pace of economic recovery weakened.

Under these circumstances, sales increased year-on-year in Japan as a mainstay and ASEAN and exceeded the market growth on an automotive production volume basis for the cumulative second quarter because of the sales situation in recovery trend. Consequently, the sales increase rate exceeded the market growth rate in Japan and ASEAN.

As a result, for the cumulative second quarter, the sales was 75,770 million yen (up 20.4% year-on-year). The operating income was 3,777 million yen (up 236.9% year-on-year) due to favorable impact of sales increase and progress in pass-through on the sharp rise in raw materials costs, etc. The ordinary income was 3,783 million yen (up 134.4% year-on year), and the net income attributable to the parent company was 2,521 million yen (up 99.1% year on-year).

Results by each segment are as follows:

1.Auto-Components business

Supply constraints of semiconductors was almost resolved, and automotive production, which reduced plant operation days, has been recovering in two regions, Japan and ASEAN. As a result, the sales was 71,832 million yen (up 20.8 year-on-year) and achieved a level higher than the automotive production market growth affected by the pass-through, and the operating income was 3,623 million yen (up 274.8 year-on- year).

2.After-Market business

As for the after-market business, sales for automotive accessory stores and for the dealer options remained strong, and the sales was 4,758 million yen (up 12.9% year-on-year), and the operating income was 167 million yen (up 8.6% year-on-year).

（３）Description of future outlooks such as consolidated earnings forecast

There is no revision to the earnings forecast for the FY2023 announced on May 11.

As for the future statements of performance forecast, etc. contained in this material, the statements are based on the information currently available to the company and certain information that the company deems reasonable. Please note that actual results may differ due to various factors.

Distribution of midterm dividends is 5.5 yen per share in line with the dividend forecast announced on May 11, 2023, which increased by one yen from last year.

Year-end dividend forecast has not been changed from the forecast announced on May 11, 2023.

2. Consolidated Financial Statement

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Previous Fiscal Year End

Second Quarter End

(As of December 31, 2022)

(As of June 30, 2023)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

8,631

9,718

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

27,121

26,652

Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating

388

159

Merchandise and finished goods

5,438

5,729

Work in process

2,776

2,353

Raw materials and supplies

5,284

5,581

Other

13,698

10,285

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(60)

(48)

Total current assets

63,280

60,432

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

12,332

12,250

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

17,753

18,708

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

2,633

2,851

Land

2,788

2,815

Lease assets, net

2,983

3,739

Construction in progress

3,164

2,540

Total property, plant and equipment

41,656

42,906

Intangible assets

Other

859

825

Total intangible assets

859

825

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

2,268

2,784

Long-term loans receivable

1,128

741

Deferred tax assets

5,569

5,583

Other

11,155

11,861

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(2)

Total investments and other assets

20,118

20,969

Total noncurrent assets

62,634

64,701

Total assets

125,915

125,133

(Millions of yen)

Previous Fiscal Year End

Second Quarter End

(As of December 31, 2022)

(As of June 30, 2023)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

36,982

33,951

Short-term loans payable

1,400

1,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

2,022

1,836

Lease obligations

541

540

Income taxes payable

453

1,002

Accrued expenses

5,112

4,866

Provision for bonuses

1,113

2,274

Provision for directors' bonuses

36

86

Provision for product warranties

1,983

2,061

Other

8,840

6,834

Total current liabilities

58,485

54,454

Noncurrent liabilities

Long-term loans payable

920

-

Lease obligations

2,892

3,694

Deferred tax liabilities

153

170

Retirement benefits

8,182

8,218

Asset retirement obligations

172

164

Provision for environmental measures

23

23

Other

76

29

Total noncurrent liabilities

12,421

12,300

Total liabilities

70,907

66,755

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

8,986

8,996

Capital surplus

2,505

2,515

Retained earnings

44,660

46,749

Treasury stock

(55)

(55)

Total shareholders' equity

56,096

58,206

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on other securities.

91

95

Foreign currency translation adjustment

41

1,167

Adjustment retirement benefits

(1,895)

(1,824)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,762)

(560)

Minority interests

673

732

Total net assets

55,007

58,378

Total liabilities and net assets

125,915

125,133

