1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

(1) Analysis of operating results

In the Japanese economy of the consolidated cumulative period of the second quarter of this fiscal year, personal consumption improved including gradual expansion in service consumption caused by downgrade of the legal status of the COVID-19 and the economy gradually recovered due to strong capital investment and inbound demand. On the other hand, there were also concerns about the risk of downward pressure on the Japanese economy by deteriorating overseas economies in ongoing inflation due to yen depreciation, sharp price increase of resource and global monetary tightening. In the U.S., personal consumption remained strong and inflation rate declined, and the economy showed gradual recovery. The Chinese economy recovered rapidly through to early spring following the termination of the Zero-Covid Policy, but the recovery after the economic restart was delayed due to slowdown in personal consumption, deterioration of the real estate market, and sluggish growth in exports. As for ASEAN, consumer sentiment continued to improve and strong consumption drove economic recovery in Indonesia. In Malaysia, active consumption and inbound demand drove continuous recovery of economy, meanwhile, exports tended to be weak due to a slump in external demand. In Thailand, the backdrop of sluggish global demand led to decline of exports and the pace of economic recovery weakened.

Under these circumstances, sales increased year-on-year in Japan as a mainstay and ASEAN and exceeded the market growth on an automotive production volume basis for the cumulative second quarter because of the sales situation in recovery trend. Consequently, the sales increase rate exceeded the market growth rate in Japan and ASEAN.

As a result, for the cumulative second quarter, the sales was 75,770 million yen (up 20.4% year-on-year). The operating income was 3,777 million yen (up 236.9% year-on-year) due to favorable impact of sales increase and progress in pass-through on the sharp rise in raw materials costs, etc. The ordinary income was 3,783 million yen (up 134.4% year-on year), and the net income attributable to the parent company was 2,521 million yen (up 99.1% year on-year).

Results by each segment are as follows:

1.Auto-Components business

Supply constraints of semiconductors was almost resolved, and automotive production, which reduced plant operation days, has been recovering in two regions, Japan and ASEAN. As a result, the sales was 71,832 million yen (up 20.8％ year-on-year) and achieved a level higher than the automotive production market growth affected by the pass-through, and the operating income was 3,623 million yen (up 274.8％ year-on- year).

2.After-Market business

As for the after-market business, sales for automotive accessory stores and for the dealer options remained strong, and the sales was 4,758 million yen (up 12.9% year-on-year), and the operating income was 167 million yen (up 8.6% year-on-year).

（３）Description of future outlooks such as consolidated earnings forecast

There is no revision to the earnings forecast for the FY2023 announced on May 11.

As for the future statements of performance forecast, etc. contained in this material, the statements are based on the information currently available to the company and certain information that the company deems reasonable. Please note that actual results may differ due to various factors.

Distribution of midterm dividends is 5.5 yen per share in line with the dividend forecast announced on May 11, 2023, which increased by one yen from last year.

Year-end dividend forecast has not been changed from the forecast announced on May 11, 2023.