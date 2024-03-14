Investor Relations Meeting

FY2023 Financial Results &

Outlook

March 14th, 2024

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

Table of Contents

  • FY2023 Financial Results (JanDec
  • FY2024 Financial Forecast (JanDec)
  • Regarding PBR
  • Medium- to Long-term Outlook

MARCH 2024

01 FY2023 Financial Results (JanuaryDecember 2023

MARCH 2024

SALES OUTPERFORMANCE VS. MARKET

FY2023 Production Volumes per Market

(Source from Marklines)

Japan YoY +12.7

ten thousand units

ASEAN YoY ▲1.1

2023 Sales outperformance vs Market

(Excluding Mirror)

Sales Excl.

Market

Sales out

performance vs

2023 vs 2022

tooling and R&D

Production

Market production

Variance

volume increase

volume

Japan

15.8%

12.7%

3.1 pt

ASEAN*

13.4%

▲1.1%

14.5 pt

*ASEAN: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand

Both Regions outperforming the Market:

  • Japan achieved higher sales growth in a recovering market thanks to New Project SOPs (incl. new models launched)
  • ASEAN market overperformance and strong growth driven by new model launches (incl. new customers) has materialized despite a market showing ﬁrst signs of stabilization

MARCH 2024

FY2023 FINANCIAL RESULT (YEAR-ON-YEAR)

  • Sales increased both in Japan and ASEAN, offsetting fully the decrease subsequent to the sale of Mirror business
  • Operating Income increased as consequence of the additional Sales but also following the productivity improvement and the further inﬂation pass-through

Hundreds million yen

FY2022

FY2023

Increase/Decrease

Increase

(Jan.Dec. 2022

(Jan.Dec. 2023

/Decrease

Sales

1,355

1,459

104

7.7%

Operating Income

39

74

35

88.5%

Operating Margin (%)

2.9%

5.1%

/

33.4%

2.2 pt

Ordinary Income

54

81

28

51.9%

Net Income

44

78

34

77.2%

Sales

Operating Income

2.9

5.1

MARCH 2024

FY2023 FINANCIAL RESULT (VS. FORECAST)

  • Sales slightly exceeded our Forecast and Operating Income signiﬁcantly overachieved thanks to better Operational Performance in our Japan Operations
  • Net Income was positively impacted from the gains on the sale of land in Isehara and other factors

Hundreds million yen

FY2023 Forecast

FY2023 Actual

Increase

Increase

/Decrease

(Jan.Dec. 2023

(Jan.Dec. 2023

/Decrease

vs. forecast

Forecast announced in TSE on Nov. 13, 2023

Sales

1,435

1,459

24

1.7%

Operating Income

64

74

10

16.0%

Operating Margin (%)

4.5%

5.1%

/

42.6%

0.6 pt

Ordinary Income

72

81

9

12.9%

Net Income

70

78

8

12.0%

Sales

Operating Income

4.5

5.1

MARCH 2024

TREND IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Sales

Generally stronger 1Q and 4Q while weaker 2Q and 3Q

Hundreds million yen

FY 2019 Actual

FY 2020 Actual

FY 2021 Actual

FY 2022 Actual

2023 Actual

Operating Income

FY 2019 Actual

FY 2020 Actual

FY 2021 Actual

FY 2022 Actual

2023 Actual

MARCH 2024

FY2023 RESULTS BY REGION vs FY2022

  • Japan: higher Proﬁts spurred by sales growth, productivity improvement in Atsugi Plant, and inﬂation passthrough recovery not only on energy but also on import costs impacted by weakening JPY
  • Overseas: despite the divestment from Chinese subsidiary of Mirror and the negative growth of the ASEAN market, proﬁt have increased driven by new SOPs

FY

2022

FY2023

Operating Income

3974YoY +35

Sales

1,3551,459YoY +104

Operating Margin %

2.9％⇒5.1％（YoY +2.2 pt.

+76

Hundreds million yen

+35

Hundreds million yen

+1

+16

+7

▲1

+5

Japan

Overseas

After

Elimination

Japan

Overseas

After

maket

maket

JapanIchikoh non-consolidatedIseharaFujiokaMirrorHQand Kyushu Ichikoh (Only Operating Income)

Overseas IndonesiaMalaysiaThailandChina,

Aftermarket PIAA

MARCH 2024

OPERATING INCOME BRIDGE - FY2023 vs FY2022

OPERATING INCOME

  • Signiﬁcant increase in Operating Income due to Sales Growth, improved Productivity in Japan, and Inﬂation Pass-Throughrecovery

Hundreds million yen

7

15

21

▲4

▲4

74

39

FY 2022

Activity

Productivity

FY2023

R & D

Operating

Operating

contribution

Pass-through

Others

improvement

Income

Income

MARCH 2024

FY2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS POINTS

OPERATING INCOMEORDINARY INCOMENET INCOME

  • Ordinary Income: Equity in earnings from the Lighting Joint Venture in China with Valeo accounted for 1.0 Billion Yen (down 0.5 Billion Yen from last year)
  • Net income: Gain on sales of Land in Isehara offsets losses on sales of afﬁliates etc.

Hundreds million yen

33

10

1

▲16

▲4

▲19

74

81

78

44

Operating

Income

Equity in

Foreign

earnings of

exchange

afﬁliates

losses

Others

Ordinary

Income

Gain on sales of

non-current

assets

Others

Current

tax

Net

Income

Lighting Joint Ventures with Valeo in China

Isehara Land Sales

MARCH 2024

