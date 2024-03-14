Investor Relations Meeting
FY2023 Financial Results &
Outlook
March 14th, 2024
Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
Table of Contents
- FY2023 Financial Results (Jan～Dec）
- FY2024 Financial Forecast (Jan～Dec)
- Regarding PBR
- Medium- to Long-term Outlook
MARCH 2024 | 2
01 FY2023 Financial Results (January～December 2023）
ICHIKOH RESERVED
MARCH 2024 | 3
SALES OUTPERFORMANCE VS. MARKET
FY2023 Production Volumes per Market
(Source from Marklines)
Japan YoY +12.7％
ten thousand units
ASEAN YoY ▲1.1％
2023 Sales outperformance vs Market
(Excluding Mirror)
Sales Excl.
Market
Sales out
performance vs
2023 vs 2022
tooling and R&D
Production
Market production
Variance
volume increase
volume
Japan
15.8%
12.7%
3.1 pt
ASEAN*
13.4%
▲1.1%
14.5 pt
*ASEAN: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand
Both Regions outperforming the Market:
- Japan achieved higher sales growth in a recovering market thanks to New Project SOPs (incl. new models launched)
- ASEAN market overperformance and strong growth driven by new model launches (incl. new customers) has materialized despite a market showing ﬁrst signs of stabilization
ICHIKOH RESERVED
MARCH 2024 | 4
FY2023 FINANCIAL RESULT (YEAR-ON-YEAR)
- Sales increased both in Japan and ASEAN, offsetting fully the decrease subsequent to the sale of Mirror business
- Operating Income increased as consequence of the additional Sales but also following the productivity improvement and the further inﬂation pass-through
Hundreds million yen
FY2022
FY2023
Increase/Decrease
Increase
(Jan.～Dec. 2022）
(Jan.～Dec. 2023）
/Decrease
Sales
1,355
1,459
①
104
7.7%
Operating Income
39
74
②
35
88.5%
Operating Margin (%)
2.9%
5.1%
②/①
33.4%
2.2 pt
Ordinary Income
54
81
28
51.9%
Net Income
44
78
34
77.2%
Sales
Operating Income
2.9％
5.1％
ICHIKOH RESERVED
MARCH 2024 | 5
FY2023 FINANCIAL RESULT (VS. FORECAST)
- Sales slightly exceeded our Forecast and Operating Income signiﬁcantly overachieved thanks to better Operational Performance in our Japan Operations
- Net Income was positively impacted from the gains on the sale of land in Isehara and other factors
Hundreds million yen
FY2023 Forecast
FY2023 Actual
Increase
Increase
/Decrease
(Jan.～Dec. 2023）
(Jan.～Dec. 2023）
/Decrease
（vs. forecast）
Forecast announced in TSE on Nov. 13, 2023
Sales
1,435
1,459
①
24
1.7%
Operating Income
64
74
②
10
16.0%
Operating Margin (%)
4.5%
5.1%
②/①
42.6%
0.6 pt
Ordinary Income
72
81
9
12.9%
Net Income
70
78
8
12.0%
Sales
Operating Income
4.5％
5.1％
ICHIKOH RESERVED
MARCH 2024 | 6
TREND IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS
Sales
◆ Generally stronger 1Q and 4Q while weaker 2Q and 3Q
Hundreds million yen
FY 2019 Actual
FY 2020 Actual
FY 2021 Actual
FY 2022 Actual
2023 Actual
Operating Income
FY 2019 Actual
FY 2020 Actual
FY 2021 Actual
FY 2022 Actual
2023 Actual
ICHIKOH RESERVED
MARCH 2024 | 7
FY2023 RESULTS BY REGION vs FY2022
- Japan: higher Proﬁts spurred by sales growth, productivity improvement in Atsugi Plant, and inﬂation passthrough recovery not only on energy but also on import costs impacted by weakening JPY
- Overseas: despite the divestment from Chinese subsidiary of Mirror and the negative growth of the ASEAN market, proﬁt have increased driven by new SOPs
FY
2022
FY2023
Operating Income
39⇒74（YoY +35）
Sales
1,355⇒1,459（YoY +104）
Operating Margin %
2.9％⇒5.1％（YoY +2.2 pt.）
+76
Hundreds million yen
+35
Hundreds million yen
+1
+16
+7
▲1
+5
Japan
Overseas
After
Elimination
Japan
Overseas
After
maket
maket
Japan：Ichikoh non-consolidated（Isehara・Fujioka・Mirror・HQ）and Kyushu Ichikoh (Only Operating Income)
Overseas ：Indonesia・Malaysia・Thailand・China,
Aftermarket ：PIAA
ICHIKOH RESERVED
MARCH 2024 | 8
OPERATING INCOME BRIDGE - FY2023 vs FY2022
【OPERATING INCOME】
- Signiﬁcant increase in Operating Income due to Sales Growth, improved Productivity in Japan, and Inﬂation Pass-Throughrecovery
Hundreds million yen
7
15
21
▲4
▲4
74
39
FY 2022
Activity
Productivity
FY2023
R & D
Operating
Operating
contribution
Pass-through
Others
improvement
Income
Income
ICHIKOH RESERVED
MARCH 2024 | 9
FY2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS POINTS
【OPERATING INCOME～ORDINARY INCOME～NET INCOME】
- Ordinary Income: Equity in earnings from the Lighting Joint Venture in China with Valeo accounted for 1.0 Billion Yen (down 0.5 Billion Yen from last year)
- Net income: Gain on sales of Land in Isehara offsets losses on sales of afﬁliates etc.
Hundreds million yen
33
10
1
▲16
▲4
▲19
74
81
78
44
Operating
Income
Equity in
Foreign
earnings of
exchange
afﬁliates
losses
Others
Ordinary
Income
Gain on sales of
non-current
assets
Others
Current
tax
Net
Income
ICHIKOH RESERVED
Lighting Joint Ventures with Valeo in China
Isehara Land Sales
MARCH 2024 | 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ichikoh Industries Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 06:05:00 UTC.