April‭ 3rd, 2024‬ Company‭ name:‬ ‭Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.‬ Name‭ of representative:‬ ‭Christophe Vilatte, Representative‬ ‭Director and President‬ ‭(Securities code: 7244 TSE Prime)‬ ‭Inquiries:‬ ‭Masaki Takamori, General Manager‬ ‭of Corporate Planning Department‬ ‭(Telephone: +81-463-96-1442)‬

Notice‭ Concerning Change in Parent Company‬

‭Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that Société de Participations Valeo, which‬ ‭used to be the Company's parent company, has ceased to be its parent company on June 30, 2022, as‬

described‭ below. We sincerely apologize for the significant delay in disclosure from the date of the‬ ‭change of our parent company.‬

1‭ .‬ Background‭ of the change‬

On‭ June 30, 2022, all the assets and liabilities of Société de Participations Valeo have been‬ ‭transferred to Valeo SE and Société de Participations Valeo was winded up accordingly‬

2‭ .‬ Overview‭ of Société de Participations Valeo‬ (1)‬‭ Name‬‭ Société‭ de Participations Valeo‬ (2)‬‭ Location‬‭ 100‭ rue de Courcelles, 75017 Paris, France‬ (3)‬‭ Job‭ title and name of‬ Robert‭ Charvier, President‬ representative‬‭ (4)‬‭ Description‭ of business‬ Holding‭ of securities‬ (5)‬‭ Share‭ capital‬ €‭ 3,229,411,614‬ (6)‬‭ Date‭ of establishment‬ 01‭ March 1940‬ (7)‬‭ Consolidated‭ net assets‬ €‭ 3,428,243,911.58‬ (8)‬‭ Consolidated‭ total assets‬ €‭ 3,428,243,911.58‬ (9)‬‭ Major‭ shareholders and‬ Valeo‭ SE owned 100% of the shares and voting rights of Société‬ ownership‭ ratios‬ de‭ Participations Valeo..‬ Relationship‭ between the‬ Capital‭ relationship‬ Said‭ shareholder indirectly owns 61.16%‬ of‭ the Company‬ (10)‬‭ Company‭ and said‬ Personnel‭ relationship‬ N/A‬‭ shareholder‬‭ Business‭ relationship‬ N/A‬‭

‭3.‬ ‭Number of voting rights owned by Société de Participations Valeo and the ratio of voting rights held‬ ‭before and after the change‬