April‭

3rd, 2024‬

Company‭

name:‬

‭Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.‬

Name‭

of representative:‬ ‭Christophe Vilatte, Representative‬

‭Director and President‬

‭(Securities code: 7244

TSE Prime)‬

‭Inquiries:‬

‭Masaki Takamori, General Manager‬

‭of Corporate Planning Department‬

‭(Telephone: +81-463-96-1442)‬

Notice‭ Concerning Change in Parent Company‬

‭Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that Société de Participations Valeo, which‬ ‭used to be the Company's parent company, has ceased to be its parent company on June 30, 2022, as‬

described‭ below. We sincerely apologize for the significant delay in disclosure from the date of the‬ ‭change of our parent company.‬

1‭ .‬ Background‭ of the change‬

On‭ June 30, 2022, all the assets and liabilities of Société de Participations Valeo have been‬ ‭transferred to Valeo SE and Société de Participations Valeo was winded up accordingly‬

2‭ .‬ Overview‭

of Société de Participations Valeo‬

(1)‬‭

Name‬‭

Société‭

de Participations Valeo‬

(2)‬‭

Location‬‭

100‭

rue de Courcelles, 75017 Paris, France‬

(3)‬‭

Job‭ title and name of‬

Robert‭

Charvier, President‬

representative‬‭

(4)‬‭

Description‭

of business‬

Holding‭

of securities‬

(5)‬‭

Share‭

capital‬

€‭ 3,229,411,614‬

(6)‬‭

Date‭

of establishment‬

01‭ March 1940‬

(7)‬‭

Consolidated‭

net assets‬

€‭ 3,428,243,911.58‬

(8)‬‭

Consolidated‭

total assets‬

€‭ 3,428,243,911.58‬

(9)‬‭

Major‭

shareholders and‬

Valeo‭

SE owned 100% of the shares and voting rights of Société‬

ownership‭

ratios‬

de‭ Participations Valeo..‬

Relationship‭

between the‬

Capital‭

relationship‬

Said‭

shareholder indirectly owns 61.16%‬

of‭ the Company‬

(10)‬‭

Company‭

and said‬

Personnel‭

relationship‬

N/A‬‭

shareholder‬‭

Business‭

relationship‬

N/A‬‭

‭3.‬ ‭Number of voting rights owned by Société de Participations Valeo and the ratio of voting rights held‬ ‭before and after the change‬

Number‭

of voting rights (Ratio of voting rights held)‬

Attribute‬‭

Voting‭

rights‬

‭Voting rights‬

‭subject to‬

‭Total‬

directly‭

held‬

‭aggregation‬

Before‭

the change‬

Parent‭

company‬

‭0 units‬

‭587,917 units‬

587,917‭

units‬

(As‭ of Dec. 31, 2022)‬

‭(0%)‬

‭(61.16%)‬

(61‭ .16%)‬

After‭

the change‬

‭N/A‬

0‭ units‬

0‭ units‬

‭0 units‬

(0%)‬‭

(0%)‬‭

‭(0%)‬

‭4.‬ ‭Future outlook‬

‭This change is due to the indirect ownership of the parent company being absorbed into its parent‬

company,‭ so there will be no impact on the listed company.‬ ‭END‬

