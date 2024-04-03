Ichikoh Industries : Notice Concerning Change in Parent Company
April 03, 2024 at 03:09 am EDT
April
3rd, 2024
Company
name:
Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
Name
of representative: Christophe Vilatte, Representative
Director and President
(Securities code: 7244
TSE Prime)
Inquiries:
Masaki Takamori, General Manager
of Corporate Planning Department
(Telephone: +81-463-96-1442)
Notice Concerning Change in Parent Company
Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that Société de Participations Valeo, which used to be the Company's parent company, has ceased to be its parent company on June 30, 2022, as
described below. We sincerely apologize for the significant delay in disclosure from the date of the change of our parent company.
1 . Background of the change
On June 30, 2022, all the assets and liabilities of Société de Participations Valeo have been transferred to Valeo SE and Société de Participations Valeo was winded up accordingly
2 . Overview
of Société de Participations Valeo
(1)
Name
Société
de Participations Valeo
(2)
Location
100
rue de Courcelles, 75017 Paris, France
(3)
Job title and name of
Robert
Charvier, President
representative
(4)
Description
of business
Holding
of securities
(5)
Share
capital
€ 3,229,411,614
(6)
Date
of establishment
01 March 1940
(7)
Consolidated
net assets
€ 3,428,243,911.58
(8)
Consolidated
total assets
€ 3,428,243,911.58
(9)
Major
shareholders and
Valeo
SE owned 100% of the shares and voting rights of Société
ownership
ratios
de Participations Valeo..
Relationship
between the
Capital
relationship
Said
shareholder indirectly owns 61.16%
of the Company
(10)
Company
and said
Personnel
relationship
N/A
shareholder
Business
relationship
N/A
3. Number of voting rights owned by Société de Participations Valeo and the ratio of voting rights held before and after the change
Number
of voting rights (Ratio of voting rights held)
Attribute
Voting
rights
Voting rights
subject to
Total
directly
held
aggregation
Before
the change
Parent
company
0 units
587,917 units
587,917
units
(As of Dec. 31, 2022)
(0%)
(61.16%)
(61 .16%)
After
the change
N/A
0 units
0 units
0 units
(0%)
(0%)
(0%)
4. Future outlook
This change is due to the indirect ownership of the parent company being absorbed into its parent
company, so there will be no impact on the listed company. END
ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobile components. The Company operates in two business segments. The Automotive Parts business segment is mainly engaged in manufacture and sales of automotive lighting products and mirror products to automobile manufacturers. The Supplies business segment is engaged in manufacture and sales of automotive valves and wipers mainly for the aftermarket.