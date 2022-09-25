Advanced search
    7244   JP3141600001

ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7244)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:40 2022-09-26 am EDT
377.00 JPY   -4.07%
Ichikoh Industries : Notice Concerning the Business transfer to subsidiary through Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split) and the Sale of its shares

09/25/2022 | 11:15pm EDT
September 26, 2022
September 26, 2022

September 26, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company Name: Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

Name of Representative: Christophe Vilatte

Representative Director, President & CEO

(Code: 7244; TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Masaki Takamori

General Manager

Corporate Planning Department

(Phone: 0463-96-1442)

Notice Concerning the Business transfer to subsidiary through Company Split (Simplified

Absorption-Type Company Split) and the Sale of its shares

According to the resolution at the Board of Directors held today, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.(the Company) decided to sell Mirror Business of its group to SMR, with the objectives 1) to establish a development infrastructure for medium- to long-term Mirror Business, and 2) to select and concentrate on Lighting Business of the Company group. (Please find the detail as below.)

The process for this reorganization will involve the sale of the shares of its wholly owned domestic mirror business subsidiary, Misato Industries Co., Ltd.(hereinafter referred to the "Misato") to SMR Automotive Mirrors UK Limited, one of the group companies of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (hereinafter collectively referred to the "Motherson Group") *1, after splitting to and absorbing by Misato the Company's business related to the design, development, manufacture and sale of automotive mirrors with the equity interests of Ichikoh(Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd., a specified subsidiary that operates mirror business in China (hereinafter referred the "Business").

In addition, since the simplified absorption-type company split transfers the "Business" to a 100% subsidiary, some disclosure items and details are omitted.

*1: SMR Automotive Mirrors UK Limited is a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, India ("MSSL")), indirectly owned through Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV ("SMRPBV").

【１】Business transfer to the Subsidiary of the Company through Absorption-Type Company Split (simplified split)

1. Purpose of the Company Split

By splitting the "Business" with a company split (absorption-type company split) method and transferring it to Misato, the Company realizes the spin-off the Business. After that, the Company will sell the Business by selling all the shares of Misato to SMR Automotive Mirrors UK Limited. Besides, the business related to the manufacturing and sales of automotive mirrors in ASEAN (Thailand and Malaysia) will also be intended to transfer to the Motherson Group.

The Company considers that Misato, which operates the Business, will enhance its global capability and ability to develop new products such as next-generation electronic mirrors, and will build a foundation for mid- to long-term development by selling the Business to the Motherson Group. In addition, the Company group will secure even stronger competitiveness by promoting selection and concentration on the remaining Lighting businesses, etc. and the prioritized allocation of limited management resources.

2. Outline of the Company Split

  1. Schedule of company split

Date of the resolution of the Board of Directors

Date of execution of absorption-type company Split

Agreement

Scheduled date of implementation (Effective date) March 1, 2023 (Scheduled) (Note)The absorption-type company split is implemented by resolution of the Board of

Directors because a resolution of the shareholders meeting is not required pursuant to the provisions of Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.

(2) Type of company split

An absorption-type company split (simplified split) in which the Company is the splitting company and the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Misato is the succeeding company.

(3) Details of the allocation pertaining to the company split

As the Company owns all shares of succeeding company, there will be no new allocation as

    1. result of the absorption-type company split.
  2. Treatment of stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights on the split The Company as the splitting company has not issued stock acquisition rights or bonds with stock acquisition rights.
  3. Increase or decrease in the capital as a result of the company split

No increase or decrease in the capital is expected as a result of the absorption-type company split.

(6) Rights and obligations taken over by the succeeding company

The succeeding company shall succeed to the rights and obligations including the assets, the liabilities, and agreements in connection with the succeeded businesses as of the effective date pursuant to the conditions of the absorption-type company split agreement as of September 26, 2022.

All succession of the liabilities shall be done adopting the method of assumption of obligations without specific liabilities.

(7) Estimates of the fulfillment of liabilities

No issues, which would adversely affect the fulfillment of liabilities to be incurred by the succeeding company, are expected to occur.

3. Summary of the Companies Concerned with the Company Split

Splitting Company

Succeeding Company

(1)

Corporate Name

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

Misato Industries Co., Ltd.

(2)

Address

80 Itado, Isehara-shi,

1360 Fujioka, Fujioka-shi,

Kanagawa-ken

Gunma-ken

Title

and

Name

of

Representative Director,

Representative Director &

(3)

President & CEO

President

Representative

Christophe Vilatte

Shigeo Tomaru

Manufacturing and sale of

automotive electrical

Production of side mirrors for

(4)

Business

components (lamps), mirrors,

trucks and side turn lamps, etc.

other automotive accessories

and developed products

(5)

Capital

8,986 million yen

95 million yen

(6)

Date of

December 20, 1939

October 6, 1978

Establishment

(7)

Number

of Issued

96,292,401

190,000

shares

(8)

Accounting Period

December

December

(9)

Number

of

(Non-consolidated)2,698

(Non-consolidated) 9

Employees

(10)

Main Customer

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

Nissan Motor Corporation, etc.

(11)

Main Bank

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Major

Shareholders

(12)

and

Shareholding

Valeo Bayen SAS 61%

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. 100%

Ratios

Relationship

(13)

between

Related

Companies

Capital Relationship

Succeeding company is splitting company's wholly owned

subsidiary

Personal

Officers of the splitting company have been dispatched to the

Relationship

succeeding company (serving concurrently)

Business

Employees of the succeeding company have been engaged in a

Relationship

business of the mirror plant of splitting company

Status of

relationship with

Related

related parties

(14)

Financial Results and Condition of the Most Recent Three Years

Ichikoh Industries,

Misato Industries Co.,

Accounting Period

Ltd.(Consolidated)

Ltd.(Non-consolidated)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Net Assets

45,405

44,544

49,402

852

858

752

Total Assets

109,813

109,634

112,521

1,348

1,277

787

Net

Assets

per

Share

460.23

453.15

507.71

4,488

4,516

3,957

(yen)

Net Sales

133,053

113,859

125,510

2,180

1,411

297

Operating Income

6,440

2,468

5,562

40

5

35

Ordinary Income

7,363

5,048

6,506

43

10

36

Net Income Attributable

to Shareholders

of the

5,214

2,857

3,983

27

5

106

Parent Company

Net

Income

per

Share

54.26

29.73

41.44

141.40

28.32

558.95

(yen)

Dividend per Share(yen)

7.00

3.50

7.00

-

-

-

(Unless otherwise specified, the table is shown in units of million yen) (Note) Misato transferred the side turn lamp molding and assembly business to Ichikoh in

January 2021 and on April 1, 2021, the business related to the inner mirror molding and assembly business and projectors lens molding has been sold to the supplier company by the method of company split (absorption-type split).

[Summary of Business Department to be Split]

(1) Business of the department to be Split

Business for design, development, manufacturing and sale of automotive mirrors of the Company, and the equity interests of our Chinese mirror business subsidiary, Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.

(2) Business results of department to be split

Accounting Period

(Unit: million yen)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Net Sales

18,315

13,083

13,061

(Note) The business results related to the equity interest of Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. described in (3) are not included.

(3) Details of equity interests included in the Business to be split

The assets to be split include the equity interests of Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., a subsidiary in China engaging in mirror business, and the details of the equity interests to be split and the company profile are as follows.

(i) The equity interests of Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.

  1. Ratio of Holding Equity 100
    Interests before Transfer

(2)

Ratio of Equity Interests to be

100

transferred

(3)

Ratio of Equity Interests after

None

Transfer

(ii) Summary of Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.

(1)

Corporate Name

Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.

(2)

Address

No.69,Xue Dian North Road, New Wu District, Wuxi City, Jiang Su

Province, China

(3)

Title

and Name

of

General Manager Pulin Xu

Representative

(4)

Business

Manufacturing and sale of mirrors and other automotive accessories

and developed products

(5)

Capital

7 million US dollars

(6)

Date of

July 1, 2003

Establishment

Major

Shareholders

(7)

and

Shareholding

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

100%

Ratios

Capital

Wholly owned subsidiary of Ichikoh Industries,

Relationship

Relationship

Ltd.

Personal

Officers of Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. have been

between

the

listed

(8)

Relationship

dispatched (serving concurrently)

company

and

the

Support for sales and production and purchasing

relevant company

Business

transactions for parts and raw materials, etc. by

Relationship

Ichikoh Industry Co., Ltd.

（９）

Financial Results and Condition of the Most Recent Three Years

Accounting Period

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Net Assets

2,389

2,520

2,929

Total Assets

4,445

4,595

5,096

Net Assets per Share (yen)

-

-

-

Net Sales

4,785

4,367

5,309

Operating Income

112

93

51

Ordinary Income

113

159

74

Net Income

102

103

33

Net

Income

per

Share

-

-

-

(yen)

Dividend per Share(yen)

-

-

-

(Unless otherwise specified, the table is shown in units of million yen)

  1. Items and book value of assets and liabilities to be split or succeeded １．Assets

(1)Current assets

2,904 million yen

(2)Noncurrent assets

4,881 million yen

２．Liabilities

(1)Current liabilities

3,276 million yen

(2) Noncurrent liabilities

1,398 million yen

(Note)Book value as of December 31, 2021. The effective date of the company split is scheduled for March 1, 2023, and the book value is expected to fluctuate.

4. Conditions after the Company Split

Splitting Company

(1)

Corporate Name

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

(2)

Address

80 Itado, Isehara-shi,Kanagawa-ken

(3)

Title and Name

of

Representative Director, President & CEO Christophe Vilatte

Representative

(4)

Business

Manufacturing and sale of automotive electrical components (lamps)

and other automotive accessories and developed products

(5)

Capital

8,986 million yen

(6)

Accounting Period

December

[Summary of Succeeding Company in an absorption-type split]

Succeeding Company

(1)

Corporate Name

Misato Industries Co., Ltd.

(2)

Address

1360 Fujioka, Fujioka-shi,Gunma-ken

(3)

Title and Name

of

Representative Director & President Shigeo Tomaru

Representative

(4)

Business

Manufacturing and sale of mirrors and other related automotive

accessories and developed products

(5)

Capital

95 million yen

(6)

Accounting Period

December

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ichikoh Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 03:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
