Ichikoh Industries : Notice Concerning the Business transfer to subsidiary through Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split) and the Sale of its shares

September 26, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company Name: Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

Name of Representative: Christophe Vilatte

Representative Director, President & CEO

(Code: 7244; TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Masaki Takamori

General Manager

Corporate Planning Department

(Phone: 0463-96-1442)

Notice Concerning the Business transfer to subsidiary through Company Split (Simplified

Absorption-Type Company Split) and the Sale of its shares

According to the resolution at the Board of Directors held today, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.(the Company) decided to sell Mirror Business of its group to SMR, with the objectives 1) to establish a development infrastructure for medium- to long-term Mirror Business, and 2) to select and concentrate on Lighting Business of the Company group. (Please find the detail as below.)

The process for this reorganization will involve the sale of the shares of its wholly owned domestic mirror business subsidiary, Misato Industries Co., Ltd.(hereinafter referred to the "Misato") to SMR Automotive Mirrors UK Limited, one of the group companies of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (hereinafter collectively referred to the "Motherson Group") *1, after splitting to and absorbing by Misato the Company's business related to the design, development, manufacture and sale of automotive mirrors with the equity interests of Ichikoh(Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd., a specified subsidiary that operates mirror business in China (hereinafter referred the "Business").

In addition, since the simplified absorption-type company split transfers the "Business" to a 100% subsidiary, some disclosure items and details are omitted.

*1: SMR Automotive Mirrors UK Limited is a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, India ("MSSL")), indirectly owned through Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV ("SMRPBV").

【１】Business transfer to the Subsidiary of the Company through Absorption-Type Company Split (simplified split)

1. Purpose of the Company Split

By splitting the "Business" with a company split (absorption-type company split) method and transferring it to Misato, the Company realizes the spin-off the Business. After that, the Company will sell the Business by selling all the shares of Misato to SMR Automotive Mirrors UK Limited. Besides, the business related to the manufacturing and sales of automotive mirrors in ASEAN (Thailand and Malaysia) will also be intended to transfer to the Motherson Group.

The Company considers that Misato, which operates the Business, will enhance its global capability and ability to develop new products such as next-generation electronic mirrors, and will build a foundation for mid- to long-term development by selling the Business to the Motherson Group. In addition, the Company group will secure even stronger competitiveness by promoting selection and concentration on the remaining Lighting businesses, etc. and the prioritized allocation of limited management resources.

2. Outline of the Company Split

Schedule of company split

Date of the resolution of the Board of Directors

Date of execution of absorption-type company Split

Agreement

Scheduled date of implementation (Effective date) March 1, 2023 (Scheduled) (Note)The absorption-type company split is implemented by resolution of the Board of

Directors because a resolution of the shareholders meeting is not required pursuant to the provisions of Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.