Ichikoh Industries : Notice Concerning the Business transfer to subsidiary through Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split) and the Sale of its shares
09/25/2022 | 11:15pm EDT
To whom it may concern
Company Name: Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
Name of Representative: Christophe Vilatte
Representative Director, President & CEO
(Code: 7244; TSE Prime Market)
Contact: Masaki Takamori
General Manager
Corporate Planning Department
(Phone: 0463-96-1442)
Notice Concerning the Business transfer to subsidiary through Company Split (Simplified
Absorption-Type Company Split) and the Sale of its shares
According to the resolution at the Board of Directors held today, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.(the Company) decided to sell Mirror Business of its group to SMR, with the objectives 1) to establish a development infrastructure for medium- to long-term Mirror Business, and 2) to select and concentrate on Lighting Business of the Company group. (Please find the detail as below.)
The process for this reorganization will involve the sale of the shares of its wholly owned domestic mirror business subsidiary, Misato Industries Co., Ltd.(hereinafter referred to the "Misato") to SMR Automotive Mirrors UK Limited, one of the group companies of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (hereinafter collectively referred to the "Motherson Group") *1, after splitting to and absorbing by Misato the Company's business related to the design, development, manufacture and sale of automotive mirrors with the equity interests of Ichikoh(Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd., a specified subsidiary that operates mirror business in China (hereinafter referred the "Business").
In addition, since the simplified absorption-type company split transfers the "Business" to a 100% subsidiary, some disclosure items and details are omitted.
*1: SMR Automotive Mirrors UK Limited is a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, India ("MSSL")), indirectly owned through Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV ("SMRPBV").
【１】Business transfer to the Subsidiary of the Company through Absorption-Type Company Split (simplified split)
1. Purpose of the Company Split
By splitting the "Business" with a company split (absorption-type company split) method and transferring it to Misato, the Company realizes the spin-off the Business. After that, the Company will sell the Business by selling all the shares of Misato to SMR Automotive Mirrors UK Limited. Besides, the business related to the manufacturing and sales of automotive mirrors in ASEAN (Thailand and Malaysia) will also be intended to transfer to the Motherson Group.
The Company considers that Misato, which operates the Business, will enhance its global capability and ability to develop new products such as next-generation electronic mirrors, and will build a foundation for mid- to long-term development by selling the Business to the Motherson Group. In addition, the Company group will secure even stronger competitiveness by promoting selection and concentration on the remaining Lighting businesses, etc. and the prioritized allocation of limited management resources.
2. Outline of the Company Split
Schedule of company split
Date of the resolution of the Board of Directors
Date of execution of absorption-type company Split
Agreement
Scheduled date of implementation (Effective date) March 1, 2023 (Scheduled) (Note)The absorption-type company split is implemented by resolution of the Board of
Directors because a resolution of the shareholders meeting is not required pursuant to the provisions of Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.
(2) Type of company split
An absorption-type company split (simplified split) in which the Company is the splitting company and the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Misato is the succeeding company.
(3) Details of the allocation pertaining to the company split
As the Company owns all shares of succeeding company, there will be no new allocation as
result of the absorption-type company split.
Treatment of stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights on the split The Company as the splitting company has not issued stock acquisition rights or bonds with stock acquisition rights.
Increase or decrease in the capital as a result of the company split
No increase or decrease in the capital is expected as a result of the absorption-type company split.
(6) Rights and obligations taken over by the succeeding company
The succeeding company shall succeed to the rights and obligations including the assets, the liabilities, and agreements in connection with the succeeded businesses as of the effective date pursuant to the conditions of the absorption-type company split agreement as of September 26, 2022.
All succession of the liabilities shall be done adopting the method of assumption of obligations without specific liabilities.
(7) Estimates of the fulfillment of liabilities
No issues, which would adversely affect the fulfillment of liabilities to be incurred by the succeeding company, are expected to occur.
3. Summary of the Companies Concerned with the Company Split
Splitting Company
Succeeding Company
(1)
Corporate Name
Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
Misato Industries Co., Ltd.
(2)
Address
80 Itado, Isehara-shi,
1360 Fujioka, Fujioka-shi,
Kanagawa-ken
Gunma-ken
Title
and
Name
of
Representative Director,
Representative Director &
(3)
President & CEO
President
Representative
Christophe Vilatte
Shigeo Tomaru
Manufacturing and sale of
automotive electrical
Production of side mirrors for
(4)
Business
components (lamps), mirrors,
trucks and side turn lamps, etc.
other automotive accessories
and developed products
(5)
Capital
8,986 million yen
95 million yen
(6)
Date of
December 20, 1939
October 6, 1978
Establishment
(7)
Number
of Issued
96,292,401
190,000
shares
(8)
Accounting Period
December
December
(9)
Number
of
(Non-consolidated)2,698
(Non-consolidated) 9
Employees
(10)
Main Customer
Toyota Motor Corporation
Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
Nissan Motor Corporation, etc.
(11)
Main Bank
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
―
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Major
Shareholders
(12)
and
Shareholding
Valeo Bayen SAS 61%
Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. 100%
Ratios
Relationship
(13)
between
Related
Companies
Capital Relationship
Succeeding company is splitting company's wholly owned
subsidiary
Personal
Officers of the splitting company have been dispatched to the
Relationship
succeeding company (serving concurrently)
Business
Employees of the succeeding company have been engaged in a
Relationship
business of the mirror plant of splitting company
Status of
relationship with
Related
related parties
(14)
Financial Results and Condition of the Most Recent Three Years
Ichikoh Industries,
Misato Industries Co.,
Accounting Period
Ltd.(Consolidated)
Ltd.(Non-consolidated)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Net Assets
45,405
44,544
49,402
852
858
752
Total Assets
109,813
109,634
112,521
1,348
1,277
787
Net
Assets
per
Share
460.23
453.15
507.71
4,488
4,516
3,957
(yen)
Net Sales
133,053
113,859
125,510
2,180
1,411
297
Operating Income
6,440
2,468
5,562
40
5
35
Ordinary Income
7,363
5,048
6,506
43
10
36
Net Income Attributable
to Shareholders
of the
5,214
2,857
3,983
27
5
△106
Parent Company
Net
Income
per
Share
54.26
29.73
41.44
141.40
28.32
△558.95
(yen)
Dividend per Share(yen)
7.00
3.50
7.00
-
-
-
(Unless otherwise specified, the table is shown in units of million yen) (Note) Misato transferred the side turn lamp molding and assembly business to Ichikoh in
January 2021 and on April 1, 2021, the business related to the inner mirror molding and assembly business and projectors lens molding has been sold to the supplier company by the method of company split (absorption-type split).
[Summary of Business Department to be Split]
(1) Business of the department to be Split
Business for design, development, manufacturing and sale of automotive mirrors of the Company, and the equity interests of our Chinese mirror business subsidiary, Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.
(2) Business results of department to be split
Accounting Period
(Unit: million yen)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Net Sales
18,315
13,083
13,061
(Note) The business results related to the equity interest of Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. described in (3) are not included.
(3) Details of equity interests included in the Business to be split
The assets to be split include the equity interests of Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., a subsidiary in China engaging in mirror business, and the details of the equity interests to be split and the company profile are as follows.
(i) The equity interests of Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.
Ratio of Holding Equity100
Interests before Transfer％
(2)
Ratio of Equity Interests to be
100％
transferred
(3)
Ratio of Equity Interests after
None
Transfer
(ii) Summary of Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.
(1)
Corporate Name
Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.
(2)
Address
No.69,Xue Dian North Road, New Wu District, Wuxi City, Jiang Su
Province, China
(3)
Title
and Name
of
General Manager Pulin Xu
Representative
(4)
Business
Manufacturing and sale of mirrors and other automotive accessories
and developed products
(5)
Capital
7 million US dollars
(6)
Date of
July 1, 2003
Establishment
Major
Shareholders
(7)
and
Shareholding
Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
100%
Ratios
Capital
Wholly owned subsidiary of Ichikoh Industries,
Relationship
Relationship
Ltd.
Personal
Officers of Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. have been
between
the
listed
(8)
Relationship
dispatched (serving concurrently)
company
and
the
Support for sales and production and purchasing
relevant company
Business
transactions for parts and raw materials, etc. by
Relationship
Ichikoh Industry Co., Ltd.
（９）
Financial Results and Condition of the Most Recent Three Years
Accounting Period
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Net Assets
2,389
2,520
2,929
Total Assets
4,445
4,595
5,096
Net Assets per Share (yen)
-
-
-
Net Sales
4,785
4,367
5,309
Operating Income
△112
93
51
Ordinary Income
△113
159
74
Net Income
△102
103
33
Net
Income
per
Share
-
-
-
(yen)
Dividend per Share(yen)
-
-
-
(Unless otherwise specified, the table is shown in units of million yen)
Items and book value of assets and liabilities to be split or succeeded１．Assets
(1)Current assets
2,904 million yen
(2)Noncurrent assets
4,881 million yen
２．Liabilities
(1)Current liabilities
3,276 million yen
(2) Noncurrent liabilities
1,398 million yen
(Note)Book value as of December 31, 2021. The effective date of the company split is scheduled for March 1, 2023, and the book value is expected to fluctuate.
4. Conditions after the Company Split
Splitting Company
(1)
Corporate Name
Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
(2)
Address
80 Itado, Isehara-shi,Kanagawa-ken
(3)
Title and Name
of
Representative Director, President & CEO Christophe Vilatte
Representative
(4)
Business
Manufacturing and sale of automotive electrical components (lamps)
and other automotive accessories and developed products
(5)
Capital
8,986 million yen
(6)
Accounting Period
December
[Summary of Succeeding Company in an absorption-type split]
Succeeding Company
(1)
Corporate Name
Misato Industries Co., Ltd.
(2)
Address
1360 Fujioka, Fujioka-shi,Gunma-ken
(3)
Title and Name
of
Representative Director & President Shigeo Tomaru
Representative
(4)
Business
Manufacturing and sale of mirrors and other related automotive
accessories and developed products
(5)
Capital
95 million yen
(6)
Accounting Period
December
