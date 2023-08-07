We would like to announce that we have resolved at BOD today to pay interim dividends from retained earnings as of June 30, 2023.
1.
Interim Dividends
(1)
Description of Interim Dividends
Most recent forecast
Dividends
of dividends (released
Previous Period
on May 11, 2023)
Ex-dividend date
Jun.30, 2023
Same as left
Jun.30, 2022
Cash dividends
5.50 yen
Same as left
4.50 yen
per share
Amount of
528 million yen
－
432 million yen
dividend paid
Effective Date
September 5, 2023
－
September 6, 2022
Source of
Retained earnings
－
Retained earnings
dividends
(2) Background
Distribution of midterm dividends is 5.5 yen per share in line with the dividend forecast announced on May 11, 2023, which increased by one yen from last year.
(Reference) Year-end dividends forecast
Dividends per shares (yen)
Interim
Year-end
Year total
dividend
dividend
Previous forecast
5.50
5.50
11.00
Forecast on this time
5.50
11.00
Result in this fiscal year
5.50
Result of last year (Dec. 2022）
4.50
4.50
9.00
Year-end dividend forecast has not been changed from the forecast announced on May 11, 2023.
（Reference）Evolution of dividends (yen)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Dec.
Dec.
Dec.
Dec.
Dec.
12 months
12 months
12 months
12 months
12 months
（Result）
（Result）
（Result）
（Result）
（Plan）
Interim
3.50
1.00
3.50
4.50
5.50
dividend
Year-end
3.50
2.50
3.50
4.50
5.50
dividend
Year total
7.00
3.50
7.00
9.00
11.00
Payout ratio
14.7%
11.8%
16.9%
19.6%
19.9%
End
ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobile components. The Company operates in two business segments. The Automotive Parts business segment is mainly engaged in manufacture and sales of automotive lighting products and mirror products to automobile manufacturers. The Supplies business segment is engaged in manufacture and sales of automotive valves and wipers mainly for the aftermarket.