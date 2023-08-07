To whom it may concern

Aug 7, 2023

Company Name

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

Representative Director,

Christophe Vilatte

President & CEO

TSE ticker

7244 TSE Prime

Contact

General Manager of Corporate

Planning Department

Masaki Takamori

TEL 0463-96-1442

Notice of Interim Dividends

We would like to announce that we have resolved at BOD today to pay interim dividends from retained earnings as of June 30, 2023.

1.

Interim Dividends

(1)

Description of Interim Dividends

Most recent forecast

Dividends

of dividends (released

Previous Period

on May 11, 2023)

Ex-dividend date

Jun.30, 2023

Same as left

Jun.30, 2022

Cash dividends

5.50 yen

Same as left

4.50 yen

per share

Amount of

528 million yen

432 million yen

dividend paid

Effective Date

September 5, 2023

September 6, 2022

Source of

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

dividends

(2) Background

Distribution of midterm dividends is 5.5 yen per share in line with the dividend forecast announced on May 11, 2023, which increased by one yen from last year.

(Reference) Year-end dividends forecast

Dividends per shares (yen)

Interim

Year-end

Year total

dividend

dividend

Previous forecast

5.50

5.50

11.00

Forecast on this time

5.50

11.00

Result in this fiscal year

5.50

Result of last year (Dec. 2022

4.50

4.50

9.00

Year-end dividend forecast has not been changed from the forecast announced on May 11, 2023.

ReferenceEvolution of dividends (yen)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.

12 months

12 months

12 months

12 months

12 months

Result

Result

Result

Result

Plan

Interim

3.50

1.00

3.50

4.50

5.50

dividend

Year-end

3.50

2.50

3.50

4.50

5.50

dividend

Year total

7.00

3.50

7.00

9.00

11.00

Payout ratio

14.7%

11.8%

16.9%

19.6%

19.9%

End

