To whom it may concern Aug 7, 2023 Company Name Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. Representative Director, Christophe Vilatte President & CEO TSE ticker 7244 TSE Prime Contact General Manager of Corporate Planning Department Masaki Takamori TEL 0463-96-1442

Notice of Interim Dividends

We would like to announce that we have resolved at BOD today to pay interim dividends from retained earnings as of June 30, 2023.

1. Interim Dividends (1) Description of Interim Dividends Most recent forecast Dividends of dividends (released Previous Period on May 11, 2023) Ex-dividend date Jun.30, 2023 Same as left Jun.30, 2022 Cash dividends 5.50 yen Same as left 4.50 yen per share Amount of 528 million yen － 432 million yen dividend paid Effective Date September 5, 2023 － September 6, 2022 Source of Retained earnings － Retained earnings dividends

(2) Background

Distribution of midterm dividends is 5.5 yen per share in line with the dividend forecast announced on May 11, 2023, which increased by one yen from last year.