Ichikoh Industries : Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders
03/02/2023 | 10:12am EST
1
Stock code: 7244 March 9, 2023 (Starting date of measures for electronic provision March 3, 2023)
To Our Shareholders
Itado 80, Isehara-shi,Kanagawa-ken
ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Representative Director & Chairman
Ali Ordoobadi
Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We appreciate your continuing support to our company.
This is to inform you that the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD will be held as described below.
For this General Meeting of Shareholders, we are taking the measures for electronic provision and the matters on the measures for electronic provision are published as "Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.
Please review the material by selecting "For Inventors," "IR Library," "Notice of Shareholders Meeting" in the above website of our company.
In addition to the website above, information on the measures for electronic provision is also published on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the website below and enter and search the issue name (company name) or securities code, and select
You can exercise your voting rights in writing or electromagnetic means (via the Internet, etc.) instead of attending the meeting in person. Please review the "Reference Documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" which is published in the matters on electronic provision measures and exercise your voting rights in accordance with "4. Decisions made in convening the meeting" by 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Date and Time:
Friday, Mar 24, 2023 10:00 AM
.
Place:
348 Tanaka, Isehara-shi,Kanagawa-ken
2
Isehara Civic Culture Center, Small Hall on the 1st Floor
3. Agenda:
Matters to be Reported:
Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Audit Results of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 93rd Fiscal Year (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022) by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Auditors.
Report of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 93rd Fiscal Year (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022).
Matters to be Resolved:
Proposal No. 1:Disposition of Surpluses
Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors
Proposal No. 3:Election of One (1) Substitute Corporate Auditor
4. Decisions made in Convening the meeting
Exercising Voting Rights in Writing
Please indicate your approval or disapproval on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it arrives no later than 5:30 PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
When exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc., please refer to "Information on exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc." on page 4 and exercise by 5:30 PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Exercising your voting rights twice in writing and via the Internet, etc.
The exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc., will be taken as the validly exercised votes. If voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, etc., the last one will be taken as the validly exercised votes.
If there is no indication of approval or disapproval for each proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form that you send back to us, it is treated as an indication of approval.
Based on laws and regulations and the provisions of Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following matters among the measures for electronic provision are not stated in the documents delivered to shareholders who request delivery of documents. Therefore, the documents delivered to shareholders who request delivery of documents constitute only by a part of the documents subject to audit by the Corporate Auditor and the Accounting Auditor when preparing the audit report.
1. Matters on the business report
"Status of Accounting Auditor" and "Systems to ensure appropriate business execution and status of execution"
3
2. Matters on the Consolidated Financial Statements
"Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity," "Notes of the Consolidated Financial Statements," "Accounting Auditor's Report Regarding the Consolidated Financial Statements" and "Audit Report of the Board of Corporate Auditors"
3. Matters on Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
"Non-Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity," "Notes of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements," "Accounting Auditor's Report" and "Audit Report of the Board of Corporate Auditors"
If you exercise voting rights using smartphone, please use "Smart Exercising".
By scanning the "Login QR Code of website for Exercising Voting Rights for Smartphones" on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, you can exercise voting rights from website for exercising voting rights without entering the "Voting Rights Exercise Code" and "Password".
Please note that you will need to scan the QR code again and enter the "Voting Rights Exercise Code" and "Password" printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form if you want to change the content of the right you exercised after exercising your voting rights.
For details, please refer to the enclosed information brochure.
2. Handling of your exercise of voting rights
When exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc., please use the "Voting Rights Exercise Code" and "Password" printed on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise form, and enter your votes following the on-screen guidance.
The deadline for exercising voting rights is 5:30 PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023, so please exercise your rights as soon as possible.
If you exercise your voting rights twice in writing and via the Internet, etc., the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc., will be taken as the validly exercised votes. If voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, etc., the last one will be taken as the validly exercised votes.
Internet provider's connection fee and communication fees to your telecommunication service provider (including access fees) for accessing website for exercising voting rights shall be borne by the shareholder.
Handling of passwords and voting rights codes
The Password is a crucial means through which to ascertain that a voting person is really a qualified shareholder. Please handle it with care as well as your personal seal and security code.
If you enter the wrong password more than a certain number of times, your password will be rendered unusable. If you would like re-issue your password, please follow the on-screen guidance.
The code for exercising voting rights on the Voting Rights Exercise Form is valid only at this general meeting.
For inquiries regarding the operation of personal computers
If you have any questions regarding the operation of personal computers in relation to the exercise of your voting rights, please call the number below.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Security Agent Web Support Dedicated Dial [Tel No.] 0120（652）031 （Service hours 9：00～21：00）
For other inquiries, please contact below.
ⅰ. Shareholders who have accounts at securities companies The securities companies in which you have your account
ⅱ.Shareholders who do not have an account at a securities companies (Shareholders who have special account)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Security Agent Business Center
[Tel No.] 0120（782）031 （Service hours 9：00～17：00 excluding weekends and holidays）
5
5. Platform for exercising voting rights
Institutional investors who applied to exercise the voting rights using the platform operated by a joint venture (ICJ Co., Ltd.) in advance, can use such platform as a method of an electromagnetic means to exercise voting rights of the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company in addition to the above-mentioned exercise of voting rights via the Internet.
Ichikoh Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 15:11:09 UTC.