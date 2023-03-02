Ichikoh Industries : Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders

1

Stock code: 7244 March 9, 2023 (Starting date of measures for electronic provision March 3, 2023)

To Our Shareholders

Itado 80, Isehara-shi,Kanagawa-ken

ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Representative Director & Chairman

Ali Ordoobadi

Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We appreciate your continuing support to our company.

This is to inform you that the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD will be held as described below.

For this General Meeting of Shareholders, we are taking the measures for electronic provision and the matters on the measures for electronic provision are published as "Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.

https://www.ichikoh.com/

Please review the material by selecting "For Inventors," "IR Library," "Notice of Shareholders Meeting" in the above website of our company.

In addition to the website above, information on the measures for electronic provision is also published on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the website below and enter and search the issue name (company name) or securities code, and select

"basic information" and "Inspection documents/PR information" and confirm Website of TSE (TSE listed company information service) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show

You can exercise your voting rights in writing or electromagnetic means (via the Internet, etc.) instead of attending the meeting in person. Please review the "Reference Documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" which is published in the matters on electronic provision measures and exercise your voting rights in accordance with "4. Decisions made in convening the meeting" by 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023.