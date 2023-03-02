Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7244   JP3141600001

ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7244)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-02 am EST
432.00 JPY   -1.14%
10:12aIchikoh Industries : Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/13Ichikoh Industries : Notice of Dividend
PU
02/13Ichikoh Industries : Notice of Difference between performance forecast and results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ichikoh Industries : Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders

03/02/2023 | 10:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

Stock code: 7244 March 9, 2023 (Starting date of measures for electronic provision March 3, 2023)

To Our Shareholders

Itado 80, Isehara-shi,Kanagawa-ken

ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Representative Director & Chairman

Ali Ordoobadi

Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We appreciate your continuing support to our company.

This is to inform you that the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD will be held as described below.

For this General Meeting of Shareholders, we are taking the measures for electronic provision and the matters on the measures for electronic provision are published as "Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.

https://www.ichikoh.com/

Please review the material by selecting "For Inventors," "IR Library," "Notice of Shareholders Meeting" in the above website of our company.

In addition to the website above, information on the measures for electronic provision is also published on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the website below and enter and search the issue name (company name) or securities code, and select

"basic information" and "Inspection documents/PR information" and confirm Website of TSE (TSE listed company information service) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show

You can exercise your voting rights in writing or electromagnetic means (via the Internet, etc.) instead of attending the meeting in person. Please review the "Reference Documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" which is published in the matters on electronic provision measures and exercise your voting rights in accordance with "4. Decisions made in convening the meeting" by 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Date and Time:

Friday, Mar 24, 2023 10:00 AM

.

Place:

348 Tanaka, Isehara-shi,Kanagawa-ken

2

Isehara Civic Culture Center, Small Hall on the 1st Floor

3. Agenda:

Matters to be Reported:

  1. Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Audit Results of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 93rd Fiscal Year (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022) by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Auditors.
  2. Report of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 93rd Fiscal Year (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022).

Matters to be Resolved:

Proposal No. 1:Disposition of Surpluses

Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors

Proposal No. 3:Election of One (1) Substitute Corporate Auditor

4. Decisions made in Convening the meeting

  1. Exercising Voting Rights in Writing
    Please indicate your approval or disapproval on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it arrives no later than 5:30 PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
  2. Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
    When exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc., please refer to "Information on exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc." on page 4 and exercise by 5:30 PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
  3. Exercising your voting rights twice in writing and via the Internet, etc.

The exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc., will be taken as the validly exercised votes. If voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, etc., the last one will be taken as the validly exercised votes.

  1. If there is no indication of approval or disapproval for each proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form that you send back to us, it is treated as an indication of approval.
  2. Based on laws and regulations and the provisions of Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following matters among the measures for electronic provision are not stated in the documents delivered to shareholders who request delivery of documents. Therefore, the documents delivered to shareholders who request delivery of documents constitute only by a part of the documents subject to audit by the Corporate Auditor and the Accounting Auditor when preparing the audit report.

1. Matters on the business report

"Status of Accounting Auditor" and "Systems to ensure appropriate business execution and status of execution"

3

2. Matters on the Consolidated Financial Statements

"Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity," "Notes of the Consolidated Financial Statements," "Accounting Auditor's Report Regarding the Consolidated Financial Statements" and "Audit Report of the Board of Corporate Auditors"

3. Matters on Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

"Non-Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity," "Notes of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements," "Accounting Auditor's Report" and "Audit Report of the Board of Corporate Auditors"

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You are kindly requested to present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the person at the reception when you attend the meeting in person.

If any changes are made in the matters on the measures for electronic provision, they will be published on the website, which publishes the matters on the measures electronic provision.

If there are any material changes regarding operation and place of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, we will notify them on our website (http://www.ichikoh.com/).

4

Information of Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.

When exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc., please be aware of the following matters in advance.

1. Website for exercising voting rights

  1. Voting rights can be exercised via the Internet, etc., only by using the following website for exercising voting rights designated by the Company.

Website Address

https://www.web54.net

  1. If you exercise voting rights using smartphone, please use "Smart Exercising".
    By scanning the "Login QR Code of website for Exercising Voting Rights for Smartphones" on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, you can exercise voting rights from website for exercising voting rights without entering the "Voting Rights Exercise Code" and "Password".
    Please note that you will need to scan the QR code again and enter the "Voting Rights Exercise Code" and "Password" printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form if you want to change the content of the right you exercised after exercising your voting rights.
  • For details, please refer to the enclosed information brochure.

2. Handling of your exercise of voting rights

  1. When exercising voting rights via the Internet, etc., please use the "Voting Rights Exercise Code" and "Password" printed on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise form, and enter your votes following the on-screen guidance.
  2. The deadline for exercising voting rights is 5:30 PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023, so please exercise your rights as soon as possible.
  3. If you exercise your voting rights twice in writing and via the Internet, etc., the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc., will be taken as the validly exercised votes. If voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, etc., the last one will be taken as the validly exercised votes.
  4. Internet provider's connection fee and communication fees to your telecommunication service provider (including access fees) for accessing website for exercising voting rights shall be borne by the shareholder.
  1. Handling of passwords and voting rights codes
  1. The Password is a crucial means through which to ascertain that a voting person is really a qualified shareholder. Please handle it with care as well as your personal seal and security code.
  2. If you enter the wrong password more than a certain number of times, your password will be rendered unusable. If you would like re-issue your password, please follow the on-screen guidance.
  3. The code for exercising voting rights on the Voting Rights Exercise Form is valid only at this general meeting.
  1. For inquiries regarding the operation of personal computers
  1. If you have any questions regarding the operation of personal computers in relation to the exercise of your voting rights, please call the number below.
    Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Security Agent Web Support Dedicated Dial [Tel No.] 0120652031 Service hours 9002100
  2. For other inquiries, please contact below.

. Shareholders who have accounts at securities companies The securities companies in which you have your account

.Shareholders who do not have an account at a securities companies (Shareholders who have special account)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Security Agent Business Center

[Tel No.] 0120782031 Service hours 9001700 excluding weekends and holidays

5

5. Platform for exercising voting rights

Institutional investors who applied to exercise the voting rights using the platform operated by a joint venture (ICJ Co., Ltd.) in advance, can use such platform as a method of an electromagnetic means to exercise voting rights of the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company in addition to the above-mentioned exercise of voting rights via the Internet.

Disclaimer

Ichikoh Industries Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 15:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.
10:12aIchikoh Industries : Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Mater..
PU
02/13Ichikoh Industries : Notice of Dividend
PU
02/13Ichikoh Industries : Notice of Difference between performance forecast and results
PU
02/13Ichikoh Industries : Summary of consolidated financial results as of December 31, 2022
PU
02/13Ichikoh Industries : Summary of consolidated financial results as of December 31, 2022
PU
2022ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Ichikoh Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Ye..
PU
2022Ichikoh Industries : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Ye..
PU
2022Ichikoh Industries : OCTOBER 2022 Investor Relations Meeting
PU
2022Ichikoh Industries : Notice of Revision of Forecast on Earnings for FY2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 134 B 984 M 984 M
Net income 2022 3 331 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2022 19 421 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 41 521 M 305 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 519
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 432,00 JPY
Average target price 450,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ali Ordoobadi Chairman, CEO & Representative Director
Heiko Sauer President, COO & Representative Director
Hideo Aomatsu Independent Outside Director
Jean-Jacques Lavigne Indepedent Outside Director
Kazuyuki Miyashita Manager-Initial Flow Quality Assurance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.20.39%309
DENSO CORPORATION12.09%40 342
APTIV PLC26.81%31 999
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.29%16 020
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.14.12%15 117
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD5.99%14 866