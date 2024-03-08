This is the English translation for reference purposes only

March 9, 2024

To Our Shareholders

ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Representative: Representative Director & Chairman Ali Ordoobadi

(Stock code: 7244, Prime section of Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: General Manager, Corporate Planning

Department Masaki Takamori (Tel: 0463-96-1442)

Partial correction of the "Notice of the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders"

This is to notify error in the "Notice of the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders." We hereby correct the error as follows and this will be published through the website of the Company, and apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our shareholders. The correction is shown below by underline.

[Corrected Part]

"Notice of the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders" page 21【Note to English version: page 27 of the English version of the "Notice of the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders"】

(Business Report 1. Present Status of the Corporate Group)

Status of Important Parent Companies and Subsidiaries ① Status of Parent Company

(Before correction)

Valeo Bayen and its parent company Société de Participations Valeo, and alsoValeo. S.E. the parent company of Société de Participations Valeoare the parent companies of the Company, and own 58,791 thousand shares of the Company (61.14% of shares).

(After correction)

Valeo Bayen and its parent company Valeo. S.E. are the parent companies of the Company, and own 58,791 thousand shares of the Company (61.14% of shares).

