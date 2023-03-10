Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7244   JP3141600001

ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7244)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-10 am EST
441.00 JPY   -1.34%
10:15aIchikoh Industries : Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
10:15aIchikoh Industries : Partial correction of the “Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders”
PU
03/02Ichikoh Industries : Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ichikoh Industries : Partial correction of the “Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders”

03/10/2023 | 10:15am EST
This is the English translation for reference purposes only March 11, 2023

To Our Shareholders

ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Representative: Representative Director & Chairman Ali Ordoobadi

(Stock code: 7244, Prime section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

General Manager, Corporate Planning

Department

Masaki Takamori

(Tel: 0463-96-1442)

Partial correction of the "Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders"

This is to notify errors in the "Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders" We hereby correct such errors as follows and this will be published through the website of the Company, and apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our Shareholders. The corrections are shown below by underline.

[Corrected Part]

"Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders" page 7

(Note to English version: page 11 of the English version of the "Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders")

Proposal No. 2: Appointment of Eight (8) Directors

Directors Candidate number 3 Kazuyuki Miyashita

  • Brief Profile, Positions and Responsibilities at Ichikoh
  • Reason for Candidacy for Director

(Before corrections)

Number

Brief Profile, Positions and

of

Ichikoh

Responsibilities at Ichikoh

Name

Shares

[Status of Important concurrent positions

(Date of Birth)

in other companies]

held

(omit)

March 2021 Representative Director & Deputy

President CTO, responsible for

R&D HQ/, Adv.Dev. HQ, Director of

Project Management HQ

(to date)

[Important positions in other Company]

Has held no other important positions in other

Candidate

companies since joined the Company.

No. 3

Reason for Candidacy for Director

[For re-election]

After being involved for a long time in new

product project management and quality control

19,589

Kazuyuki

and further overseeing design and development

and production, he has been performing his duties

Miyashita

as the Representative Director & Deputy President

(Nov. 9, 1966)

CTO, responsible person for Development

Headquarters / Advance Development

Headquarters, Director of Project Management

Division by a high level of knowledge of

manufacturing and engineering. He is

continuously nominated as a candidate to continue

as a Director because it is judged that continuously

using his knowledge and experience is necessary to

raise the value of our business.

Length of service as Director (at the close of this

Shareholders Meeting): 11 years and 9 months

(After corrections)

Number

Brief Profile, Positions and

of

Ichikoh

Responsibilities at Ichikoh

Name

Shares

[Status of Important concurrent positions

(Date of Birth)

in other companies]

held

(omit)

March 2021 Representative Director & Deputy

President CTO, responsible for

R&D HQ/, Adv.Dev. HQ, Director of

Project Management HQ

January 2023 Representative Director & Deputy

President CTO, responsible for

R&D HQ/, Adv.Dev. HQ, Director of

Project Management HQ, Director

of Adv.Dev. HQ

(to date)

Candidate

[Important positions in other Company]

No. 3

Has held no other important positions in other

[For re-election]

companies since joined the Company.

Reason for Candidacy for Director

19,589

Kazuyuki

After being involved for a long time in new

Miyashita

product project management and quality control

(Nov. 9, 1966)

and further overseeing design and development

and production, he has been performing his duties

as the Representative Director & Deputy President

CTO, responsible person for Development

Headquarters / Advance Development

Headquarters, Director of Project Management

Division, and Director of Advanced Development

Divisionby a high level of knowledge of

manufacturing and engineering. He is

continuously nominated as a candidate to continue

as a Director because it is judged that continuously

using his knowledge and experience is necessary to

raise the value of our business.

Length of service as Director (at the close of this

Shareholders Meeting): 11 years and 9 months

END

Disclaimer

Ichikoh Industries Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 15:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
