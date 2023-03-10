Ichikoh Industries : Partial correction of the “Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders”
03/10/2023 | 10:15am EST
This is the English translation for reference purposes only March 11, 2023
To Our Shareholders
ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Representative: Representative Director & Chairman Ali Ordoobadi
(Stock code: 7244, Prime section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact:
General Manager, Corporate Planning
Department
Masaki Takamori
(Tel: 0463-96-1442)
Partial correction of the "Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders"
This is to notify errors in the "Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders" We hereby correct such errors as follows and this will be published through the website of the Company, and apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our Shareholders. The corrections are shown below by underline.
[Corrected Part]
"Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders" page 7
(Note to English version: page 11 of the English version of the "Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders")
Proposal No. 2: Appointment of Eight (8) Directors
Directors Candidate number 3 Kazuyuki Miyashita
Brief Profile, Positions and Responsibilities at Ichikoh
Reason for Candidacy for Director
(After corrections)
Number
Brief Profile, Positions and
of
Ichikoh
Responsibilities at Ichikoh
Name
Shares
[Status of Important concurrent positions
(Date of Birth)
in other companies]
held
(omit)
March 2021 Representative Director & Deputy
President CTO, responsible for
R&D HQ/, Adv.Dev. HQ, Director of
Project Management HQ
January 2023 Representative Director & Deputy
President CTO, responsible for
R&D HQ/, Adv.Dev. HQ, Director of
Project Management HQ, Director
of Adv.Dev. HQ
(to date)
Candidate
[Important positions in other Company]
No. 3
Has held no other important positions in other
[For re-election]
companies since joined the Company.
Reason for Candidacy for Director
19,589
Kazuyuki
After being involved for a long time in new
Miyashita
product project management and quality control
(Nov. 9, 1966)
and further overseeing design and development
and production, he has been performing his duties
as the Representative Director & Deputy President
CTO, responsible person for Development
Headquarters / Advance Development
Headquarters, Director of Project Management
Division, and Director of Advanced Development
Divisionby a high level of knowledge of
manufacturing and engineering. He is
continuously nominated as a candidate to continue
as a Director because it is judged that continuously
using his knowledge and experience is necessary to
raise the value of our business.
Length of service as Director (at the close of this
