    9619   JP3142100001

ICHINEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9619)
Ichinen : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022

08/02/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Document and entity information

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

Document name

Filing date

Company name

Securities code

URL

Representative

Title

Name

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results

Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

Tokyo 1st section Tokyo 2nd section Tokyo Mothers Tokyo JASDAQ Tokyo PRO Market Tokyo Others

Nagoya

Nagoya 1st section Nagoya 2nd section Nagoya Centrex Nagoya Others

Sapporo Sapporo Sapporo Ambitious Sapporo Others

Fukuoka Fukuoka Fukuoka Q-Board Fukuoka Others

Green Sheet

Japan Securities Dealers Association Business category

General Business

Specific Business Fiscal Year End Quarterly period

Mar 2022

Jun 2021

true

第１四半期決算短信 〔日本基準〕（連結）

2021-08-02

ICHINEN HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

96190

https://www.ichinenh

d.co.jp

代表取締役社長 黒田 雅史

取締役 執行役員 総 合企画部長

井本 久子

06-6309-7890

2021-08-13 true

-

true

（機関投資家、アナリス ト向け電話会議の開催 を予定）

（百万円未満切捨て）

true true

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

true

-

2022-03-31

1

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2021

Jun 2020

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

29,624

27,032

% change

9.6

21.4

Operating profit

Operating profit

2,323

1,541

% change

50.7

6.0

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

2,353

1,567

% change

50.2

4.4

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,493

946

% change

57.7

2.9

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

1,376

1,357

Change in comprehensive income

1.4

54.2

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

61.45

38.97

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

61.25

38.90

Note to consolidated operating results

（注）「収益認識に関す

る会計基準」（企業会

計基準第292020

年３月31日）等を当第

Note to operating results

１四半期連結会計期

間の期首から適用して

おり、2022年３月期第

１四半期に係る各数値 については、当該会計 基準等を適用した後の 数値となっております。

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2021

Mar 2021

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

162,794

161,948

Net assets

40,643

39,706

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

24.9

24.5

Net assets per share (Yen)

1,669.70

1,631.60

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner's equity

40,570

39,644

（注）「収益認識に関す

る会計基準」（企業会

計基準第292020

年３月31日）等を当第

Note to financial positions

１四半期連結会計期

間の期首から適用して

おり、2022年３月期第

１四半期に係る各数値

については、当該会計

基準等を適用した後の

数値となっております。

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Jun 2021

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Jun 2021

Mar 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

20.00

Forecast

20.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

20.00

Forecast

20.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

40.00

Forecast

40.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2022

Sep 2021

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

３．2022年３月期の連

Title for forecasts

結業績予想（2021年４

月１日～2022年３月

31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

117,000

59,340

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

3.9

9.5

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

7,000

4,004

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-6.9

11.8

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

7,000

4,031

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

-6.8

10.9

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

4,430

2,562

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

46.9

244.7

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

182.32

105.44

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

（注）「収益認識に関す

る会計基準」（企業会

計基準第292020

年３月31日）等を当第

Note to forecasts

１四半期連結会計期

間の期首から適用して

おり、上記の連結業績

予想は当該会計基準

等を適用した後の数値

となっております。

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Jun 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Jun 2021

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates Retrospective restatement

Jun 2021

true

-

-

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

（注）詳細は、添付資料 Ｐ.９「２．四半期連結財 務諸表及び主な注記 （３）四半期連結財務 諸表に関する注記事項 （会計方針の変更）」を ご覧ください。

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year Average number of shares

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Jun 2021

Mar 2021

Jun 2020

24,612,227

24,612,227

314,197

314,197

24,298,030

24,298,324

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

ICHINEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 118 B 1 077 M 1 077 M
Net income 2022 4 680 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,47x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 30 105 M 274 M 274 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 349
Free-Float 73,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 239,00 JPY
Average target price 1 865,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
