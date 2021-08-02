Ichinen : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
29,624
27,032
% change
9.6
21.4
Operating profit
Operating profit
2,323
1,541
% change
50.7
6.0
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
2,353
1,567
% change
50.2
4.4
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,493
946
% change
57.7
2.9
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
1,376
1,357
Change in comprehensive income
1.4
54.2
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
61.45
38.97
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
61.25
38.90
Note to consolidated operating results
（注）「収益認識に関す
る会計基準」（企業会
計基準第
29号 2020
年３月
31日）等を当第
Note to operating results
１四半期連結会計期
間の期首から適用して
おり、
2022年３月期第
１四半期に係る各数値 については、当該会計 基準等を適用した後の 数値となっております。
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2021
Mar 2021
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
162,794
161,948
Net assets
40,643
39,706
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
24.9
24.5
Net assets per share (Yen)
1,669.70
1,631.60
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner's equity
40,570
39,644
（注）「収益認識に関す
る会計基準」（企業会
計基準第
29号 2020
年３月
31日）等を当第
Note to financial positions
１四半期連結会計期
間の期首から適用して
おり、
2022年３月期第
１四半期に係る各数値
については、当該会計
基準等を適用した後の
数値となっております。
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
Jun 2021
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2022
Jun 2021
Mar 2021
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
Second quarter
Result
20.00
Forecast
20.00
Upper
Third quarter
Result
Year end
Result
20.00
Forecast
20.00
Annual
Result
40.00
Forecast
40.00
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Annual
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2022
Sep 2021
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
３．
2022年３月期の連
Title for forecasts
結業績予想（
2021年４
月１日～
2022年３月
31
日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
117,000
59,340
% change
Forecast
3.9
9.5
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
7,000
4,004
% change
Forecast
-6.9
11.8
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
7,000
4,031
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
4,430
2,562
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
182.32
105.44
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Forecast
Note to consolidated forecasts
（注）「収益認識に関す
る会計基準」（企業会
計基準第
29号 2020
年３月
31日）等を当第
Note to forecasts
１四半期連結会計期
間の期首から適用して
おり、上記の連結業績
予想は当該会計基準
等を適用した後の数値
となっております。
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Jun 2021
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
（注）詳細は、添付資料 Ｐ
.９「２．四半期連結財 務諸表及び主な注記 （３）四半期連結財務 諸表に関する注記事項 （会計方針の変更）」を ご覧ください。
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year Average number of shares
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Jun 2021
Mar 2021
Jun 2020
24,612,227
24,612,227
314,197
314,197
24,298,030
24,298,324
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.