  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Ichitan Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICHI   TH5048010000

ICHITAN GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ICHI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
7.550 THB    0.00%
07:24aICHITAN PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
06/16ICHITAN PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
05/11Ichitan Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ichitan Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Ichitan Group pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 926 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2022 513 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net cash 2022 57,0 M 1,58 M 1,58 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 5,96%
Capitalization 9 815 M 272 M 272 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart ICHITAN GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ichitan Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICHITAN GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,55 THB
Average target price 11,22 THB
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tan Passakornnatee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wimolwan Saelao CFO, Chief Accountant & Director-Accounting
Nathawat Nimmonthanakorn Chairman
Prasan Limpipatanakul Independent Director
Issarachai Decharit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICHITAN GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-24.50%272
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY5.84%270 419
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-1.17%51 678
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED26.20%11 812
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.75%11 373
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED4.17%8 328