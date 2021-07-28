Ichiyoshi Securities : IR Presentation for First quarter, year ending March 2022
07/28/2021 | 11:57pm EDT
Stock Code：8624
IR Presentation
for First quarter, year ending March 2022
Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd.
July, 2021
Ⅰ : Business Result (Consolidated)
Effective as from the first quarter of fiscal 2021,the"Accounting Standards Concerning Revenue Recognition"(Corporate Accounting Standards
No.29 dated March 31, 2020) and others have been applied.
Hence, formerly disclosed figures of "operating revenue" are retroactively adjusted in accordance with the said accounting standards.
1. Profit and Loss
Operating revenue amounted to 5,164 million yen, an increase of 1,352 million yen (up 35.5%) from the year-earlier period.
Current income amounted to 937 million yen, an increase of 1,302 million yen from the year-earlier period.
Net income attributable to owners of parent amounted to 785 million yen, an increase of 1,186 million yen from the year-earlier period.
(JPY mil.)
FY 2020
FY 2021
Year-on-
Year-on-
1Q
1Q
year (%)
year
Operating revenue
3,811
5,164
35.5%
1,352
Net operating revenue
3,792
5,151
35.8%
1,358
Operating cost
4,174
4,268
2.3%
94
& expenses
Operating income
-381
882
－
1,264
Current income
-365
937
－
1,302
Extraordinary income
103
136
31.9%
32
& loss
Income taxes
139
288
107.0%
149
Net income attributable
-401
785
－
1,186
to owners of parent
(JPY mil.)
FY 2020
FY 2021
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
3,811
4,244
4,823
5,391
5,164
3,792
4,223
4,808
5,375
5,151
4,174
4,223
4,272
4,266
4,268
-381
0
535
1,108
882
-365
-12
566
1,111
937
103
-0
-12
-77
136
139
-71
99
144
288
-401
58
454
889
785
1
2. Breakdown of Net Operating Revenue
Commissions amounted to 5,004 million yen, an increase of 1,315 million yen (up 35.7%) from the year-earlier period, mainly increased in brokerage commissions.
(JPY mil.)
(JPY mil.)
FY 2020
FY 2021
Year-on-
Year-on-
FY 2020
FY 2021
1Q
1Q
year (%)
year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Commissions
3,689
5,004
35.7%
1,315
3,689
4,136
4,639
5,142
5,004
Gains on trading
28
28
-1.1%
-0
28
24
98
159
28
Other operating
43
73
66.5%
29
43
28
34
37
73
balance
Interest & dividend
31
44
43.1%
13
31
34
35
35
44
income
Total
3,792
5,151
35.8%
1,358
3,792
4,223
4,808
5,375
5,151
2
3. Breakdown of Commission Revenue
Brokerage commissions on stocks amounted to 1,410 million yen, an increase of 150 million yen (up 11.9%) from the year-earlier period. Commissions from distribution of investment trusts amounted to 1,064 million yen, an increase of 410 million yen (up 62.7%) from the year-earlier period. Commissions from other sources (mainly trailer fees on investment trusts) amounted to 2,137 million yen, an increase of 669 million yen (up 45.6%) from the year-earlier period.
Commissions from underwriting amounted to 212 million yen, an increase of 206 million yen from the year-earlier period, as the Company participated in the management and underwriting of 10 initial public offerings (of which 2 was lead-managed).
(JPY mil.)
FY 2020 1Q
FY 2021 1Q
Year-on-year
Year-on-year
(%)
Commissions
3,689
5,004
35.7%
1,315
Brokerage (Major item)
Stocks
1,260
1,410
11.9%
150
Distribution (Major item)
Investment trusts
654
1,064
62.7%
410
Underwriting (Major items)
IPO
4
211
－
207
PO
1
0
-62.0%
-1
Total
5
212
－
206
Commissions from other sources (Major items)
Investment trusts
1,467
2,137
45.6%
669
(trailer fees, etc.)
Other than
129
132
2.1%
2
investment trusts
Total
1,596
2,269
42.1%
672
＜Reference＞
(JPY 100 mil.)
Fund distribution
496
612
23.4%
116
* Including wrap-account fund sales
(JPY mil.)
FY 2020
FY 2021
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
3,689
4,136
4,639
5,142
5,004
1,260
1,353
1,678
1,734
1,410
654
771
964
1,051
1,064
4
155
91
128
211
1
76
10
28
0
5
231
102
156
212
1,467
1,593
1,722
1,897
2,137
129
161
135
266
132
1,596
1,755
1,858
2,163
2,269
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 03:56:02 UTC.