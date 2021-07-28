Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8624   JP3142300007

ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(8624)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ichiyoshi Securities : IR Presentation for First quarter, year ending March 2022

07/28/2021 | 11:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stock Code8624

IR Presentation

for First quarter, year ending March 2022

Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd.

July, 2021

: Business Result (Consolidated)

  • Effective as from the first quarter of fiscal 2021,the"Accounting Standards Concerning Revenue Recognition"(Corporate Accounting Standards
    No.29 dated March 31, 2020) and others have been applied.
    Hence, formerly disclosed figures of "operating revenue" are retroactively adjusted in accordance with the said accounting standards.

1. Profit and Loss

  • Operating revenue amounted to 5,164 million yen, an increase of 1,352 million yen (up 35.5%) from the year-earlier period.
  • Current income amounted to 937 million yen, an increase of 1,302 million yen from the year-earlier period.
  • Net income attributable to owners of parent amounted to 785 million yen, an increase of 1,186 million yen from the year-earlier period.

(JPY mil.)

FY 2020

FY 2021

Year-on-

Year-on-

1Q

1Q

year (%)

year

Operating revenue

3,811

5,164

35.5%

1,352

Net operating revenue

3,792

5,151

35.8%

1,358

Operating cost

4,174

4,268

2.3%

94

& expenses

Operating income

-381

882

1,264

Current income

-365

937

1,302

Extraordinary income

103

136

31.9%

32

& loss

Income taxes

139

288

107.0%

149

Net income attributable

-401

785

1,186

to owners of parent

(JPY mil.)

FY 2020

FY 2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

3,811

4,244

4,823

5,391

5,164

3,792

4,223

4,808

5,375

5,151

4,174

4,223

4,272

4,266

4,268

-381

0

535

1,108

882

-365

-12

566

1,111

937

103

-0

-12

-77

136

139

-71

99

144

288

-401

58

454

889

785

1

2. Breakdown of Net Operating Revenue

  • Commissions amounted to 5,004 million yen, an increase of 1,315 million yen (up 35.7%) from the year-earlier period, mainly increased in brokerage commissions.

(JPY mil.)

(JPY mil.)

FY 2020

FY 2021

Year-on-

Year-on-

FY 2020

FY 2021

1Q

1Q

year (%)

year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Commissions

3,689

5,004

35.7%

1,315

3,689

4,136

4,639

5,142

5,004

Gains on trading

28

28

-1.1%

-0

28

24

98

159

28

Other operating

43

73

66.5%

29

43

28

34

37

73

balance

Interest & dividend

31

44

43.1%

13

31

34

35

35

44

income

Total

3,792

5,151

35.8%

1,358

3,792

4,223

4,808

5,375

5,151

2

3. Breakdown of Commission Revenue

  • Brokerage commissions on stocks amounted to 1,410 million yen, an increase of 150 million yen (up 11.9%) from the year-earlier period. Commissions from distribution of investment trusts amounted to 1,064 million yen, an increase of 410 million yen (up 62.7%) from the year-earlier period. Commissions from other sources (mainly trailer fees on investment trusts) amounted to 2,137 million yen, an increase of 669 million yen (up 45.6%) from the year-earlier period.
  • Commissions from underwriting amounted to 212 million yen, an increase of 206 million yen from the year-earlier period, as the Company participated in the management and underwriting of 10 initial public offerings (of which 2 was lead-managed).

(JPY mil.)

FY 2020 1Q

FY 2021 1Q

Year-on-year

Year-on-year

(%)

Commissions

3,689

5,004

35.7%

1,315

Brokerage (Major item)

Stocks

1,260

1,410

11.9%

150

Distribution (Major item)

Investment trusts

654

1,064

62.7%

410

Underwriting (Major items)

IPO

4

211

207

PO

1

0

-62.0%

-1

Total

5

212

206

Commissions from other sources (Major items)

Investment trusts

1,467

2,137

45.6%

669

(trailer fees, etc.)

Other than

129

132

2.1%

2

investment trusts

Total

1,596

2,269

42.1%

672

Reference

(JPY 100 mil.)

Fund distribution

496

612

23.4%

116

* Including wrap-account fund sales

(JPY mil.)

FY 2020

FY 2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

3,689

4,136

4,639

5,142

5,004

1,260

1,353

1,678

1,734

1,410

654

771

964

1,051

1,064

4

155

91

128

211

1

76

10

28

0

5

231

102

156

212

1,467

1,593

1,722

1,897

2,137

129

161

135

266

132

1,596

1,755

1,858

2,163

2,269

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ichiyoshi Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 03:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.
07/28ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES : IR Presentation for First quarter, year ending March 2022
PU
07/28ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES : Earnings report for first quarter of fiscal 2021
PU
06/28ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES : Corporate Governance Report
PU
06/09As Fed taper looms, global central banks eye their own exits from stimulus
RE
04/27ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES : IR Presentation for Fiscal year ending March 2021
PU
04/27ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES : Business Result for Fiscal Year to March 31, 2021
PU
04/27ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES : Announcement of Upward Change to Provisionally-Declared F..
PU
04/27Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated and Parent Earnings Resul..
CI
04/27Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31..
CI
03/30ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 000 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2022 900 M 8,19 M 8,19 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 843 M 198 M 199 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 070
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ichiyoshi Securities Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 605,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Hirofumi Tamada President & Director
Kotaro Aoki Manager-Finance & Accounting
Masashi Takehi Chairman
Kiyotaka Mochida Senior Executive Officer & GM-Operations
Shoichi Yamazaki Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD.29.55%202
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.61.66%34 679
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-12.21%19 539
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-16.85%9 845
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.26.88%5 817
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)14.94%4 822