ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD.

(ICHR)
Bruce Ragsdale to Join Ichor as Chief Operating Officer

11/28/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced the appointment of Bruce Ragsdale as the company’s new chief operating officer (COO), effective December 12, 2022. Mr. Ragsdale will be responsible for overseeing Ichor’s global operations and supply chain.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bruce Ragsdale to Ichor as our new COO,” said Jeff Andreson, CEO. “Bruce brings nearly 30 years of manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain experience in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. He has a stellar track record of operational excellence at both Applied Materials and ASM International, and has a wealth of experience around the globe that will enable him to make valuable contributions toward the execution of our operational and financial objectives.”

Mr. Ragsdale most recently served as vice president, supply chain sourcing at Intel Corporation. He previously served as senior vice president, global operations and supply chain at ASM International, where from 2015 until 2022 he was responsible for all aspects of worldwide operations, including engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics. Prior to ASM International, Mr. Ragsdale spent over 20 years at Applied Materials, where he most recently served as vice president, global supply chain management in Singapore, from 2013 to 2015. Mr. Ragsdale earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from DeVry University and his MBA focused on technology management and product commercialization from the University of Phoenix.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. https://ir.ichorsystems.com/


© Business Wire 2022
