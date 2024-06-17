Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced management’s participation in the 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit, being held Wednesday, July 10th at the St. Regis San Francisco.

The investor presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made available on the investor relations page of Ichor’s website at ir.ichorsystems.com.

About the 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2024

The CEO Investor Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 13 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 13 management teams collectively hosting the 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2024 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR), Camtek (CAMT), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR), Peraso, Inc. (PRSO), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Jefferies, Stifel, and TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities, are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is June 28, 2024.

RSVP Contacts for 16th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2024

To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please contact either of the event co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA.

